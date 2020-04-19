 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The New York Times)   Remember that nursing home in New Jersey where an anonymous tipster reported 17 elderly dead in body bags piled in a storage room just a few days ago? Well they may have downplayed the real number somewhat   (nytimes.com) divider line
53
    More: Scary, Nursing, Nursing home, Andover Subacute, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, feverish residents, state inspectors, last week, Home  
•       •       •

1788 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 6:31 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.


I keep looking at maps and wondering how the fark florida has so few deaths so far.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.


Where did you get Florida from? This was NJ.
 
Kazan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

dj_bigbird: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

Where did you get Florida from? This was NJ.


probably because florida has more old people than NJ
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Kazan: dj_bigbird: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

Where did you get Florida from? This was NJ.

probably because florida has more old people than NJ


That right there. And a shiat ton more nursing homes.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm in CT. As of 3 days ago, 47% of the deaths in the state have been in nursing homes.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

Kazan: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

I keep looking at maps and wondering how the fark florida has so few deaths so far.


Apparently they are only counting full time residents. I know it was a thread earlier but I'm trying to find a source.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I found a Fox news source for Florida hiding data, but Fark hates the url.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
There are 364 nursing homes in New Jersey.
There are 696 in Florida.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Andover's management has blamed the pileup of bodies on "after-hours holiday weekend issues" over Easter and Passover,

oh, okay then enjoy your weekend....sheesh sorry to bother you
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Just tell the old people to hunker down so we can reopen Murikkka and git back ta jobs!
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  

KungFuJunkie: Just tell the old people to hunker down so we can reopen Murikkka and git back ta jobs!


I'm sure they are more than willing to give their lives so Trump can be re-elected.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.


70 die in Jersey
Damn you Florida!

I blame Trump
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seventeen sounds like seventy.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I found a Fox news source for Florida hiding data, but Fark hates the url.


Tinyurl it?
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I found a Fox news source for Florida hiding data, but Fark hates the url.


A "fox news source"?

Why would someone want to spread that?
 
Shiboleth [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

Where did you get Florida from? This was NJ.


All of us down here are just waiting for the shoe to drop. There's a fair number of homes in Miami and Orlando, but God's true waiting room is on the gulf coast, From Naples to Port Charlotte. I talked to the oldsters down in Ft Myers in our weekly call last night, and they said alot of friends were sick. I hope it's just allergies...
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shiboleth: dj_bigbird: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

Where did you get Florida from? This was NJ.

All of us down here are just waiting for the shoe to drop. There's a fair number of homes in Miami and Orlando, but God's true waiting room is on the gulf coast, From Naples to Port Charlotte. I talked to the oldsters down in Ft Myers in our weekly call last night, and they said alot of friends were sick. I hope it's just allergies...


Meanwhile, in Canada:

https://www.straitstimes.com/world/am​e​ricas/horrors-revealed-at-coronavirus-​hit-canada-nursing-home
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.


A lot of times that disliked relative is disliked because they're untrustworthy and feel no sense of loyalty to the family...
 
schubie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is horrific. I've only been to the grocery store twice, but last week I'd say 20% of the oldsters were wearing masks. Maybe they'll read this story and stay home.
 
drayno76
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Kazan: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

I keep looking at maps and wondering how the fark florida has so few deaths so far.


Under and no reporting of senior home deaths. That's how.

https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/lo​c​al-news/i-team-investigates/fl-lawmake​rs-demand-gov-desantis-be-more-transpa​rent-about-covid-19-cases-in-nursing-h​omes

He's since, supposedly, reversed is position and started reporting Nursing Home Covid cases and deaths, but I wouldn't bet 2 cents that they're being reported honestly.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jimjays: waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.

A lot of times that disliked relative is disliked because they're untrustworthy and feel no sense of loyalty to the family...


Sadly, you have a point.
But, just because I'm a trash can fire, don't mean I can't do some rails and clean the house. For grampa. Make him some coffee, give him his fist full of pills. That I take his silver down to the pawn shop should be the cost of doing business. Plus, I'd be fine not leaving the house during a pandemic. And I'd keep everyone away. Id set up a web cam and send the whole family a link so they can keep in touch. Otherwise no visiting till after. Unless you can wash down silkwood style before coming in, in the garage. See I'm might suck, but trust me I'd actually have a plan and I'd actually care if I killed my grandpa. He's the only one that ever treated me like a human. But, yeah, trust someone who's got their own problems. And not risking banishment.  I'm sure the fact that nursing homes are continuously Never Ending hiring isn't a bad sign. Or anything.
 
orbister [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Demetrius: I'm in CT. As of 3 days ago, 47% of the deaths in the state have been in nursing homes.


It's going liek a scythe through UK care homes too. Half of all deaths in Scotland so far, they think. Median stay in care homes before death is only 462 days, though, so many of those who died will have been very vulnerable indeed. Not that that's any great consolation to relatives, of course.
 
1funguy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Huh
Well they didn't listen to their parents about Hoover. They voted for Nixon, Reagan, Bush and trump so they could have strong military and fuhq da poors.
I'm very sorry. But it sounds like they took bad advice from the worst sort of people.
May god have mercy on their souls.
 
Jenny Piccolo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.


Safety protocols should be taken seriously no matter the wage. I have a hunch that a character who doesn't take them seriously at 15 an hour isn't likely to take them seriously at 30 an hour.
 
Hoarseman
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jenny Piccolo: waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.

Safety protocols should be taken seriously no matter the wage. I have a hunch that a character who doesn't take them seriously at 15 an hour isn't likely to take them seriously at 30 an hour.


At $30/hour you can hire people who do take them seriously.
 
valenumr
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

KungFuJunkie: Just tell the old people to hunker down so we can reopen Murikkka and git back ta jobs!


Yeah, we need those essential Walmart greeters
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

1funguy: Huh
Well they didn't listen to their parents about Hoover. They voted for Nixon, Reagan, Bush and trump so they could have strong military and fuhq da poors.
I'm very sorry. But it sounds like they took bad advice from the worst sort of people.
May god have mercy on their souls.


This.
But, with more, God keep their souls.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

waxbeans: jimjays: waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.

A lot of times that disliked relative is disliked because they're untrustworthy and feel no sense of loyalty to the family...

Sadly, you have a point.
But, just because I'm a trash can fire, don't mean I can't do some rails and clean the house. For grampa. Make him some coffee, give him his fist full of pills. That I take his silver down to the pawn shop should be the cost of doing business. Plus, I'd be fine not leaving the house during a pandemic. And I'd keep everyone away. Id set up a web cam and send the whole family a link so they can keep in touch. Otherwise no visiting till after. Unless you can wash down silkwood style before coming in, in the garage. See I'm might suck, but trust me I'd actually have a plan and I'd actually care if I killed my grandpa. He's the only one that ever treated me like a human. But, yeah, trust someone who's got their own problems. And not risking banishment.  I'm sure the fact that nursing homes are continuously Never Ending hiring isn't a bad sign. Or anything.


Waxbeans is more drunk than me I think. Or I am more drunk than they are... Can't tell.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jenny Piccolo: waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.

Safety protocols should be taken seriously no matter the wage. I have a hunch that a character who doesn't take them seriously at 15 an hour isn't likely to take them seriously at 30 an hour.


Obviously.
but once you're paying someone $30 you're going to actually investigate then much more thoroughly before you give them said $30 an hour.
Perfect example, call centers vs working directly for, say a bank.
A bank won't hire and pay me good money. But, the call center will hire me. And the I get past the background check at the call center. Can't pass it at the actual bank. LOL exactly same POSale DOS direct access to accounts / migration/ and billing.
All to save a buck. So yeah it matters.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
After my wife had a stroke I had to make my house wheelchair accessible and had to find a place that could care for her until the contractor converted my home. It cost 25k per month to pay for two aides to assist with her stay. They all barely made 15$ a hour. We could pick the best of them for 20 bucks off the books and still left us with 19k to survive on.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

valenumr: waxbeans: jimjays: waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.

A lot of times that disliked relative is disliked because they're untrustworthy and feel no sense of loyalty to the family...

Sadly, you have a point.
But, just because I'm a trash can fire, don't mean I can't do some rails and clean the house. For grampa. Make him some coffee, give him his fist full of pills. That I take his silver down to the pawn shop should be the cost of doing business. Plus, I'd be fine not leaving the house during a pandemic. And I'd keep everyone away. Id set up a web cam and send the whole family a link so they can keep in touch. Otherwise no visiting till after. Unless you can wash down silkwood style before coming in, in the garage. See I'm might suck, but trust me I'd actually have a plan and I'd actually care if I killed my grandpa. He's the only one that ever treated me like a human. But, yeah, trust someone who's got their own problems. And not risking banishment.  I'm sure the fact that nursing homes are continuously Never Ending hiring isn't a bad sign. Or anything.

Waxbeans is more drunk than me I think. Or I am more drunk than they are... Can't tell.


I'm always sober on Sunday nights/Monday morning.
This is when I take my 75 year old aunt for her walk around the lake.  I can sit text. And get back up and catch up to her in less than minute.
 
valenumr
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

schubie: That is horrific. I've only been to the grocery store twice, but last week I'd say 20% of the oldsters were wearing masks. Maybe they'll read this story and stay home.


Okay millennial. How's that avocado toast?

/I keed
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

1funguy: Huh
Well they didn't listen to their parents about Hoover. They voted for Nixon, Reagan, Bush and trump so they could have strong military and fuhq da poors.
I'm very sorry. But it sounds like they took bad advice from the worst sort of people.
May god have mercy on their souls.


Living long enough to be put into storage would suggest that their life decisions were in fact good ones.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

valenumr: schubie: That is horrific. I've only been to the grocery store twice, but last week I'd say 20% of the oldsters were wearing masks. Maybe they'll read this story and stay home.

Okay millennial. How's that avocado toast?

/I keed


Come ppl once you put that much stuff on, it's not toast, it's an open face sandwich.
Rage.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Shiboleth: dj_bigbird: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

Where did you get Florida from? This was NJ.

All of us down here are just waiting for the shoe to drop. There's a fair number of homes in Miami and Orlando, but God's true waiting room is on the gulf coast, From Naples to Port Charlotte. I talked to the oldsters down in Ft Myers in our weekly call last night, and they said alot of friends were sick. I hope it's just allergies...


It's always weird seeing my dumpy hometown of Port Charlotte mentioned by anyone. We're sitting at 138 cases here. I keep waiting for the numbers to explode here. It seems very few are following social distancing guidelines.  "Oh, Home Depot and Publix dare open?  Time for a sub and 12 gallons of house paint".
I own a dental practice in Punta Gorda, and I'm staying closed until May 11th. I don't care what our idiot governor is planning. I know my hygienists are desperate to work again, I don't want to get sick and I don't want my patients sick.
 
valenumr
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

1funguy: Huh
Well they didn't listen to their parents about Hoover. They voted for Nixon, Reagan, Bush and trump so they could have strong military and fuhq da poors.
I'm very sorry. But it sounds like they took bad advice from the worst sort of people.
May god have mercy on their souls.


Pol  tab to the left yo!
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Probably a Chinese nursing home.
 
ur14me
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not going to "subscribe" to the NYT.
 
valenumr
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: valenumr: waxbeans: jimjays: waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.

A lot of times that disliked relative is disliked because they're untrustworthy and feel no sense of loyalty to the family...

Sadly, you have a point.
But, just because I'm a trash can fire, don't mean I can't do some rails and clean the house. For grampa. Make him some coffee, give him his fist full of pills. That I take his silver down to the pawn shop should be the cost of doing business. Plus, I'd be fine not leaving the house during a pandemic. And I'd keep everyone away. Id set up a web cam and send the whole family a link so they can keep in touch. Otherwise no visiting till after. Unless you can wash down silkwood style before coming in, in the garage. See I'm might suck, but trust me I'd actually have a plan and I'd actually care if I killed my grandpa. He's the only one that ever treated me like a human. But, yeah, trust someone who's got their own problems. And not risking banishment.  I'm sure the fact that nursing homes are continuously Never Ending hiring isn't a bad sign. Or anything.

Waxbeans is more drunk than me I think. Or I am more drunk than they are... Can't tell.

I'm always sober on Sunday nights/Monday morning.
This is when I take my 75 year old aunt for her walk around the lake.  I can sit text. And get back up and catch up to her in less than minute.


Well fair enough, good on you. And I mean that. I'm up at almost 2am chilling with my dog (actual canine). Highlight of my my day.
 
Northern
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.


The majority of US nursing homes are margin businesses.  They simply can't afford to hire niche cleaners twice a day to ensure patient and staff safety.
Some nursing homes have closed due to the threat of Medicaid block grants from the GOP, which would bankrupt most of them.
Because health care is for those with Fark you money.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Kazan: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

I keep looking at maps and wondering how the fark florida has so few deaths so far.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doosh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: I found a Fox news source for Florida hiding data, but Fark hates the url.


I think most people with functioning brains hate Fox too tbh
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: Kazan: cretinbob: 543 residents? Jesus farking Christ that's a huge facility. No wonder they have infection control issues.
Florida is so farking farked.

I keep looking at maps and wondering how the fark florida has so few deaths so far.

[Fark user image 800x529]


...Nana?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I am so thankful my 90 year old, stubborn, country woman Mother in Law is not in need of assisted living. Even the best ones are infection traps.

/ She won't isolate
// Not scared of death...at all
/// Figures she's had as good a run as she could
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

valenumr: Well fair enough, good on you. And I mean that. I'm up at almost 2am chilling with my dog (actual canine). Highlight of my my day.


🐕💜🕶
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Northern: waxbeans: All of this to avoid paying that one disliked relative to care of Nana.
Sad.
But, seriously, no one is going to take safety protocols serious at 15 an hour.
Also, maybe don't clean the whole wing with one bleach wipe.
The correct way to use those is to keep a small area wet long enough to let the bleach clean.
So sorry bean counters you actually do need a separate cleaning crew certified in biohazard cleaning. But hay 3rd quarter profits trump taking sanitation and health seriously.  America.

The majority of US nursing homes are margin businesses.  They simply can't afford to hire niche cleaners twice a day to ensure patient and staff safety.
Some nursing homes have closed due to the threat of Medicaid block grants from the GOP, which would bankrupt most of them.
Because health care is for those with Fark you money.


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 53 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.