(The New York Times)   Have we learned anything in the decade following the Deepwater Horizon disaster?   (nytimes.com) divider line
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Short answer no, long answer nooooooo.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't buy well valves from craigslist?
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What's this 'we' business? What about the ones who actually build the rigs? Or their pets in Congress who let them do what they want?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes.  The oil companies learned they can get away with murder.  This is the same lesson the banks learned after the housing crash.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Yes.  The oil companies learned they can get away with murder.  This is the same lesson the banks learned after the housing crash.


We had people here on Fark while it was going on arguing that we can't stop new deepwater drilling.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CNichols [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
We learned nothing, and then went out of our way to ensure that the next environmental catastrophe is even worse.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Short answer no, long answer nooooooo.


Deepwater horwhatnow? Is that Billie Eilish's new album?

/we're sorry
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
UNLIKELY tag must be coated in oil
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, we learned that business can't be trusted and should be regulated and monitored closely.  We learned it.  No chance well actually apply it, but we learned it.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Yes, we learned that business can't be trusted and should be regulated and monitored closely.  We learned it.  No chance well actually apply it, but we learned it.


*knucks*
 
turbocucumber [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
No.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yes.  Have each of your wells owned and operated by a separate LLC so when the next massive disaster happens you can have it declare bankruptcy and dissolve it instead of paying billions in fines.  BP had been incredibly negligent by not taking this simple safety precaution.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, we learned God's president doesn't have to appear for a supoena.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
if new safety standards were implemented in WashDC you can bet your bottom dollar Two Scoops disappeared them for reasons. moran.
 
Night Train to Wakanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, you stupid farking cork sucker author. That however is not the question you should be asking. The question you should be asking is "how do we segregate the political predators who abuse voters?"

The sickness is so entrenched it needs surgical removal to save the patient.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I, for one, learned how to fix the cable.
 
Iczer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
No, you see, that disaster was completely the fault of the Obama administration, just like Hurricane Katrina.
 
