 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   The 'last cruise ship on Earth' finally comes home   (msn.com) divider line
14
    More: Sappy, Sri Lanka, Cruise ship, MSC Magnifica, last cruise ships, Captain Roberto Leotta, 31-year-old, Anura Herath, South America  
•       •       •

836 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 10:35 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thisispete: [Fark user image 850x362]


Titanic was an ocean liner, not a cruise ship.
 
Magorn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Should we meet them on the beach?


and really the MMS "Manifica"?

has NO ONE gotten the memo that the more grandiose the ship name, the more likely it is to meet an ironically awful end?

Poseidon ain't a fan of hubris
 
bigbadideasinaction [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Magorn: Should we meet them on the beach?


and really the MMS "Manifica"?

has NO ONE gotten the memo that the more grandiose the ship name, the more likely it is to meet an ironically awful end?

Poseidon ain't a fan of hubris


I mean, as cruise ships go, they did fine and got to enjoy several more weeks free from any distancing restrictions, albeit aboard a ship. Kudos for the captain for playing it smart when things were starting to heat up and getting everyone back free of covid-19.
 
fonebone77
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh boy.  Another thread where everyone will biatch about the existence of cruise ships.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, about that signal to come home...........

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dittybopper: thisispete: [Fark user image 850x362]

Titanic was an ocean liner, not a cruise ship.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
SS Baychimo unimpressed
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WALL·E - Hyperjump
Youtube fAY8gt_wiMk
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
We took a cruise from Jan. 3 to Jan. 21 from Santiago, Chile, through the Canal over to Miami (Oceana).  There were a goodly number of Chinese folks on the ship (supposedly from Hong Kong).  A few times I got on the elevator with 15 people on a 15 person limit elevator with them.

About half-way through the cruise I got a dry cough, only at night, no fever, no aches or otherwise bad feelings.  Just an annoying cough.  It lasted about a week after we got back, only at night.  I eventually took some mucinex and it went away.  Did I have covid?  Who knows.

I had a similar event right after I got the flu shot back in early November; and the same thing the previous year right after the flu shot.
 
rfenster
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Unimpressed:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Yeah.  We got them up here at Dollar General and Circle K.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Wow.  Wrong post.  Must be a day ending in a Y for Harry.
 
madgonad
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Read the article.

The captain made the decision to NOT allow passengers to go ashore in Hobart based upon Tasmania having six cases. He didn't want his passengers being infected.

Compare that to the US Navy carrier Roosevelt who allowed shore leave in Vietnam when there were at least three dozen known cases at the time.

Nobody was infected on this ship.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.