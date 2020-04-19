 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Coronavirus aside, where did all the sick people go?   (msn.com) divider line
63
    More: Interesting, Myocardial infarction, Stroke, Heart, Hypertension, Cardiology, Hospital, covid-19 patients, epidemic of people  
•       •       •

2312 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Staying the fark out of hospitals so they don't get sick.
 
Linux_Yes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
ooops,

the Hospital found out their insurance wasn't going to cover things.  they were escorted out the door.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.
 
elysive [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.


Maybe less work stress and fewer nacho cheese fries all around?
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.


Or they're dying at home rather than risk going to the hospital.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

enry: holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.

Or they're dying at home rather than risk going to the hospital.


Could be, but we're not a super hot spot so I don't think people are there yet for major emergencies.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My mom had a bad fall the other night and her knee swelled to the size of a basketball but she still refused to go to the hospital, for obvious reasons.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Dad always joked he did not want to go to hospital because when people go there they die. Also if you don't go to other peoples funeral, they won't go to yours.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have atrial affibulation. I had a bad fit (while I was in the local pharmacy) and was taken to the hospital on a weekend, where i was kept all day coontil the wee hours of the morning). I ended up paying for the ambulance (but not at US prices, thank God).

I know I am trying like Hell to stay out of the hospital until this pandemic breaks enough to ensure normal functioning. The hospitals are much better in my native province but it might be hard to get in without profound need.

My age (58) and symptoms (atrial fibulation, some COPD, scaring on my heart and lungs from previous problems) are not guaranteed one way death tickets, but probably increase my risk of dying over my current five year cadre to about 6% or more, exclusive of coronavirus-19.

I have had some weak nights on my CPAD machine, but mostly good scores, while my blood pressure, oxygen and pulse devices have recorded a couple of episodes of atrial fibulation (very eratic heart beats, very low or very high pulse rates even sitting or lying down at rest) and slightly lower Oxygen levels than normal (97% to 99% being good and normal).

In short, I am not surprised if a lot of people are glossing over chronic health problems or serious signs of cardiovascular, respiratory, or other ailments. The impression is that it is not entirely safe goiing to the hospital when the staff are over-worked, under-protected and harrassed. In the USA, the situation must be orders of magnitude worse, especially for those who can't afford top drawer over-insured health care at the best of times and certainly are terrified at the bankruptcy that will follow any emergencies unless the Feds pay for all.

The Feds are not farking paying for anyone except Trump cronies, apparently. Not even New York or California are save from the Trumpen SS. Nobody knows where the PPE supplies being stolen by the Feds are going, but evidence suggest at least half is medical slush fund to re-elect Trump and halls is goint ot super-rich cronies and corporations to save them at the cost of trillions of dollars in hidden, covert subsidies while the small business people and workers are left to die and reduce the surplus Democratic population.

Trump should stop holding Nuremburg rallies and start worrying even more than usual about Nuremburg Trials as soon as some hint of liberal democracy, justice, freedom, and a free press are restored.

I'd vote to hang him and all his cronies, nepotistic ninnies, and collaborators.

He has lost David Frum, George Will, Mitford Romney, and even some of the quite hard right wingers thus far. But he seems to have plenty of fascists, reactionaries, religious nutters, conspiracy theorists, and snake oil sales people serving his Imperial ambitions. But most Trumpers seem determined to follow him to Hell and Pandemonium in order to destroy liberal democratic America and Pax Americana.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swing a chainsaw, run a splitter, and operate heavy machinery.
I would say, I am extra cautious nowadays.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Staying the fark out of hospitals so they don't get sick.


This is exactly it. I was sitting tonight with a friend that is a pathologist. A huge piece of his practice is screenings and business is down roughly 75%. Medical offices are closed and people are putting off the tests that they need. There will be an unintended consequence of people needlessly dying of preventative causes because they just aren't getting checked out. There will be so many that die in the shrapnel of this all and those numbers won't be part of the depressing statistics.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could it be that the American economy kills people?

Stress kills

Air pollution kills

bad sleep schedules kill

Not enough time to cook or clean or even nap kills...?

the list of reasons are endless. We were not designed to work12 hours a day (with travel time included), 5 days a week... let alone 7.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife's 3rd open heart surgery was supposed to be next week.  Mayo Clinic rescheduled it to end of May.

Don't worry, its just heart failure, but not ambulatory.

/Lupus related complications.  Already has one artificial valve and a pacemaker at age 32.
 
stoli n coke [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.


They're risking dying at home because they're terrified of going to a place where they know they'll be exposed to the virus.
Along with the official death toll, there are going to be a lot of indirect casualties.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: My mom had a bad fall the other night and her knee swelled to the size of a basketball but she still refused to go to the hospital, for obvious reasons.


And?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: I have atrial affibulation. I had a bad fit (while I was in the local pharmacy) and was taken to the hospital on a weekend, where i was kept all day coontil the wee hours of the morning). I ended up paying for the ambulance (but not at US prices, thank God).

I know I am trying like Hell to stay out of the hospital until this pandemic breaks enough to ensure normal functioning. The hospitals are much better in my native province but it might be hard to get in without profound need.

My age (58) and symptoms (atrial fibulation, some COPD, scaring on my heart and lungs from previous problems) are not guaranteed one way death tickets, but probably increase my risk of dying over my current five year cadre to about 6% or more, exclusive of coronavirus-19.

I have had some weak nights on my CPAD machine, but mostly good scores, while my blood pressure, oxygen and pulse devices have recorded a couple of episodes of atrial fibulation (very eratic heart beats, very low or very high pulse rates even sitting or lying down at rest) and slightly lower Oxygen levels than normal (97% to 99% being good and normal).

In short, I am not surprised if a lot of people are glossing over chronic health problems or serious signs of cardiovascular, respiratory, or other ailments. The impression is that it is not entirely safe goiing to the hospital when the staff are over-worked, under-protected and harrassed. In the USA, the situation must be orders of magnitude worse, especially for those who can't afford top drawer over-insured health care at the best of times and certainly are terrified at the bankruptcy that will follow any emergencies unless the Feds pay for all.

The Feds are not farking paying for anyone except Trump cronies, apparently. Not even New York or California are save from the Trumpen SS. Nobody knows where the PPE supplies being stolen by the Feds are going, but evidence suggest at least half is medical slush fund to re-elect Trump and halls is goint ot super-rich cronies and corporations to save them at the cost of trillions of dollars in hidden, covert subsidies while the small business people and workers are left to die and reduce the surplus Democratic population.

Trump should stop holding Nuremburg rallies and start worrying even more than usual about Nuremburg Trials as soon as some hint of liberal democracy, justice, freedom, and a free press are restored.

I'd vote to hang him and all his cronies, nepotistic ninnies, and collaborators.

He has lost David Frum, George Will, Mitford Romney, and even some of the quite hard right wingers thus far. But he seems to have plenty of fascists, reactionaries, religious nutters, conspiracy theorists, and snake oil sales people serving his Imperial ambitions. But most Trumpers seem determined to follow him to Hell and Pandemonium in order to destroy liberal democratic America and Pax Americana.


Find a counselor.
 
Ishidan
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

fusillade762: My mom had a bad fall the other night and her knee swelled to the size of a basketball but she still refused to go to the hospital, for obvious reasons.


My father had a similar problem with his hip, had me call the ambulance.  The paramedic flat out told him, take ibuprofen and call the regular clinic if you really feel you need diagnostic imaging, because you really don't want to be in the hospital right now.

And yeah, sure enough, he's fine now.  He had to borrow my old hiking staff (and said staff is a wooden beaut that frankly looked great on him)
 
bfh0417
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Could it be that the American economy kills people?

Stress kills

Air pollution kills

bad sleep schedules kill

Not enough time to cook or clean or even nap kills...?

the list of reasons are endless. We were not designed to work12 hours a day (with travel time included), 5 days a week... let alone 7.


Could it be that American Doctors and hospitals have a vested interest in continual testing and unnecessary follow up visits?
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was in the hospital last August with diverticulitis and released without any treatment other than see your doctor in a week and now I need a colonoscopy which is elective and needed to have to determine what is going on with the diverticulitis. No elective surgery is going on at my hospital so I don't have any alternative other than waiting for a time bomb to go off.
I am considering having the colonoscopy done in another doctors office where he does the procedure in his own operating room. I don't know if he can do anything about the diverticulitis but at least he can tell me if I have something serious to look out for.
 
Thelyphthoric [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
As someone with chronic heart issues, I've cancelled and postponed all my spring tests be they heart related or otherwise.  Wise?  Who knows.  I just know I ain't risking shiat unless I really need to.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
discworldemporium.comView Full Size
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

holdmybones: enry: holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.

Or they're dying at home rather than risk going to the hospital.

Could be, but we're not a super hot spot so I don't think people are there yet for major emergencies.


Check local obits - we're in an odd spot, numbers-wise. A funeral home chain does pretty much all the funerals in our area, and they averaged a funeral a day since the beginning of the year - until the shutdown hit a few weeks back. They've had eight since March 25, which is great (fewer deaths than usual), but really unusual.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

elysive: holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.

Maybe less work stress and fewer nacho cheese fries all around?


enry: holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.

Or they're dying at home rather than risk going to the hospital.


Probably a little from column A, a little from column B...

I'm out and about all the time (essential worker, yay) and there is almost no traffic, and rush hour just don't happen, so having far fewer car and pedestrian accidents would seem reasonable. Ditto work accidents, work stress heart attacks etc.
And yeah, some people are probably dying at home from things that they might have survived had they gone to a hospital, and others, as in TFA, will be letting their condition become far more serious by delaying.

There was a news report here (BBC News) a couple of days ago where a GP said she was sitting there most of the day with an empty appointment book.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I swing a chainsaw, run a splitter, and operate heavy machinery.
I would say, I am extra cautious nowadays.


Well the first thing is you need to stop swinging it. That doesn't sound right. It probably came with a manual if you can find it. Otherwise I'm sure there are Youtube tutorials.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You can't get a check-up here till May 5
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It could have killed everyone but no one ever thanks Captain Trump that it hasn't.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...long time passing?
 
Riche
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [discworldemporium.com image 800x800]


That's the first time I've seen the Grim Reaper with a pet kitty.

I wonder if he's got a tiny hood and cloak for the little guy.
 
ifky [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I'm treating them in my basement.
 
The5thElement [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I think we will be seeing quite a few stories over the next few years of people who croaked at home and no one discovered them for a while. Had an acquaintance from middle school who offed himself at hone and no one discovered the body for almost 5 years.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
There's a 1000% increase in at-home deaths in NYC 2 weeks ago. I am assuming I hasn't gotten better.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Riche: The Irresponsible Captain: [discworldemporium.com image 800x800]

That's the first time I've seen the Grim Reaper with a pet kitty.

I wonder if he's got a tiny hood and cloak for the little guy.


The Discworld DEATH is fond of cats.
 
Riche
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: It could have killed everyone but no one ever thanks Captain Trump that it hasn't.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Pandemic ain't over yet.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
About 2 weeks ago a guy (only 36) served in the army with had a major heart attack, 75% blockage and 3 stents later he was out within 4 days of going in.

On Wednesday afternoon of this past week a coworkers FIL (who is staying with them thru this) had another heart attack.  They took him in, but no family could go in, they couldn't diagnose it right away for some reason, they diagnosed it on Thursday, had 2 stents put in thursday night, was home by noon on friday.

The only reason they even knew he had a heart attack was because he was doing remote physical therapy while recovering from his LAST heart attack like 3 months ago.
 
Riche
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Riche: The Irresponsible Captain: [discworldemporium.com image 800x800]

That's the first time I've seen the Grim Reaper with a pet kitty.

I wonder if he's got a tiny hood and cloak for the little guy.

The Discworld DEATH is fond of cats.


I've been meaning to read Discworld.
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Riche: The Irresponsible Captain: [discworldemporium.com image 800x800]

That's the first time I've seen the Grim Reaper with a pet kitty.

I wonder if he's got a tiny hood and cloak for the little guy.

The Discworld DEATH is fond of cats.


Is this the original source?    Illustration by David Wyatt.
 
Calamity Gin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yep, Saturday before last, my mom presented with stroke symptoms - sudden aphasia, slight droop on right side of face, balance issues. I did a quick calculation and ran her in. She was there for about three hours, and then they had her waiting at the curb before I reached the hospital. Transient Ischemic Attack, or mini-stroke, was the verdict, confirmed by the MRI done at Camp Pendleton on Wednesday.

If you have to go, go but understand no one can come in with you. ER staff will do whatever's necessary, but if you don't need immediate intervention, they will kick you to the curb and tell you to follow up with your primary, which is exactly as it should be.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

enry: holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.

Or they're dying at home rather than risk going to the hospital.


We have a winner.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Riche: The Irresponsible Captain: Riche: The Irresponsible Captain: [discworldemporium.com image 800x800]

That's the first time I've seen the Grim Reaper with a pet kitty.

I wonder if he's got a tiny hood and cloak for the little guy.

The Discworld DEATH is fond of cats.

I've been meaning to read Discworld.


Now is a good time to start. Most of us don't have much else to do.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dad just back from a couple of days in the hospital to deal with a bad pacemaker implant, so not getting a kick out of this headline

/I'm staggered that in this era of endless data collection and analysis, the monitoring system couldn't detect that a lead had come loose and that the pacemaker was doing literally nothing
//Beginning to understand why I had a student decide to build his own insulin pump.  He couldn't believe a $10k device was as fallible as what he had.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I am wearing an external defibrillator that they have me wearing 24/7 except when I take a shower.  I was released from the hospital on March 19th.  In the past week, the siren has gone off on this thing almost every day.  Siren goes off, red lights flash telling me to push 2 buttons at the same time or it will do the shock thing, telling bystanders not to interfere.  I should probably be at the hospital.  I have a teledoc appointment with my cardiologist on Tuesday and he's going to pull up the data from this thing and he's probably going to tell me to go to the hospital.  My city has the highest number of cases in this county.   The county has the second highest number of cases in the state.  I'm afraid I will never come home because of the virus.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

enry: holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.

Or they're dying at home rather than risk going to the hospital.


This.  It's not magic.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Our physician isn't scheduling anyone until July.   If you need a refill, just call.   If you have an emergency, call 911 and do what they say.   Don't end up in the Soylent factory.
 
captainstudd
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As a stroke doctor I can tell you our numbers are way down.  I suspect people with small strokes and tias are staying home.  We are still seeing some larger worse strokes. It's crazy how much this has changed other aspects of medicine.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

holdmybones: My buddy is an ER doc and he said it's the damndest thing - they're seeing far fewer strokes and other maladies of that variety that shouldn't be impacted by this at all. It's pure dumb luck, he said, but it's helpful.


I bet the people with the toe pain for three months are still coming in.
 
Langdon Alger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
well you can't go eat at a restaurant, so it wasn't because of shrimp and sirloin night at golden corral--maybe they got lost on the last crusade....for toilet paper.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Riche: The Irresponsible Captain: Riche: The Irresponsible Captain: [discworldemporium.com image 800×800]

That's the first time I've seen the Grim Reaper with a pet kitty.

I wonder if he's got a tiny hood and cloak for the little guy.

The Discworld DEATH is fond of cats.

I've been meaning to read Discworld.

ChicagoKev: Is this the original source? Illustration by David Wyatt.

I've only read the first Discworld and loved it, but never did read more of it. I really should read more during the shutdown. As I understand it, Discworld DEATH is basically the same character as Good Omens DEATH (of the Four Motorcyclists of the Apocalypse). Is that a fair assessment?
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Side note: for lesser invasive doctor stuff check out teledoc or something like it.  I had a question so I got online and had a doctor call me back in less than ten minutes.  They are not going to be able to fix your heart or other stuff over the phone but for routine things it beats talking to your GP in person right now.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Oh look, another drive by from a account less than a month old. On to pile it goes with the other bots
 
Abox
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I haven't heard of anyone getting any other illness.  If all this distancing wipes out the common cold I'll consider it worthwhile.
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.