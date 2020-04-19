 Skip to content
(Altoona Mirror)   The make and model of the getaway vehicle is ...what?   (altoonamirror.com) divider line
34
    More: Fail, Felony, Theft, Misdemeanor, Blair County, Pennsylvania, Altoona, Pennsylvania, state police, Burglary, Lance J. Phillips  
•       •       •

1963 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 5:23 PM



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Same make and model they used in the crash scene at the end of Vanishing Point.

i48.photobucket.comView Full Size
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did his parents drive it up from the Bahamas?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In case they fix it:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I used to [wink] have a Plymouth TransAm so I'm getting a kick....
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a silver-colored two-door Dodge Camaro with a black stripe on the hood.
The value of the tools in the toolbox was estimated at $3,600, while the maul was valued at $100.

The value of a Dodge Camaro, however is incalculable.  You have to find a way to square its high appeal with a certain subset of wannabe motorheads, with the quality being so godawful that it won't run for 10 consecutive minutes
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Suspect is hatless!  I repeat:  hatless!
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Maybe they built it one piece at a time, sneaking parts out of two factories over many years.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: Maybe they built it one piece at a time, sneaking parts out of two factories over many years.


Did it cost them a dime?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unless they were dressed as nuns, driving in a sedan covered in duckies and bunnies, I'm not impressed.

static.flickr.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Starkaryen: Maybe they built it one piece at a time, sneaking parts out of two factories over many years.


2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
tommyl66
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're driving an '84... sheepdog!
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Starkaryen: Maybe they built it one piece at a time, sneaking parts out of two factories over many years.

Did it cost them a dime?


No.  But you know it's him when he drives through your town.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Naido: a silver-colored two-door Dodge Camaro with a black stripe on the hood.
The value of the tools in the toolbox was estimated at $3,600, while the maul was valued at $100.

The value of a Dodge Camaro, however is incalculable.  You have to find a way to square its high appeal with a certain subset of wannabe motorheads, with the quality being so godawful that it won't run for 10 consecutive minutes


The four door Dodge Camaros is where the money is.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Not that I'm a big fan of classic cars but I do love the profile of a BMW Sunbeam 240Z Cabriolet.
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Dead Milkmen: Bitchin' Camaro
Youtube 1v3CzvQ9e_w
 
Usernate
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
postsocialistlabour.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Same make and model they used in the crash scene at the end of Vanishing Point.

[i48.photobucket.com image 333x237]


The best part is in the 90s TV remake of Vanishing Point when the dude holes his oil pan in the desert and they go to a junkyard to get a replacement, and they return on a dirtbike with what is clearly a CHEVY oil pan.

I consider that an homage/nod to the original, and not a production mistake.

/send a Mopar to catch a Mopar
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
You guys are just jealous you don't have a Dodge Camaro.

I have a Hell-ZL1 edition.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Working on my Studebaker Corrado, what's happening up in here?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Thanks for the Meme-ries: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/1v3CzvQ9​e_w]


Best part of the song is:
"The important part here is that you ask me how my parents got the car up from the Bahamas in the first place..."
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Usernate: [postsocialistlabour.files.wordpress.​c​om image 600x400]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mole Man
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Did his parents drive it up from the Bahamas?


Saw what u did.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Usernate: [postsocialistlabour.files.wordpress.​c​om image 600x400]


Oh my....  at first, a total trainwreck.

But then, as someone who is more into the small nimble Euro sports cars of the 50s and 60s I gotta say that it looks like it could almost have some potential....
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Usernate: [postsocialistlabour.files.wordpress.​c​om image 600x400]


That there looks like a Northeast Kingdom Saabyota, tell you what, Mr. Man.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Naido: a silver-colored two-door Dodge Camaro with a black stripe on the hood.
The value of the tools in the toolbox was estimated at $3,600, while the maul was valued at $100.

The value of a Dodge Camaro, however is incalculable.  You have to find a way to square its high appeal with a certain subset of wannabe motorheads, with the quality being so godawful that it won't run for 10 consecutive minutes


They also took a Snap On tool box but FTA did not specify the value of it.
Depending on the box of course, I'd bet it may be worth more than the car they drove to steal it
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This "badge engineering" has gotten out of hand.
 
zerkalo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh, and the company name is "Fiskars". Perkele!
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Rapmaster2000: Starkaryen: Maybe they built it one piece at a time, sneaking parts out of two factories over many years.

Did it cost them a dime?

No.  But you know it's him when he drives through your town.


Did he ride around in style?
 
lurkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A salvage yard with no dogs.
Stolen items: one toolbox and a splitting maul.
Dodge Camaro.
Crime solved by Officer FB.
Altoona.
Checks out.
 
89 Stick-Up Kid
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

It was his dad's tools.
 
DigitalDirt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Kind of like my 1978 Jeep CJ7.  AMC motor, Ford Carburettor, Ford ignition, Ford 9" axles front and rear. Chevy alternator and starter, Chevy tilt steering, GM TH400 transmission and the borrowed parts list goes on and on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"...ance J. Phillips, 32, was arraigned Thursday on felony and misdemeanor theft-related charges stemming from the theft of tools from Tyrone Auto Salvage on East Pleasant Valley Boulevard, just south of Tyrone.
According to charges filed by state police, two men wearing masks were captured on security video taking items from the salvage yard on Sunday morning. State police said a Snap-On tool box and a Fiskar splitting maul were stolen and video showed the men loading items into a silver-colored two-door Dodge Camaro with a black stripe on the hood..."

Wow, this...this is a straight out of a Coen brothers film.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Usernate: [postsocialistlabour.files.wordpress.​c​om image 600x400]


There's a bewhiskered gentleman with mismatched suspenders here, wants to know "Where's the Duct Tape?"
 
