New Zealand to start easing lockdown on 28 April, enjoy pints at the Green Dragon
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
R=0.48.

Socially alert level 3 is pretty much the same as level 4, the emphasis is on safe business rather than suspended business.
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Video of the announcement

RNZ livestream
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thisispete: R=0.48.

Socially alert level 3 is pretty much the same as level 4, the emphasis is on safe business rather than suspended business.


With an R that far under 1, with 1,440 cases and just 12 deaths, it seems reasonable to start easing restrictions and see what happens.

We're not going to see an R that far under 1 for some time, because WE'RE FARKING MORONS.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Just a reminder, we have about 527 New Zealands worth of confirmed cases, and about 3,390 New Zealands worth of deaths.
 
Blargosaurus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
As an American ex-pat, my current government made me very proud today (and pretty much every day for the last five weeks).
 
ISO15693
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Blargosaurus: As an American ex-pat, my current government made me very proud today (and pretty much every day for the last five weeks).


Same here!
 
Flappyhead [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is going to piss off the Fanta Menace.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
NZ's level 4 is pretty much Italian levels.

Level 3 seems to be similar to what we have in Australia at the moment.

I'm not sure what the US has. It seems to have anywhere from -10 to 3 depending on if the weather outside is nice.
 
Pextor
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So they'll be at a flea market in Ephrata, PA?

(only locals will get this joke)
 
NobleHam
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sounds like bars still won't be open for awhile, so the pints will have to wait. Norway started easing restrictions today, but it's going in stages, and to start out with that just means hairdressers and physiotherapists can start working again, some non-essential police services are back, and preschools can re-open. Bars and restaurants may not be back until June.
 
Beta Tested
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Sounds like bars still won't be open for awhile, so the pints will have to wait. Norway started easing restrictions today, but it's going in stages, and to start out with that just means hairdressers and physiotherapists can start working again, some non-essential police services are back, and preschools can re-open. Bars and restaurants may not be back until June.


?

Bars and restaurants never closed.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seems sensible, fingers crossed people still behave and we keep the numbers way down.

Dodged a huge bullet here it could have gone through some communities very badly. Much credit to the government and most of the population.

fark the exceptions of course, and while one should not go political here, fark Simon Bridges for trying to score points off this (and failing utterly)
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
