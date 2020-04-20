 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Sure everyone is cheering the care givers during this coronavirus pandemic, but also think of those that are moving bodies into 1,850-degree furnaces for 13 hours a day   (nbcnews.com) divider line
8
    More: Interesting, NBC Universal, NBC, Privacy policy, lonesome shift of a crematory worker, General Electric, MSNBC, NBC News, CNBC  
•       •       •

172 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 4:30 AM (25 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
😭
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We'll, if D2S loses the election, and is subsequently found guilty of corruption, then he should be assigned to the job in TFA for the rest of his life.

'Let the punishment fit the crime'...
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I have to share something that was incredibly cool. We had to replace our driveway a couple of weeks ago. The HOA has been crawling up my ass for 2 years over it. All of my neighbors know I work in a hospital. Anyway they came and did the driveway and when I tried to pay them they told me that my neighborhood association paid them. All my neighbors got together and shelled out almost $5,500 for me. That was really f****** cool.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

waxbeans: 😭


Sounds like they're getting in on the CoronaBonus too. Plenty of overtime pay going to those guys and gals - so I wouldn't shed too many crocodile tears.

We should save our sympathies for the families of the deceased.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: waxbeans: 😭

Sounds like they're getting in on the CoronaBonus too. Plenty of overtime pay going to those guys and gals - so I wouldn't shed too many crocodile tears.

We should save our sympathies for the families of the deceased.


🙄
WTH.
Okay.
Wow.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Wait, 28 bodies a day over a 12 shift is hard work? I'm sure Stephen Miller could provide some tips on how to be efficient.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Those that aren't responsible enough to run a prison shouldn't be allowed to have them.
 
Darwins Point-ed Stick [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Hey Nurse!: I have to share something that was incredibly cool. We had to replace our driveway a couple of weeks ago. The HOA has been crawling up my ass for 2 years over it. All of my neighbors know I work in a hospital. Anyway they came and did the driveway and when I tried to pay them they told me that my neighborhood association paid them. All my neighbors got together and shelled out almost $5,500 for me. That was really f****** cool.


Perhaps when all over a bbq for them all?

/thanks for all your work atm
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.