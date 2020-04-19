 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Over 70% of the inmates at one Ohio prison have coronavirus   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In before the assholes who say they deserve it because they broke the law.
 
fredbox [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Presumably they mean USP Marion?
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So locking down the population may not work?
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. How....why??!! Somebody's got some 'splainin' to do.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember when certain Farkers were upset that jail/prison would be the safest place to be during a pandemic. Or whatever shiat they were trying to stir. Or is every inmate faking it now? Maybe we are well into the "they deserved it" goal post.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rkiller1: So locking down the population may not work?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Im sure it will work itself out.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's hard to get prisoners to wash their hands when no one wants to drop the soap.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wendigogo: Holy shiat. How....why??!! Somebody's got some 'splainin' to do.


I have a sinking feeling how... why.   I hope it's wrong though.   I don't know the people in charge well enough.   Let's hope Hanlon's_razor applies here.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No answer for this. Jesus. Just because you are in prison for whatever reason should not mean it's a death sentence. But even the military is having a difficult time adapting.

We are all counting on .... sane and responsible policies?

Good luck!
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think I've seen a call from the American Civil Liberties Union proper though I could very well have missed it but the Ohio chapter has been getting on Governor Mike DeWine for over a month on the handling of those serving time in jail/prison for non-violent offenses or who are otherwise vulnerable.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: No answer for this. Jesus. Just because you are in prison for whatever reason should not mean it's a death sentence. But even the military is having a difficult time adapting.

We are all counting on .... sane and responsible policies?

Good luck!


So inmates in this prison have died of Covis 19?  Citation please.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think this will happen at all prisons. And I can think of no way to stop it.
 
maddermaxx [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rkiller1: So locking down the population may not work?


A prison is more akin to a cruise ship than a home quarantine in terms of difficulty to isolate. Small, cramped quarters, bad ventilation and ventilation between cells, frequently crowded common areas, and rooms too small to be confined to without major repercussions to physical and mental health. Add in generally poor hygiene, centrally prepared meals and a requirement to frequently check on inmates, and you quickly see how there are multiple infection vectors that can run through the population, meaning lockdown in prison is quite the opposite of isolation.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

rkiller1: powhound: No answer for this. Jesus. Just because you are in prison for whatever reason should not mean it's a death sentence. But even the military is having a difficult time adapting.

We are all counting on .... sane and responsible policies?

Good luck!

So inmates in this prison have died of Covis 19?  Citation please.


GI helmet moniker checks out.
 
anuran [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

rkiller1: So locking down the population may not work?


Are you stupid or being deliberately obtuse? I really want to know.
 
TopoGigo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's hard to get prisoners to wash their hands when no one wants to drop the soap.


Nothing funnier than rape jokes.
Well, unless it's rape jokes about a mistreated group held in barbaric conditions at high risk of death. That's funnier.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

fusillade762: In before the assholes who say they deserve it because they broke the law.


They don't, but, at least they will take screws with them. And they will take their grandparents with them.
It's horrible. But you got to find a bright side, of the stupidity of mass incarceration for money money baller baller , hope the share holders enjoy the shiat show they paid for to retire to some City, gentrify it, and ruin everything, like always. We're all disgusting 🦀 in a bucket of waste.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
this is the same state that gave you maimed and dead college students in the 60s. you're not looking at braintrusts here.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

rkiller1: So locking down the population may not work?


Only because we go out of the way to cause interaction.
I'm at the convenience store right now and the heifer would not stop talking.
Like please don't talk. Ring me up do I can leave. WTH. Came home took a hot shower. Gross.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TopoGigo: farkingismybusiness: It's hard to get prisoners to wash their hands when no one wants to drop the soap.

Nothing funnier than rape jokes.
Well, unless it's rape jokes about a mistreated group held in barbaric conditions at high risk of death. That's funnier.


Fark user imageView Full Size

And what is the deal with airline prison food? You call this slop? Real slop has got chunks of things in it! This is more like gruel! And this Château le Blanc '68 is supposed to be served slightly chilled! This is room temperature! What do you think we are? Animals?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I think this will happen at all prisons. And I can think of no way to stop it.


A Chinese firewall between guards and inmates.
No over crowding.
No new inmates.
A separate prison for c19 positive.
Not jailing people for prophet.
Not going to work sick, like ever!
A change to our whole stupid culture.
LOL. This is some sterious Boogeyman.
It's our own apathy and crap attitude.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

maddermaxx: rkiller1: So locking down the population may not work?

A prison is more akin to a cruise ship than a home quarantine in terms of difficulty to isolate. Small, cramped quarters, bad ventilation and ventilation between cells, frequently crowded common areas, and rooms too small to be confined to without major repercussions to physical and mental health. Add in generally poor hygiene, centrally prepared meals and a requirement to frequently check on inmates, and you quickly see how there are multiple infection vectors that can run through the population, meaning lockdown in prison is quite the opposite of isolation.


And yet we trying to test people in intake for that one lung thing.
And when the test makes a ugly bum your quarantined.
So yeah you are wrong.
We just don't care in this moment in history.
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

anuran: rkiller1: So locking down the population may not work?

Are you stupid or being deliberately obtuse? I really want to know.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: It's hard to get prisoners to wash their hands when no one wants to drop the soap.


Most prisoners turn into germaphobes after their second month, because they know that shiat like this can spread rapidly in  prison.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: farkingismybusiness: It's hard to get prisoners to wash their hands when no one wants to drop the soap.

Most prisoners turn into germaphobes after their second month, because they know that shiat like this can spread rapidly in  prison.


Yep. Ppl get beat for not washing regularly.
 
Ibindigo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So there's 2000 tests given to one prison, but the healthcare workers in my state can't get tested unless they're almost dead?
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkingChas: I think this will happen at all prisons. And I can think of no way to stop it.


Aren't prisons generally full with young, healthy people? It will be interesting to see what the death rate is.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Brick up the windows and doors and fill the place with concrete.
 
