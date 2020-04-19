 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 5 New York)   Pig leads police on 45 minute chase. This is not a euphemism   (fox5ny.com) divider line
9
    More: Amusing, Police, Connecticut, Constable, determined police officers, Hilarious footage, Police officer, Police brutality, 45-minute span  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 3:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
humoar.comView Full Size


/That'll do, pig, that'll do.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like some pig.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That'll do.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
wouldn't an easy way to catch it have been to throw a large sheet or blanket over it? i bet that's what a fish and game officer would have done.


anyway. i love the video.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What ever happened to professional courtesy?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good training for the county fair.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/obligatory
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You all know you were waiting for it...https://bennyhillifier.com/?id=-​6_uTjz​e57Q
 
MBooda
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On the wing, or three different ones?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.