 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Seattle reopens University Farmers Market under social distancing restrictions including no more than 60 people inside at a time. So of course patrons immediately crowd into closely packed lines outside to wait their turn   (komonews.com) divider line
11
    More: Facepalm, Oklahoma, Child abuse, Life, virus gloom, calls drop, child abuse, Seattle parks, front loader  
•       •       •

271 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 4:29 PM (14 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
People are the worse.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: People are the worse.


When did this thing happen with people not knowing when to use 'worse' and when to use 'worst'?  I feel like I'm seeing it so often these days...
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: People are the worse.


And yet green soylent was best soylent, can't explain that.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
We are all dead.
 
Calehedron
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: bigdog1960: People are the worse.

And yet green soylent was best soylent, can't explain that.


People are the wurst?
 
What_Would_Jimi_Do
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The common clay....
 
northgrave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Closely packed lines"?

Here is what closely packed line might look like:
wate.comView Full Size

https://www.wate.com/news/photos-long​-​lines-greet-passengers-at-chicagos-oha​re-airport-during-travel-ban/


The people at the farmer's market seem to be making an effort. Also, they have to eat.  Presumably the local grocers is no safer.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

knight_on_the_rail: bigdog1960: People are the worse.

When did this thing happen with people not knowing when to use 'worse' and when to use 'worst'?  I feel like I'm seeing it so often these days...


It happened when they eliminated editors.
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You're not seeing the majority who sensibly noped-our on that nonsense. Because they're at home.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

knight_on_the_rail: bigdog1960: People are the worse.

When did this thing happen with people not knowing when to use 'worse' and when to use 'worst'?  I feel like I'm seeing it so often these days...


I could care less.
 
genner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: People are the worse.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.