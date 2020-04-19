 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Don't like grocery stores without toilet paper? You're gonna love grocery stores without shoppers   (cnn.com) divider line
57
    More: Strange, Grocery store, Grocer, Grocery stores, Supermarket, Wal-Mart, worker experts, small grocery owners, home delivery  
•       •       •

994 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Apr 2020 at 12:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm fine with this as long as they drop the pickup fee.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm totally fine with this.
 
marklar [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I don't know.
I went to the store this morning. In the grocery store, the only people not wearing gloves and/or a mask of some sort were usually the workers. They were also more likely to go the wrong way down a "one-way" aisle. I would think working in one of the few places that are still open and almost everyone goes to, you would make sure to wrap up, but what do I know.
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Online pickup and delivery requires a much larger staff than grocery stores are currently equipped with. That could fill supermarkets to capacity with workers, defeating the purpose of removing the public from stores.
FTFA

The answer is in the middle of the article. One chain near me has stopped doing curbside pickup because they need those employees to stock shelves.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's how grocery stores used to operate.  You handed over a list and the staff filled the order from shelves behind a counter.  You then got the filled bags and paid.  The only reason we have the customer-in-the-aisles structure is that grocery stores decided it was more profitable to have the customers do most of the work for free.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't do pickup for stuff like cigarettes and booze, though.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One grocery store her (Fred Meyer's) has limited the number of people they'll allow inside the stores.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: That's how grocery stores used to operate.  You handed over a list and the staff filled the order from shelves behind a counter.  You then got the filled bags and paid.


Did you always make sure the list had the onion for your belt? :P
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

phalamir: That's how grocery stores used to operate.  You handed over a list and the staff filled the order from shelves behind a counter.  You then got the filled bags and paid.  The only reason we have the customer-in-the-aisles structure is that grocery stores decided it was more profitable to have the customers do most of the work for free.


In the wild west days, like on MeTV?
Because not in my day, or my mother's day. And I'm pretty old.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: One grocery store her (Fred Meyer's) has limited the number of people they'll allow inside the stores.


Same here, different grocery chain. And you can't get in without a mask.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Made my second pickup trip to Walmart. Not my preferred store but.... they handled it much better than last time 10 days ago. Practice makes perfect. Oddly, they threw in a 12-pack of some sort of Mountain Dew that we didn't order. Don't drink it but the neighbor's kid does so they got it.

Last time I went, I was the only vehicle in 12 slots but had to go in and get it. This time they're delivering to cars (lots more signage on where to pick up) and there were 5 or 6 of us there. We were in and out of the lot in under 5 minutes. Walmart adapts well.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Weird, I went to Fred Meyer's website to do a pickup but the earliest I can get it is next Sunday.  Yet if I opt for delivery I can get it tomorrow.  That seems... counterintuitive.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When this is all over, I don't think much of in-person retail in general is going to exist anymore.

/in the US, anyway; less f*cked countries will probably still have some.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: Can't do pickup for stuff like cigarettes and booze, though.


https://www.7x7.com/cocktails-to-go-s​a​n-francisco-oakland-covid-19-264558185​7.html

You're on your own for cigs.
Also, liquor stores, gas stations and 7-11s are still open in my area.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I buy the "more employees" line. Maybe there would be approximately the same number of people in the store at any one time, but it would be the same people. It's like saying it's equally risky to go to a neighbors house and go to every neighbors house.

Plus they could operate 24/7 to spread out the number of people in the store at any one time. Just limit pickup to normal business hours but spend the night packing nonperishable bags and cleaning.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What makes that a PITA is that a lot of these stores will require a minimum of $35, and that's IF you paid $100 prior for a membership.

Plus, delivery dates are stretching out into weeks down the road. Instacart has totally crapped all over itself and everyone's been ripped off and pissed.
 
kevinatilusa [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Can't do pickup for stuff like cigarettes and booze, though.


One regional liquor store chain (BevMo) here has switched to pickup/delivery only.

The process was relatively painless.  Made my order online Thursday, and was able to set a pickup window Friday evening.  Showed the people at the front door my ID/Credit Card (they didn't touch either), and they brought out a box w/my Beer.

I don't see how my local Grocery can pull this off though -- even with the fraction of customers currently ordering online they're still swamped to the point where if you want pickup/delivery you'd better order a week in advance.
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I went by Costco today, just curious. Then I saw: No line to get in. Empty parking spaces. So I was able to buy things in there for the first time since early March. I think the general panic has passed, at least locally. It often depends on the store, though. I have a small Vons nearby who even has TP, bread, eggs, etc. Went to a larger store yesterday and they were out of those things.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This will be the third week running of picking up groceries curbside for my family. The only bummer is that it usually takes 2 - 3 days to fulfill an order so I end up going to the neighborhood quickie-mart for stuff we've run out of and alcohol since that cannot be picked up curbside. Even wearing a mask, hoodie and gloves the checkout kid at the quickie-mart gives me the stinkeye for coming in to get beer and snackfood. I can't tell if he doesn't like the health risk of customer interactions or is just pissed that someone still has beer money.
 
poodebunker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I work at Sam's Club. The herds shopping are disconcerting. Though we've been only letting so many in at a time it's still packed at any given time.
I wish they'd have implemented a max of two at a time shopping together. The 5-6 family shopping is growing more every single day. One should stay home with the kids while the other goes for groceries...switch it up next week so the other gets the chance to get out. But no, we must come in with our 3-4, (sometimes more!), kids and roam around touching everything. It seems like family entertainment. The worst was today, 2 of the 3 kids mom and dad brought in were coughing, sneezing, runny noses, wandering about whining and crying, putting their hands all over shiat and just looked miserable.
Nobody seems to care about what they're doing add long as their means meet the end.
Las Vegas is getting warmer by the day. I'm hoping it stifles this thing soon.
I'm exhausted too. Trying to keep things neat and orderly, stocking, answering the same, "you're out of toilet paper/rice/spam/flour/yeast/Clorox wipes etc again?" questions.
I pine for just ONE slow day. I'm so done with this thing.
I apologize for biatching, I truly do like most of our members, I'm just so very very exhausted.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The coronavirus- slowly taking away our freedoms, one step at a time.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

poodebunker: I work at Sam's Club. The herds shopping are disconcerting. Though we've been only letting so many in at a time it's still packed at any given time.
I wish they'd have implemented a max of two at a time shopping together. The 5-6 family shopping is growing more every single day. One should stay home with the kids while the other goes for groceries...switch it up next week so the other gets the chance to get out. But no, we must come in with our 3-4, (sometimes more!), kids and roam around touching everything. It seems like family entertainment. The worst was today, 2 of the 3 kids mom and dad brought in were coughing, sneezing, runny noses, wandering about whining and crying, putting their hands all over shiat and just looked miserable.
Nobody seems to care about what they're doing add long as their means meet the end.
Las Vegas is getting warmer by the day. I'm hoping it stifles this thing soon.
I'm exhausted too. Trying to keep things neat and orderly, stocking, answering the same, "you're out of toilet paper/rice/spam/flour/yeast/Clorox wipes etc again?" questions.
I pine for just ONE slow day. I'm so done with this thing.
I apologize for biatching, I truly do like most of our members, I'm just so very very exhausted.


Sympathy for you and sincere hopes you don't catch anything.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phalamir: That's how grocery stores used to operate.  You handed over a list and the staff filled the order from shelves behind a counter.  You then got the filled bags and paid.  The only reason we have the customer-in-the-aisles structure is that grocery stores decided it was more profitable to have the customers do most of the work for free.


And, owning slaves was legal back then. Are you racist, bro?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's gonna be a smooth transition.  I tried to schedule a grocery pickup last week.  Only saw two openings for "vulnerable customers only" all week.  I'm not in that class so no dice.  I had to go in and buy my stuff.  The two stores I checked just now only allow you to reserve a time slot up to a week in advance.  At midnight (an hour ago here), both opened up next Sunday for reservations.  One's already fully booked and the other's booked solid thru 3pm.
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Liquor stores with conveyor belts will be the new way for at least a a decade. It's the safest way.  Don't forget the mouse in a bottle..

Strange Brew - mouse in a bottle
Youtube nC6dBsNz0oc
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They'll never do that if they don't raise the price of items. Their isles and check out lanes are designed to make you buy unless marked up shiat. EVERY retail store is like that. Impluse buys are what keeps them in business.Microcenter gets my silly arse every time with their under $20 shiat lining the check-out line.
 
Iczer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

marklar: I don't know.
I went to the store this morning. In the grocery store, the only people not wearing gloves and/or a mask of some sort were usually the workers. They were also more likely to go the wrong way down a "one-way" aisle. I would think working in one of the few places that are still open and almost everyone goes to, you would make sure to wrap up, but what do I know.


You're lucky... My local Fred Meyers was fairly chaotic the other day. Workers wore protection, but there was a large number of shoppers who had nothing on and didn't give a shiat about social distancing in the slightest.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

poodebunker: I work at Sam's Club. The herds shopping are disconcerting. Though we've been only letting so many in at a time it's still packed at any given time.
I wish they'd have implemented a max of two at a time shopping together. The 5-6 family shopping is growing more every single day. One should stay home with the kids while the other goes for groceries...switch it up next week so the other gets the chance to get out. But no, we must come in with our 3-4, (sometimes more!), kids and roam around touching everything. It seems like family entertainment. The worst was today, 2 of the 3 kids mom and dad brought in were coughing, sneezing, runny noses, wandering about whining and crying, putting their hands all over shiat and just looked miserable.
Nobody seems to care about what they're doing add long as their means meet the end.
Las Vegas is getting warmer by the day. I'm hoping it stifles this thing soon.
I'm exhausted too. Trying to keep things neat and orderly, stocking, answering the same, "you're out of toilet paper/rice/spam/flour/yeast/Clorox wipes etc again?" questions.
I pine for just ONE slow day. I'm so done with this thing.
I apologize for biatching, I truly do like most of our members, I'm just so very very exhausted.


I've been biatching about that shiat for weeks.  It's just idiotic.  2 weeks ago, I saw a kid run up to two adults with something he wanted.  Dad yelled, "I told you not to touch anything!"  Then why the fark is your kid in the store???  It doesn't take two adults to shop!

Should phase out soon, tho.  Even Walmart's limiting the number of people inside and politely shaming groups like that around here.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: They'll never do that if they don't raise the price of items. Their isles and check out lanes are designed to make you buy useless marked up shiat. EVERY retail store is like that. Impluse buys are what keeps them in business.Microcenter gets my silly arse every time with their under $20 shiat lining the check-out line.


FTFM
 
almejita
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Costco and Safeway and HomeDepot in Sequim, WA are all doing normal, if not better than normal, business.  Safeway has no flour sugar salt beans, etc, but Costco limits their stuff so they have everything
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: They'll never do that if they don't raise the price of items. Their isles and check out lanes are designed to make you buy unless marked up shiat. EVERY retail store is like that. Impluse buys are what keeps them in business.Microcenter gets my silly arse every time with their under $20 shiat lining the check-out line.


If there are enough deaths that a large number of people are too afraid to go out (regardless of what anyone from the government claims), stores won't have a choice.
 
RogermcAllen
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

phalamir: That's how grocery stores used to operate.  You handed over a list and the staff filled the order from shelves behind a counter.  You then got the filled bags and paid.  The only reason we have the customer-in-the-aisles structure is that grocery stores decided it was more profitable to have the customers do most of the work for free.


Wrong.  The profit comes form impulse purchases and mark ups.  If you hand over a list, you get what is on the list.  If you browse, then you are exposed to the flashy packages/marketing that gets you to spend more than you intended.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

jtown: Should phase out soon, tho. Even Walmart's limiting the number of people inside and politely shaming groups like that around here.


Home Depot also do this.
 
feanorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I know my local stores, and I just can't wait for the opportunity to try to return their wrongly-grabbed items, put up with dinged-up cans and boxes, and having to work with the worst examples of produce they could pull out of the pile and dump into the bag.
 
valenumr
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Iczer: marklar: I don't know.
I went to the store this morning. In the grocery store, the only people not wearing gloves and/or a mask of some sort were usually the workers. They were also more likely to go the wrong way down a "one-way" aisle. I would think working in one of the few places that are still open and almost everyone goes to, you would make sure to wrap up, but what do I know.

You're lucky... My local Fred Meyers was fairly chaotic the other day. Workers wore protection, but there was a large number of shoppers who had nothing on and didn't give a shiat about social distancing in the slightest.


I can handle slight incursions into my social distancing bubble, but dude, not if you're naked!
 
i ignore u
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's not just a matter of not having the employees to fulfill exclusively curbside pickup orders.  Where are you going to keep perishable refrigerated and frozen foods while they're waiting to be picked up?  At a reasonably busy grocery store you're talking hundreds of orders an hour.
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

feanorn: I know my local stores, and I just can't wait for the opportunity to try to return their wrongly-grabbed items, put up with dinged-up cans and boxes, and having to work with the worst examples of produce they could pull out of the pile and dump into the bag.


This. Boxes, cans, jars, bottles... That's fine. I want to select my own produce and meat, which is the bulk of what I buy food wise.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: drjekel_mrhyde: They'll never do that if they don't raise the price of items. Their isles and check out lanes are designed to make you buy unless marked up shiat. EVERY retail store is like that. Impluse buys are what keeps them in business.Microcenter gets my silly arse every time with their under $20 shiat lining the check-out line.

If there are enough deaths that a large number of people are too afraid to go out (regardless of what anyone from the government claims), stores won't have a choice.


Don't go to one of those dollar stores, because they're packed. Our grocery stores are the same as normal. People in Chicago really don't give a shiat. The cops even escorted a 50-75 vehicle  car club that went pass my house blowing horns. Now I do see more and more people wearing masks.
 
alienated
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: Liquor stores with conveyor belts will be the new way for at least a a decade. It's the safest way.  Don't forget the mouse in a bottle..

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nC6dBsNz​0oc]


bless you child.

I like being able to get my groceries in a fast manner, the fewer people staring at a phone in the middle of the aisle the better. I gots things to get morans !
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

phalamir: That's how grocery stores used to operate.  You handed over a list and the staff filled the order from shelves behind a counter.  You then got the filled bags and paid.  The only reason we have the customer-in-the-aisles structure is that grocery stores decided it was more profitable to have the customers do most of the work for free.


But back then there was like only 30 items to choose from total. It would be a little harder now to know everything there is to pick from.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sirrerun: fusillade762: Can't do pickup for stuff like cigarettes and booze, though.

https://www.7x7.com/cocktails-to-go-sa​n-francisco-oakland-covid-19-264558185​7.html

You're on your own for cigs.
Also, liquor stores, gas stations and 7-11s are still open in my area.


In my area, the 7-11s are the liquor stores. The local Food Lion (~20 miles away) has a 50 person maximum limit and 1 way aisles. No "masked required" edicts, but I wear one anyway (found 3 N94 masks in a cabinet I hadn't opened in years).
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Your Hind Brain: Liquor stores with conveyor belts will be the new way for at least a a decade. It's the safest way.  Don't forget the mouse in a bottle..

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/nC6dBsNz​0oc]


Oh man, that's a comfort movie for me.

/If I didn't have puke breath, I'd kiss you.
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: What makes that a PITA is that a lot of these stores will require a minimum of $35, and that's IF you paid $100 prior for a membership.

Plus, delivery dates are stretching out into weeks down the road. Instacart has totally crapped all over itself and everyone's been ripped off and pissed.


I used the Instacart and wasn't thrilled with the week wait for my order. I am also paying a fee plus I usually am tipping them at least 30$ and not getting the sale prices. They want 8 bucks for a pound of bacon so my shopping bill is at least a hundred percent more expensive.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: When this is all over, I don't think much of in-person retail in general is going to exist anymore.


There's no demand for it any more. This is why you see people lining up for a block at 6 am, waiting for a Home Depot to open -- because people hate the concept of in-person retail.
 
in flagrante [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In my area the grocery stores all seem to have their ducks in a row in terms of safety.

Limited numbers allowed in the store at any given time, guards monitoring entrance and egress, compulsory sanitizer squirts for everyone who goes in, staggered cashier lanes with erected shields, and taped floor markers literally everywhere for morons who don't comprehend the spatial concept of a 6 ft. distance between other bodies.

I've made a point to ask some of the kids working whether or not they're getting any extra pay, and most of them seem to be.  So that's good.  I think a lot of staff safety rests on how informed individual store owners/managers are about the wider picture, and whether or not they have their head up their asses.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

JonBuck: I went by Costco today, just curious. Then I saw: No line to get in. Empty parking spaces. So I was able to buy things in there for the first time since early March. I think the general panic has passed, at least locally. It often depends on the store, though. I have a small Vons nearby who even has TP, bread, eggs, etc. Went to a larger store yesterday and they were out of those things.


I think it varies by location.  Last Friday around 5pm, there was no line for gas at my local Costco, but the line to enter the warehouse went about 40% of the way around the building.

I've heard similar stories from my parents when they went to their local Costco.  Fortunately for them, they're able to take advantage of the early senior hours, so they were able to get most of what they needed.

/haven't gone to Costco except for gas since the first "shelter in place" order in the SF bay area
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MythDragon: phalamir: That's how grocery stores used to operate.  You handed over a list and the staff filled the order from shelves behind a counter.  You then got the filled bags and paid.  The only reason we have the customer-in-the-aisles structure is that grocery stores decided it was more profitable to have the customers do most of the work for free.

But back then there was like only 30 items to choose from total. It would be a little harder now to know everything there is to pick from.


Except that it isn't. Browsing online is infinitely easier for the consumer. You can shop by department, filter things, create favorites, shopping lists, compare prices, etc. at the click of a button. I detest grocery stores and always have a plan before I enter. I go in, get what I need and get out. I find online shopping SO much better.

The thing about it is that grocery stores are going to have to figure out how to compete when all they become are distribution warehouses essentially. As it stands now, before COVID-19, I would order Prime Now and get stuff from Amazon Pantry and Whole Foods. I didn't give a shiat it wasn't HEB, I am still getting the same stuff.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

poodebunker: I wish they'd have implemented a max of two at a time shopping together. The 5-6 family shopping is growing more every single day. One should stay home with the kids while the other goes for groceries...switch it up next week so the other gets the chance to get out. But no, we must come in with our 3-4, (sometimes more!), kids and roam around touching everything. It seems like family entertainment.


It is family entertainment.

Pro-tip: if one adult gets it, the rest of the family does, too. It makes little difference whether 1 or 6 come along.

It's remarkable how many people's purpose in life it is to dictate other people's lives to them.
 
frostus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

feanorn: I know my local stores, and I just can't wait for the opportunity to try to return their wrongly-grabbed items, put up with dinged-up cans and boxes, and having to work with the worst examples of produce they could pull out of the pile and dump into the bag.


Exactly. There's no way I want somebody else deciding which fruits, vegetables and meats go to my house. Especially not some high school kid who's in a hurry to finish up work for the day so he/she can go party with their buddies.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.