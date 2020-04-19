 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Greatest play by play announcing EVAR   (youtube.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Cowboy 2 is wheelieing his horse...

lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Video is better muted.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm cry laughing, thanks so much subby!
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
seems like a very interesting neighborhood.

i laughed
 
nativefloridian [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I wanna know what else happens at this pool, presumed pool owner is not particularly impressed.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
About the last thing I was expecting were cowboys to show up.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That pool now has gallons of cow urine in it.

Also, where the hell is this that no pool security fence is required?
 
DrBrownCow [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Get a fence.  If a cow can fall in, so can a kid.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: That pool now has gallons of cow urine in it.

Also, where the hell is this that no pool security fence is required?


Let it go Jake, it's Alabama.
 
