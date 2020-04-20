 Skip to content
(Metro)   British bars will remain closed until Christmas, meaning you'll have to drink at home with your family   (metro.co.uk) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But what if your family is the reason you drink?
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
thepoke.co.ukView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: But what if your family is the reason you drink?


Living is the reason I drink, I suppose family falls under that though.
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Billy Idol - Yellin' At The Xmas Tree (Music Video)
Youtube IEYVuMqZdTM
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Or you could reopen them and take your chances.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: But what if your family is the reason you drink?


i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or, if you RTFA,
"He later clarified to Metro.co.uk: 'I expect pubs won't reopen before July - and only once scientists advise the Government it is safe to do so. I don't envisage normal levels of trade returning until the end of the year. "

And naturally they're quoting The Sun, Rupert Murdoch's paper.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And in WI...
Tavern League wants bars and restaurants to re-open May 1 under these rules:
-All tables 6 feet apart
-No tables of more than 6 people
-Reduce on-premise capacity by 50%
-Requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves
https://t.co/lc9vXxY0Bi via @JimOwczarski
 
Trocadero
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: And in WI...
Tavern League wants bars and restaurants to re-open May 1 under these rules:
-All tables 6 feet apart
-No tables of more than 6 people
-Reduce on-premise capacity by 50%
-Requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves
https://t.co/lc9vXxY0Bi via @JimOwczarski


Are the Mets still in last place there, too?
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: But what if your family is the reason you drink?


I few swings with a hatchet and you can fix that
 
WhiskeySticks [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: And in WI...
Tavern League wants bars and restaurants to re-open May 1 under these rules:
-All tables 6 feet apart
-No tables of more than 6 people
-Reduce on-premise capacity by 50%
-Requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves
https://t.co/lc9vXxY0Bi via @JimOwczarski


No mention of barstools lined up at the bar...hmm.
 
darkman2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Bet they won't change gloves enough. And that likely would also mean safety of curbside pickup food will drop because there's more points of contact.
Bad idea.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: And in WI...
Tavern League wants bars and restaurants to re-open May 1 under these rules:
-All tables 6 feet apart
-No tables of more than 6 people
-Reduce on-premise capacity by 50%
-Requiring all employees to wear masks and gloves
https://t.co/lc9vXxY0Bi via @JimOwczarski


Because drunk people are nothing but disciplined.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
