(AP News)   News: "Pastor" of a "virtual church" in CA to plead guilty to scamming his flock out of $33 million over the last 5 years via a phony investment scheme. Fark: He started the church months after finishing a 4-year sentence for...yep, securities fraud
19 Comments
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Temple's infested.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Y'all motherf*ckers need Amaterasu...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I mean....why bother with the investment scam when the sheep are already lining up to get fleeced?
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Idiot. Should have just preached the "prosperity gospel" and it would have been 100% legal.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: [Fark user image image 582x428]


There's a 100 year old beauty just down the street that just closed up before corona. The only problem is there's ANOTHER 100 year old church less than a block away.

/ it's probably a rat trap anyway
 
40 degree day [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
So, wait, worshipping money can be a religion now?
 
washburn777
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wolves gonna hunt where the sheep are the dumbest.
 
Someone Else's Alt [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....why bother with the investment scam when the sheep are already lining up to get fleeced?


There are bad pastors. They don't actually interest me very much.

The questions that interest me more are "what is it structurally or doctrinally about churches that make them such a target-rich environment for con-men" and "why do some people insist that a religion should never bear any culpability for doctrine that makes it a fertile ground for bad seeds?"
 
Program User
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....why bother with the investment scam when the sheep are already lining up to get fleeced?


Why stop at 10% of their income when you can get ALL their disposable income, and probably more?

Seriously.  10% is for losers.  Get back there, now!  Ten percenters don't get any coffee around here.  Don't let me catch you even NEAR the break room until you have 20%, minimum!  Damned slackers.  Can you believe this guy?  Ten percent...
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: iheartscotch: I mean....why bother with the investment scam when the sheep are already lining up to get fleeced?

There are bad pastors. They don't actually interest me very much.

The questions that interest me more are "what is it structurally or doctrinally about churches that make them such a target-rich environment for con-men" and "why do some people insist that a religion should never bear any culpability for doctrine that makes it a fertile ground for bad seeds?"


It's all about "faith". Where I have faith in the Force and LOTR....they have faith in the slick huckster behind the pulpit.

/ god does not need a paycheck
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: iheartscotch: I mean....why bother with the investment scam when the sheep are already lining up to get fleeced?

There are bad pastors. They don't actually interest me very much.

The questions that interest me more are "what is it structurally or doctrinally about churches that make them such a target-rich environment for con-men" and "why do some people insist that a religion should never bear any culpability for doctrine that makes it a fertile ground for bad seeds?"


Low barrier to entry.

It's not like you need to spend years getting a degree and it beats real work at an honest job. Just slap on a frock and pretend to be a priest and people hand you money. That has to be a con man's wet dream of a scam.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Strike two for him, one more and it is life.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
He took Hubbard's advice, I see.
 
sardonicobserver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Grifters gonna grift.

/"Writing for a penny a word is ridiculous. If a man really wants to make a million dollars, the best way would be to start his own religion."  -- L. Ron Hubbard, 1948
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why are freaks like this not thrown in rivers?
 
ukexpat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Why are freaks like this not thrown in rivers?


You mean like a baptism?
 
mrparks
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not much of a career change.
 
englaja
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He done goofed by not paying tax.

The securities fraud plus some judicious political donations from "friends and pastor colleagues" would have got him a few more years in Club Fed. Squirrel away a couple of that mill in an offshore account or solid interest bearing investments, and enjoy watching his retirement scheme grow and mature from his comfy room.

The tax fraud on top, however, won't see him out of PMITA House until retirement age.
 
