 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   "Look, bud: your money or your life" ▪ "...I'm thinking it over"   (apnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, United States, President of the United States, Donald Trump, Democratic Party, Ivana Trump, Trump administration, Economics, Fred Trump  
•       •       •

364 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 12:05 AM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Most farkers will not know where that quote originated.  Thanks for the chuckle subby.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Nocrash: Most farkers will not know where that quote originated.  Thanks for the chuckle subby.


I still have some of his old radio shows on cassette:

Jack Benny - Your Money or Your Life
Youtube -tVzdUczMT0
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
God, I'm old
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the United States, there is clear evidence of the mounting pressure. The Trump administration says parts of the nation are ready to begin a gradual return to normalcy.

GTFO, it's like 0.0001% of the population that is out protesting. Hundreds of protesters in some states is not mounting pressure. Trump wants you to believe that shiat because he is farked come November.
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What about her Wonka bars?
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The headline reminds me of something I'd see in /depressionmemes
 
Bob Down
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It's kind of tough to tell a scruff the big mistake he's making
 
I Hate You 2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 582x960]


I'm imaging the same group, but all black men instead of white.

What would their reaction be then I wonder.
 
Birnone
‘’ less than a minute ago  
One sad element to this is that if the President had done his job competently he would have moved quicker to get quarantines, testing, and coordinated shutdowns going. Then this mess would not have gotten so big here in the US. By gambling on looking unafraid to his base and downplaying things at first he put the country in this position. 

Those idiots heeding his call for rebellion are dancing at the command of the puppetmaster who put their feet in the fire and they don't even realize it.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.