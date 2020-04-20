 Skip to content
(MSN)   Sisters have died from the pandemic - 102 years apart   (msn.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
....and the younger one never got to know the older one? Pretty was indeed.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

kdawg7736: ....and the younger one never got to know the older one? Pretty was indeed.


I meant pretty sad. I am starting to hate Autocorrect all over again.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Their parents must be devastated.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: ....and the younger one never got to know the older one? Pretty was indeed.

I meant pretty sad. I am starting to hate Autocorrect all over again.


Dear Autocorrect
I never tell people to duck off
FYI
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Do they have another living sister?
Want to know if we gave another pandemic on deck
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
102 years?  I know it seems like we've been under lockdown since forever man, but still...
 
strapp3r
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*a pandemic
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Our president has assured us it was a hoax that was resolved on Easter. Nothing to see here, trollmiter!
 
Mukster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Geez, some people will do anything for attention.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: ....and the younger one never got to know the older one? Pretty was indeed.


As a victim of Auto Correct and predictive text..
I feel your pain.

/ive turned off both options
//deal with my poor spelling and grammar
/// 3 for the victims of Autocorrect and predictive text
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Only on Fox News can the talking head manage a smile while talking about two pandemics.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 640x329]

Only on Fox News can the talking head manage a smile while talking about two pandemics.


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Sid Deuces
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My grandmother was 18 years old in 1918. She was in the prime age range for Spanish Flu deaths. I don't recall her ever mentioning anything about the Spanish Flu. But she lived in an area where the local populace was only about 2,500 in 1920. There was much less travel at that time so even with the probability of service men returning to her area it is quite possible she had no direct experience with that pandemic. One of Grandma's daughters, my 97 year old Aunt, currently lives in an assisted living facility several states away. As you can imagine this pandemic is pretty much all her fellow residents talk about, all day, every day. Thankfully their facility has escaped any infections to this point even though they are in a highly populated area.
 
