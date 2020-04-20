 Skip to content
(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Bad: Jacksonville Beach in Florida reopens for Darwin's Spring Break. Good: Cops patrolling beach catch man wanted for homicide in Pennsylvania   (myfox8.com) divider line
8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Wanton Pearl Clutchery [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Paging Repairman Jack...
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some residents said not being able to go to the beach was "torture"

Those are my fellow Americans, alright.
 
dogdaze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll never forget when the local paper ran a picture of some Bubba in a summer belly flop contest at Fanning Springs and then there was a follow up story of him getting arrested for violated house arrest. His PO recognized him from the paper. 
/Yes, this was in Florida
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's one more criminal off the street, you will only hear about him again when he gets sentenced or if he gets sick.
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Darwin has no Spring break. Killer jellyfish.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Even the cops don't wear masks.

/ please quarantine this guy in FL for a few weeks
// PA has been getting off pretty light so far
/// despite NJ's best efforts to f*ck it up
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Cops catch C19.

Cops patrol beach.

Everyone they talk to gets C19.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait.

They didn't shoot the murder suspect's dog and bang his wife?

These cops are sub standard...
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

