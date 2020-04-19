 Skip to content
At least ten dead in Canadian shooting rampage
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Legend has it that one more person has to die before Oak Island gives up its secrets.
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
'Murica
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Had snark, nope. RIP friends to the north.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How many is that in American?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One tin soldier rides away.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Was this a spree killing? Scary.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes we have Rightwing nutjobs here, but they're usually found out west.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Surely corona virus was involved
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I see American stupidity is spreading north.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
he was some dentist wtf
 
Hendawg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
See what happens when there's no hockey!
 
The5thElement [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
But he apologized afterwards, so it's all good now.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BadReligion: Was this a spree killing? Scary.


Dentist, dressed as a fake RCMP officer.

10 dead, including one real RCMP officer.

Asshat shot at the side of the road...
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.
 
face bacon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Cbc news just showed a short video of a burnt out police car
 
Thosw [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

clutchcargo2002: 'Murica


Technically correct, which is the best kind of correct.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

frankb00th: he was some dentist wtf


They are usually more prone to suicide than homocide.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Dudley Do-Wrong strikes again.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Whoa.

FTA: He was arrested by the RCMP in a gas station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, northwest of downtown Halifax. Police later announced that he had died.
...
Leather said they don't have a final death count.
"It almost certainly will be more than 10. How much more than 10, I do not know," he said.

This story is going to get so much worse.
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Haven't seen one of these in a while.  Sorry Canada.
 
chawco
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: How many is that in American?


Two. Each of us is worth at least five of you.
 
GungFu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Pou...ten dead?

/excuse, mes amis, jes suis tres stupide
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.


Canada won't do that. Well, western Canada won't. Who knows with the rest of them.
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
thehill.comView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.


The problem is that right south of the border, there are many heavily armed groups with individuals who commit mass murder with guns frequently, a weak government and no means of policing the massive amounts of firearms.

Canada should build a wall on their southern border.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Jeez Canada, we know you are better than us.  You don't have to outa'Merica 'Merica.

/RIP
 
chawco
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.


there is a nearly 0% chance that Nova Scotia advocates for more guns. However, we don't tend to have a big gun problem in Canada. Handguns are not readily available, assault rifles are not very common. Not sure what the actual laws are around things like AR-15, I'm not going to look it up, but there are certainly some kind of restrictions.

And that's how we like it. Nobody up here wants to see a gun shop on every corner, almost nobody.

/Alberta excepted
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
CBC News live link.

Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.


Ther are a bunch of "gun rights" lobbyists who camp on the CBC News Facebook threads. They threadshiat all over the place but at least they are transparent with their avatars that have guns in them. Like... they are so farked up, with maple leaves and AK-47 flags. It's bizarre.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.


We already have decent gun control laws, and as a rule, most guns here are long guns for hunting.

Handguns are under much stricter regulations.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Died in custody. He fell onto a sold brass knuckle. 684 times.
 
Fear the Clam [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not a dentist, a denture maker:

A manhunt for a 51-year-old denturist accused of multiple shootings left residents of a rural Nova Scotia community, Portapique, hiding in their basements overnight Saturday, before the suspect fled in an imitation police vehicle and uniform.
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canad​a​/article-suspect-in-active-shooter-inv​estigation-in-portapique-ns-is-under/

Probably went nuts after a lifetime of explaining WTF a denturist is.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.


we tried after the Ecole Polytechnique murders but Western Canada resisted and eventually Sweater Vest gutted all of the changes made, including the Firearms Registry.

We have POS right wing assholes up here too
 
Blahbbs [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, that's a surprise.  I was just telling Mrs. Blahbbs yesterday that perhaps a good side effect of the coronavirus lockdowns would be less people getting killed in mass shootings because of the lack of big crowds.  I certainly didn't think that Canadians would break the log jam.
 
chawco
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: [thehill.com image 645x363]


The key word there is regularly.

It happens elsewhere too, just not so regularly. This is probably the first mass shooting in Nova Scotia in... Possibly ever?

the wiki entry for shooting sprees and all of Canada for all of our history has 10 entries.

Ten. Ever.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
another article said this is a town of 100-250 people, depending on the season, as some homes their are second homes. it also said people knew something horrible was happening late last night when they noticed 1, then 2, then 3 buildings on fire.

it seems the shooter is a dentist and is one of the "summer home" residents.

in a community that tiny he absolutely knew every single person he killed by name, if he didn't know them quite well. to me, that means he must have had a different mentality than an american "mass shooter" just killing every stranger they can find in a walmart in another city......

it also means he killed at least 10% of the entire town.

i mean, the people are dead either way, but jesus this is f*cking horrible.
 
chawco
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: Died in custody. He fell onto a sold brass knuckle. 684 times.


That's a very American perspective. he probably got shot while being arrested, and the police were probably trying to shoot not to kill. and once he was down, they probably arrested him and called an ambulance and had him in the hospital right away.

We do things differently here, and especially in places like Nova Scotia. They're not going to be a guy like this to death in jail they want to put them through the justice system and see them put away.
 
face bacon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chawco: Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.

there is a nearly 0% chance that Nova Scotia advocates for more guns. However, we don't tend to have a big gun problem in Canada. Handguns are not readily available, assault rifles are not very common. Not sure what the actual laws are around things like AR-15, I'm not going to look it up, but there are certainly some kind of restrictions.

And that's how we like it. Nobody up here wants to see a gun shop on every corner, almost nobody.

/Alberta excepted


Ar-15s are a restricted weapon.  Same class and rules as handgun ownership/possession.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mollari: Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.

we tried after the Ecole Polytechnique murders but Western Canada resisted and eventually Sweater Vest gutted all of the changes made, including the Firearms Registry.

We have POS right wing assholes up here too


Canada has good firearms laws. The registry was a POS. None of the changes to the firearms laws after ecole plolytechnique have been altered to be less strict, if anything there has been more restrictions put in place.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Blahbbs: Well, that's a surprise.  I was just telling Mrs. Blahbbs yesterday that perhaps a good side effect of the coronavirus lockdowns would be less people getting killed in mass shootings because of the lack of big crowds.  I certainly didn't think that Canadians would break the log jam.


Too be homest, I'm surprised that there hasn't been a spike.

People cooped up alone with their own thoughts can easily spiral out of what most people call a rational mindset.  If they are cooped up with people they really don't like, or under sever restrictions, it can get even worse.

As a rule, socialization tends to mellow out the more extreme thoughts of some people...  sort of a Brownian Motion averaging effect.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chawco: thespindrifter: Died in custody. He fell onto a sold brass knuckle. 684 times.

That's a very American perspective. he probably got shot while being arrested, and the police were probably trying to shoot not to kill. and once he was down, they probably arrested him and called an ambulance and had him in the hospital right away.

We do things differently here, and especially in places like Nova Scotia. They're not going to be a guy like this to death in jail they want to put them through the justice system and see them put away.


RCMP probably apologized for shooting him.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chawco: Farking Clown Shoes: Wonder if Canada will go like Australia and New Zealand after their mass shootings.

Or if they'll turn Murcan and say the only answer is MOAR GUNZ.

there is a nearly 0% chance that Nova Scotia advocates for more guns. However, we don't tend to have a big gun problem in Canada. Handguns are not readily available, assault rifles are not very common. Not sure what the actual laws are around things like AR-15, I'm not going to look it up, but there are certainly some kind of restrictions.

And that's how we like it. Nobody up here wants to see a gun shop on every corner, almost nobody.

/Alberta excepted


Laws for ARs are the exact same as handguns which is they are restricted.
All are tracked in a registry and controlled by RCMP and approval of transfer has to go through Provincial firearms officer who has full access to restricted licensed owners info.

Said licensees get checked daily to make sure they should still have access and if not will get a knock on their door.

Regarding bans the cops have come out and said it is counterproductive and money and enforcement would be better spent elsewhere.
 
arjayct
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Denturist ≠ Dentist.  Even in Canada

GrogSmash: BadReligion: Was this a spree killing? Scary.

Dentist, dressed as a fake RCMP officer.

10 dead, including one real RCMP officer.

Asshat shot at the side of the road...
 
