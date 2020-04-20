 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Kentucky protesters have helped it to unflatten the curve   (newsweek.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass, Kentucky, Democratic Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Steve Beshear, Ernie Fletcher, Kentucky's increase, Health care, Recent protests, press briefing  
•       •       •

1141 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 7:31 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
We're going to get a second wave of infections because the CHUDs don't think the rules should apply to them.
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You could look at their physical profiles and know that they're in favor of fattening curves rather than flattening
 
Alaskan Yoda [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

fusillade762: We're going to get a second wave of infections because the CHUDs don't think the rules should apply to them.


That's what's the most frustrating. No one likes the stay put orders. But if people would cooperate and do it, then it won't last as long.

These morans that keep protesting, etc, make this longer for the rest of us.

Stay home and drink your moonshine, Cleetus
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If any group needed this it is the protestors

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I would like to say 'nothing of value was lost' but these idiots go to the same stores that non-assholes visit.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As Beshear gave his press briefing on Wednesday, protesters gathered in Frankfort, Kentucky's capital, to demand the state's economy be reopened. Some demonstrators stood directly outside the room where Beshear's press conference was taking place and yelled "Open up Kentucky!" and "You're not a king."

Yeah. Trump is their king daddy. They don't have to listen to you.

F*cking yokel trash.
 
DammitIForgotMyLogin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]


Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sol​d​ier-carrying-donkey/
 
Sumpinlikedat [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there's anything Russia wants more than a bunch of Americans dying to create mass chaos, I can't think of what it is.
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: As Beshear gave his press briefing on Wednesday, protesters gathered in Frankfort, Kentucky's capital, to demand the state's economy be reopened. Some demonstrators stood directly outside the room where Beshear's press conference was taking place and yelled "Open up Kentucky!" and "You're not a king."

Yeah. Trump is their king daddy. They don't have to listen to you.

F*cking yokel trash.


And I will guarantee that if it were a D president and an R governor they would be all STATEZ RITEZ!!
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size


A night in that might make folks think twice before they break mass gathering rules again
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: fusillade762: We're going to get a second wave of infections because the CHUDs don't think the rules should apply to them.

That's what's the most frustrating. No one likes the stay put orders. But if people would cooperate and do it, then it won't last as long.

These morans that keep protesting, etc, make this longer for the rest of us.

Stay home and drink your moonshine, Cleetus


Cooperation isn't the problem with these protests. It's corporations.

Trumpy and his Koch-funded buddies are fueling these astroturf "protests".
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]

Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/


I was going to give you a raspberry for stepping on a little modern-day parable but the snopes link offered a good story too.

Bambi it is :)
 
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
It's so tempting so say this problem will solve itself... but unfortunately their stupidity can hurt a lot of other people.

And some poor doctor or nurse will have to treat them.
 
ruetheday69 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

fusillade762: We're going to get a second wave of infections because the CHUDs don't think the rules should apply to them.


This current upswing is due to people going out on Easter. We won't see these protesters get sick for another week.
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Dumbfarks are pouring gasoline on a fire and wondering why it isn't going out.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]

Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/


Pro tip: Don't take "conrona virus" lessons from anybody.
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/


Fine:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few months ago, I was sitting in bumper to bumper traffic with my wife, and I said "I think I'd be ok with the Thanos snap".

On one hand, if people continue to be this stupid, I'll be getting my wish. No traffic driving to "essential" work is great.

On the other hand, these morons are actively making things worse and delaying us from actually returning to the clusterfark we'll refer to as "normal"
 
CRtwenty
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh look. Empiricism.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Eh...this one is a coincidence.

Now if there is a big jump in the numbers two weeks from now (the average latency), well...

/ They are still idiots
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]

Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/


Am I reading that correct?
The  French Foreign Legion was the bad guys in that war?
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meh. These "confirmed case" numbers are so much an artefact of the testing regime as to be effectively meaningless. Does anyone seriously believe that only 2,960 out of 4.5 million in Kentucky are infected? 0.066%?
 
Nobody Here
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]

Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/


Still safe to use it, MAGAts think that Snopes is liberal propaganda so they'll never follow the link or look it up.
 
Marine1
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Has it been long enough for symptoms to occur?

Honest question, I don't remember when the protests started. It feels like a Wednesday.
 
RainDawg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nobody Here: DammitIForgotMyLogin: sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]

Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/

Still safe to use it, MAGAts think that Snopes is liberal propaganda so they'll never follow the link or look it up.


Or recognize the lesson you're trying to impart.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DammitIForgotMyLogin: sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]

Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/


And here I figured the wander/wonder typo was enough of a clue.  Heh.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Eh...this one is a coincidence.

Now if there is a big jump in the numbers two weeks from now (the average latency), well...

/ They are still idiots


The average incubation period for COVID-19 is more like 6 days (median about 5 days), similar to SARS.  Two weeks is enough to find about 99% of infections.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: DammitIForgotMyLogin: sdd2000: [Fark user image 716x960]

Not so much

https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/sold​ier-carrying-donkey/

Am I reading that correct?
The  French Foreign Legion was the bad guys in that war?


Duh
It was a war of colonial oppression.
Not saying the victors were nice people either.
It is also a great background story in A Very Secret Service if you don't mind reading subtitles for French TV. Streaming on Netflix
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kitsuneymg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cman: [s.yimg.com image 800x600]

A night in that might make folks think twice before they break mass gathering rules again


Put em in for a week.

Then when someone is sick, regretfully quarantine the lot in place until 14 days past last symptoms.
 
Colour_out_of_Space [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fusillade762: We're going to get a second wave of infections because the CHUDs don't think the rules should apply to them.


The plural of "CHUD" is still "CHUD."
 
youncasqua
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

fusillade762: We're going to get a second wave of infections because the CHUDs don't think the rules should apply to them.


"YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME!!!"
~~My son, at age 2.

"YOU'RE NOT THE BOSS OF ME!!!"
~~The Conservative, always.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Came for Mexican donkey show.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.