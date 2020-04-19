 Skip to content
(NBC News)   "Welcome aboard, Bob" ... and no, not ordering the fish   (nbcnews.com) divider line
22
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A man on a Southwest Airlines flight from Ft. Lauderdale to St. Louis on Thursday night didn't need a seat in first class to receive VIP treatment.

Good thing he didn't need it, because Southwest doesn't have a first class section.

I hope they at least gave the guy an extra pack of pretzels.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I remember a couple of times back in the good old days before planes had to be stuffed to bursting every single flight being on planes with just a few other passengers.

It was nice to be able to move.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Back in the 90s (things were different), I was flying the last trip of the day from LAX to Yuma and we had one passenger. We didn't have much in the way of cockpit doors and didn't close them half the time. He came up during cruise and we spent most of the flight chit-chatting with him, answering questions, etc. I think we surprised him on two things: 1) Small airplanes cost millions of dollars and 2) we didn't get paid squat.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He can recline the fark out of that seat!
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

edmo: Back in the 90s (things were different), I was flying the last trip of the day from LAX to Yuma and we had one passenger. We didn't have much in the way of cockpit doors and didn't close them half the time. He came up during cruise and we spent most of the flight chit-chatting with him, answering questions, etc. I think we surprised him on two things: 1) Small airplanes cost millions of dollars and 2) we didn't get paid squat.


Back when you could still smoke on a plane. Ah, the good old days....
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Transportation Security Administration said this week the number of people choosing to fly has plummeted

Are we seriously not doing "phrasing" anymore?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He joined the Mile High Club with every passenger on the plane!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: edmo: Back in the 90s (things were different), I was flying the last trip of the day from LAX to Yuma and we had one passenger. We didn't have much in the way of cockpit doors and didn't close them half the time. He came up during cruise and we spent most of the flight chit-chatting with him, answering questions, etc. I think we surprised him on two things: 1) Small airplanes cost millions of dollars and 2) we didn't get paid squat.

Back when you could still smoke on a plane. Ah, the good old days....


Uh no.  That was outlawed in the 80s.
 
sozelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: sozelle: edmo: Back in the 90s (things were different), I was flying the last trip of the day from LAX to Yuma and we had one passenger. We didn't have much in the way of cockpit doors and didn't close them half the time. He came up during cruise and we spent most of the flight chit-chatting with him, answering questions, etc. I think we surprised him on two things: 1) Small airplanes cost millions of dollars and 2) we didn't get paid squat.

Back when you could still smoke on a plane. Ah, the good old days....

Uh no.  That was outlawed in the 80s.


I believe you're right. If day to day now is like a blur, then forget about the 80s, 90s, 00s, 10s, even the 70s.
 
majestic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chief Superintendent Lookout: sozelle: edmo: Back in the 90s (things were different), I was flying the last trip of the day from LAX to Yuma and we had one passenger. We didn't have much in the way of cockpit doors and didn't close them half the time. He came up during cruise and we spent most of the flight chit-chatting with him, answering questions, etc. I think we surprised him on two things: 1) Small airplanes cost millions of dollars and 2) we didn't get paid squat.

Back when you could still smoke on a plane. Ah, the good old days....

Uh no.  That was outlawed in the 80s.


I know for a fact that you could smoke on a plane in 1990.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of you were right:

In 1988, United States based airliners banned smoking on domestic flights of less than two hours duration, which was extended to domestic flights of less than six hours in February 1990, and to all domestic and international flights in 2000. ... It said it would lose millions of dollars in business from smoking passengers.

Inflight smoking - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Inflight_smoking
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: A man on a Southwest Airlines flight from Ft. Lauderdale to St. Louis on Thursday night didn't need a seat in first class to receive VIP treatment.

Good thing he didn't need it, because Southwest doesn't have a first class section.

I hope they at least gave the guy an extra pack of pretzels.


"Do you think I could get the whole can of Coke?"
"I'm sorry, sir, but that's not our policy."
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

majestic: Chief Superintendent Lookout: sozelle: edmo: Back in the 90s (things were different), I was flying the last trip of the day from LAX to Yuma and we had one passenger. We didn't have much in the way of cockpit doors and didn't close them half the time. He came up during cruise and we spent most of the flight chit-chatting with him, answering questions, etc. I think we surprised him on two things: 1) Small airplanes cost millions of dollars and 2) we didn't get paid squat.

Back when you could still smoke on a plane. Ah, the good old days....

Uh no.  That was outlawed in the 80s.

I know for a fact that you could smoke on a plane in 1990.


That's what Alex Jones WANTS you to think
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
lh5.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

"Welcome aboard"
 
Hector_Lemans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Could have been worse I suppose
Not Great, Bob!
Youtube MpUWrl3-mc8
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"He was subdued by cabin staff over Memphis and met on the ground by police in St Louis."
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
O.J. Simpson For Hertz Rent-A-Car (1977)
Youtube Lo0MIUrrNpc
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
fastfxr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I've traveled for work a good 20 years now, and I'm in no hurry to get back into an airplane.
Do miss the earlier years--empty planes, impressive service, and reasonably on-time. Nowadays, everything is a crapshoot.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cautionflag: All of you were right:

In 1988, United States based airliners banned smoking on domestic flights of less than two hours duration, which was extended to domestic flights of less than six hours in February 1990, and to all domestic and international flights in 2000. ... It said it would lose millions of dollars in business from smoking passengers.

Inflight smoking - Wikipedia
en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Inflight_smoking


I lobe a happy ending
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I was on a flight like that once.

It was in the Mid 1990s.  There was some start up airline, forget the name, that was operating business class cabins from Newark to LAX (am) and LAX to Newark (pm) with a stopover at Dallas Love Field for an outrageous fare, like $99 each way.

American was undercutting them with the exact same service to drive them out of business.  I was flying from LA to NY for work, and my employer would book these for me.  It was cheaper for them to book those and put me up in a cheap ass Jersey hotel the day before and day after work out there than pay for direct flights.

I once got on one of these flights, which had 88 seats.  And only two of them were occupied.  In Dallas, the pilot asked us how much time we'd need on the ground.  I said I'd like a smoke break, and he told he'd wait for me.  (Love Field only takes like two minutes to get from the gate to the curb, and three back, with security.)

The day after the uppity newcomer went under and stopped service, American's service stopped, too.
 
good_2_go
‘’ 1 minute ago  
C-130 Pilot: You can sit where you want. You're the only one on manifest.
[pause]
C-130 Pilot: You must be pretty important. You gotta whole plane to yourself. Where you wanna go?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

