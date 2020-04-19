 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Move over New York, you're not really the top coronavirus hotspot in the US   (bbc.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, South Dakota, Smithfield Foods, Big Sioux River, Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Meatpacking, work area, Smithfield Foods employee, Smithfield Foods pork  
•       •       •

2166 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 8:40 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



42 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
RTFA. Farking racist scumbags.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was a long read that focused on individuals working at the plant who spoke with the reporters.  The discussion of the Smithfield corporation's failures in continuing production with superficial measures rather than actual protection equipment and industrial hygiene were discussed through those personal accounts.  Smithfield's lawyer-like written non-responses to the BBC's questions about individual's accounts were pathetic in comparison.  Economic realities of the workers needing to work to have money to get by, and how that was used as an inducement as the virus spread within the plant, are not shied from in that article.

/this article, for me, dovetails with the George Will binge-reading op-ed posted by someone else here
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weird how Perdue isn't mentioned, isn't it...
I'm sure this isn't a problem there.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Profits

-------------

People
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you buy meat now in the United States it's like you're buying a blood diamond
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Numbers, how does they werk?!
 
rkiller1
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nobody died.  They have great immune systems in South Dakota.
Good on them!
 
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
On March 15, Julia*, a graduate student and daughter of immigrants, contacted her local paper to say that ONE worker there had covid. The company CEO, Kenneth Sullivan, insisted that they were an essential employer and that while one employee had tested positive, his or her working area had been totally sanitized. Which, if you've ever been in a meat or poultry packing factory, is impossible to do.

On April 15, there were 644 confirmed cases among Smithfield employees and people who lived with them.

What do you have to say now, Kenneth Sullivan, CEO of Smithfield? According to Google, Kenneth earned $9 million as the CFO of Smithfield back in 2015, before he even made CEO.  The CEO at the time made $37 million.

C-Suite comp has not gone down during that time.

This is outrageous. How have your policy decisions worked out for ya, Gov. Noem, (R-eally does not have a clue)?
 
genner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Chris Ween: If you buy meat now in the United States it's like you're buying a blood diamond


Good thing the stuff I bought was imported from China.
 
rkiller1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 708x616]

Numbers, how does they werk?!


Looks like it should be zero in a few weeks.
Nice!
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Sorry, subby, New York gamed the numbers fair and square.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

genner: Chris Ween: If you buy meat now in the United States it's like you're buying a blood diamond

Good thing the stuff I bought was imported from China.


It's the only place I can get fresh bat.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New York's is because of population density.

South Dakota's is because of stupid density.
 
Mukster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Great article. Made me cry. Then I made a BLT and felt better.

Monster!
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The Untold Story" that's on 3,141.527 major news sources.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ask yourselves why the BBC is breaking this to you.
 
Znuh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
New York: Wow, this is horrible, we have millions of people here. 
(New Yorkers stay TF home, flattening the curve)

Southerners: You know, New Yorkers are so rude. They just do what they want
Southerners with Stay at Home: MUH RIGHTS HURRRG Public Protest wharrgarbl infect

Smithfield: Lol, work for us until you need Hospitalisation.
 
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: New York's is because of population density.

South Dakota's is because of stupid density.


I've been wondering about NY's population density. (I don't wonder about SD's stupid density).

I suspect that the thing that is killing NYers at such an appalling rate is that hardly any of them have their own cars. I didn't even think of owning a car when I lived there for many years. Garages cost a fortune and so does parking.  So most NYCers are completely accustomed to hailing a taxi car, hoofing it to the subway car, or even, for the investment bankers, taking a black town car home at night.

How many of those cars are sanitized between passengers? None.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So what about all the porks products that came out of there. Any chance of the virus staying alive all the way to your kitchen?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak

In about a month, we'll hear this a lot of...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tourney3p0
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I get that it goes against the farking lie in the headline, but New York has had over 247 thousand cases and North Dakota has had 585.

In an unrelated note, remember that thread a couple days ago where Fark was begging for money and they couldn't figure out why traffic and profits were down?  Like I said, unrelated.  Just wondering.

Nah, just kidding.  The moderators are farking incompetent and they are killing this site.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: Coronavirus at Smithfield pork plant: The untold story of America's biggest outbreak

In about a month, we'll hear this a lot of...

[Fark user image 640x466] [View Full Size image _x_]


Close the thread Badmoonman won....I will turn off the lights after i sanitize the switch.
 
ansius [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 708x616]

Numbers, how does they werk?!


New York City: 10,000 cases per million population

Smithfield pork plant: 644 confirmed cases out of 3,700 employees.

Looks awfully like a hotspot to me.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If we were to secure our Southern border then these plants would be staffed by Americans and legal immigrants who wouldn't be afraid to speak up when faced with injustice.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: If we were to secure our Southern border then these plants would be staffed by Americans and legal immigrants who wouldn't be afraid to speak up when faced with injustice.


Capitalism would find a way. Greed is what you need protection from.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: That was a long read that focused on individuals working at the plant who spoke with the reporters.  The discussion of the Smithfield corporation's failures in continuing production with superficial measures rather than actual protection equipment and industrial hygiene were discussed through those personal accounts.  Smithfield's lawyer-like written non-responses to the BBC's questions about individual's accounts were pathetic in comparison.  Economic realities of the workers needing to work to have money to get by, and how that was used as an inducement as the virus spread within the plant, are not shied from in that article.

/this article, for me, dovetails with the George Will binge-reading op-ed posted by someone else here


The Ghost of Sinclair Lewis.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"Owned by Chinese company WH Group Ltd, under its CEO, the billionaire Wan Long "

WOW , just wow.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: I get that it goes against the farking lie in the headline, but New York has had over 247 thousand cases and North Dakota has had 585.

In an unrelated note, remember that thread a couple days ago where Fark was begging for money and they couldn't figure out why traffic and profits were down?  Like I said, unrelated.  Just wondering.

Nah, just kidding.  The moderators are farking incompetent and they are killing this site.


Indeed.  This is also the site that repeatedly celebrated when the US surpassed Italy's death toll, and said we were #1.
Pet capita measurements were rare in those threads.
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
sorry typed ya name wrong Badmoodman... but its safe on the moon
 
pedrop357
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ansius: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: [Fark user image 708x616]

Numbers, how does they werk?!

New York City: 10,000 cases per million population

Smithfield pork plant: 644 confirmed cases out of 3,700 employees.

Looks awfully like a hotspot to me.


Nice apples v oranges statistical comparison
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: New York's is because of population density.

South Dakota's is because of stupid density.


Greed density.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ElizaDoolittle: On March 15, Julia*, a graduate student and daughter of immigrants, contacted her local paper to say that ONE worker there had covid. The company CEO, Kenneth Sullivan, insisted that they were an essential employer and that while one employee had tested positive, his or her working area had been totally sanitized. Which, if you've ever been in a meat or poultry packing factory, is impossible to do.

On April 15, there were 644 confirmed cases among Smithfield employees and people who lived with them.

What do you have to say now, Kenneth Sullivan, CEO of Smithfield? According to Google, Kenneth earned $9 million as the CFO of Smithfield back in 2015, before he even made CEO.  The CEO at the time made $37 million.

C-Suite comp has not gone down during that time.

This is outrageous. How have your policy decisions worked out for ya, Gov. Noem, (R-eally does not have a clue)?


She doesn't need a clue.  She does what she's told.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: If we were to secure our Southern border then these plants would be staffed by Americans and legal immigrants who wouldn't be afraid to speak up when faced with injustice.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Tourney3p0: In an unrelated note, remember that thread a couple days ago where Fark was begging for money and they couldn't figure out why traffic and profits were down? Like I said, unrelated. Just wondering.


Fark knows exactly why they are having money problems.  Advertising has plummeted everywhere.  What's the point if your business is closed?  What's the point when consumer spending on non-groceries has fallen off a cliff?
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ElizaDoolittle: On March 15, Julia*, a graduate student and daughter of immigrants, contacted her local paper to say that ONE worker there had covid. The company CEO, Kenneth Sullivan, insisted that they were an essential employer and that while one employee had tested positive, his or her working area had been totally sanitized. Which, if you've ever been in a meat or poultry packing factory, is impossible to do.

On April 15, there were 644 confirmed cases among Smithfield employees and people who lived with them.

What do you have to say now, Kenneth Sullivan, CEO of Smithfield? According to Google, Kenneth earned $9 million as the CFO of Smithfield back in 2015, before he even made CEO.  The CEO at the time made $37 million.

C-Suite comp has not gone down during that time.

This is outrageous. How have your policy decisions worked out for ya, Gov. Noem, (R-eally does not have a clue)?


What does he have to say? Basically, this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: New York's is because of population density.

South Dakota's is because of stupid density.


The rate at which Covid spreads depends on two things:
1) How dense the population is
2) How dense the population is
 
erik-k [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

pedrop357: Tourney3p0: I get that it goes against the farking lie in the headline, but New York has had over 247 thousand cases and North Dakota has had 585.

In an unrelated note, remember that thread a couple days ago where Fark was begging for money and they couldn't figure out why traffic and profits were down?  Like I said, unrelated.  Just wondering.

Nah, just kidding.  The moderators are farking incompetent and they are killing this site.

Indeed.  This is also the site that repeatedly celebrated when the US surpassed Italy's death toll, and said we were #1.
Pet capita measurements were rare in those threads.


Oh, right, "celebrated."

Let me guess, you also saw Muslims celebrating on roofs after 9/11?
 
Lumber Jack Off [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sean VasDeferens: If we were to secure our Southern border then these plants would be staffed by Americans and legal immigrants who wouldn't be afraid to speak up when faced with injustice.


Cool, so you're volunteering then? Or are you to busy hurring and durring outside you're state's capital to reopen the economy?
 
ElizaDoolittle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stone Meadow: ElizaDoolittle: On March 15, Julia*, a graduate student and daughter of immigrants, contacted her local paper to say that ONE worker there had covid. The company CEO, Kenneth Sullivan, insisted that they were an essential employer and that while one employee had tested positive, his or her working area had been totally sanitized. Which, if you've ever been in a meat or poultry packing factory, is impossible to do.

On April 15, there were 644 confirmed cases among Smithfield employees and people who lived with them.

What do you have to say now, Kenneth Sullivan, CEO of Smithfield? According to Google, Kenneth earned $9 million as the CFO of Smithfield back in 2015, before he even made CEO.  The CEO at the time made $37 million.

C-Suite comp has not gone down during that time.

This is outrageous. How have your policy decisions worked out for ya, Gov. Noem, (R-eally does not have a clue)?

What does he have to say? Basically, this...

[Fark user image 800x450]


He's a she. Kristi Noem.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

UncleDirtNap: So what about all the porks products that came out of there. Any chance of the virus staying alive all the way to your kitchen?


Very, very little, and even if it did you're going to cook it above 160F long enough to kill whatever is left.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zepillin: "Owned by Chinese company WH Group Ltd, under its CEO, the billionaire Wan Long "

WOW , just wow.


Funny how the salt of the earth Plains Repuglicans don't talk about they're now willing whores to foreigners.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.