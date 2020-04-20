 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Dad goes old school hardcore after having a toothache after he fails to get emergency dentist appointment during lockdown   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
24
    More: Cool, Dentistry, The Sun, Pain, The Times, News of the World, Newspaper, News Corporation, News International  
•       •       •

714 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 9:05 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
The UK has gone full Thunderdome.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I would have guessed Australia.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Who knew lock wire had so many uses.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ron Swanson Pulls Out His Tooth - Parks and Recreation
Youtube N6J_32cDk9Y
 
Salmon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I've been tugging it for weeks.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
yeah that's not gross
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bum Fights 2020.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have actually done that.  Though it was because I didn't have dental insurance.

It sucked exactly as much as you think it would.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

APPROVES
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

italie: I would have guessed Australia.


In Australia, he'd just have punched it out of his own face.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brush your teeth after you eat, every time.

This was my habit before the pandemic to avoid dental bills. It helps.

If you're on lockdown with your kitchen and toothbrush, why not brush your teeth after you eat? Have the neuroplasticity to develop new habits. Less than a decade ago I started brushing after I ate. Was in my mid 20s with my first dental bill I had to pay on my own. Decided fark making of habit of paying for this, I'm going to treat my mouth like an open wound that needs constant cleaning.

Haven't had a major dental bill since, just "routine cleaning" twice a year.
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: [YouTube video: Ron Swanson Pulls Out His Tooth - Parks and Recreation]


Glad to see Ron Swanson has been covered in the thread already.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Thank Goodness for the NHS where money has no influence over the healthcare you can't get!
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Plot Twist:
Extracted the wrong tooth.
 
rcain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What a moron. A tube of orajel from the drug store or pharmacy aisle of his grocery store would've gotten rid of the pain till he was able to get an appointment for a root canal
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Brush your teeth after you eat, every time.

This was my habit before the pandemic to avoid dental bills. It helps.

If you're on lockdown with your kitchen and toothbrush, why not brush your teeth after you eat? Have the neuroplasticity to develop new habits. Less than a decade ago I started brushing after I ate. Was in my mid 20s with my first dental bill I had to pay on my own. Decided fark making of habit of paying for this, I'm going to treat my mouth like an open wound that needs constant cleaning.

Haven't had a major dental bill since, just "routine cleaning" twice a year.


Okay, you Big Tooth shrill.
I'm 46. Never brushed my teeth in decades. Not at all.
No lost teeth.
My mom and my ex who both brush and floss like most ppl 💩. Both missing teeth.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

rcain: What a moron. A tube of orajel from the drug store or pharmacy aisle of his grocery store would've gotten rid of the pain till he was able to get an appointment for a root canal


Or cocaine. But drugs are bad .
 
The Flexecutioner [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Impressive. Give that man a plaque.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Flexecutioner: Impressive. Give that man a plaque.


😂😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁😁
 
CivicMindedFive
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rcain: What a moron. A tube of orajel from the drug store or pharmacy aisle of his grocery store would've gotten rid of the pain till he was able to get an appointment for a root canal


According to fark "experts" we have to stay locked down until about the time the milky way collides with andromeda to avoid a captain trips like event.  He may have waited a long time.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is it safe?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is pretty standard SOP for poor Americans.

But at least we have a really good system for the half of the country that can afford good health insurance.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

rcain: What a moron. A tube of orajel from the drug store or pharmacy aisle of his grocery store would've gotten rid of the pain till he was able to get an appointment for a root canal


He's in the UK.  Pop round the chemist, Bob's your uncle.  I've used the pharmacists in the UK, and they're wonderful.  You walk in.  They see what's wrong with you.  They hand you drugs.  They tell you to have a nice day.  Then you walk out.

The first time it happened, I thought I was dreaming.  My UK friend with me had no idea the amount of mental gymnastics my brain was doing to possibly explain what had just happened to me.

I had just got woke.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: Purple_Urkle: Brush your teeth after you eat, every time.

This was my habit before the pandemic to avoid dental bills. It helps.

If you're on lockdown with your kitchen and toothbrush, why not brush your teeth after you eat? Have the neuroplasticity to develop new habits. Less than a decade ago I started brushing after I ate. Was in my mid 20s with my first dental bill I had to pay on my own. Decided fark making of habit of paying for this, I'm going to treat my mouth like an open wound that needs constant cleaning.

Haven't had a major dental bill since, just "routine cleaning" twice a year.

Okay, you Big Tooth shrill.
I'm 46. Never brushed my teeth in decades. Not at all.
No lost teeth.
My mom and my ex who both brush and floss like most ppl 💩. Both missing teeth.


I'll bet the green scum makes you so kissable.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.