(CBS News)   While we humans are anxious to get back to relative normal, sea turtles are happy with things right now   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not the first story like that I've read. It seems humans giving nature a month to itself may be a real boon.
 
IlGreven [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, Sea Turtles has fallen all the way to 4th with one race remaining.

/Let's see how obscure this is...
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Excellent. Another healthy source of protein for when society collapses.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
rocklinhsflash.netView Full Size


Thanos was right.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
The more you eat the more you fart [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Maybe there should be a stay at home order for 1 month every year if for no other reason than to let nature have a break.
 
Millennium
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does that mean people will finally shut the **** up about straws?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Millennium: Does that mean people will finally shut the **** up about straws?


Why do you think they've recovered so fast? No in-restaurant beverage service = no straws!

Study it out, people!
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Captain Steroid: [i.kym-cdn.com image 598x557]


but who will harvest the spaghetti trees?
 
Hand Banana
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arcgear
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
glad to see that turtles aren't the only creatures with straws stuck in their noses
 
6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Zombie Kid Likes Turtles
Youtube CMNry4PE93Y
 
GungFu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Zombie Kid Likes Turtles
Youtube CMNry4PE93Y
 
GungFu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Damn you *shakes tiny flippers*
 
6nome
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GungFu: Damn you *shakes tiny flippers*


I like simulposts alot.
 
Abox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I saw that planet earth episode...we're not the ones eating their babies.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm cautiously optimistic this will be good for nature. Only cautiously because I do not know how a sudden increase in turtles (and other animals that will benefit from less human activities) will affect the rest of the ecosystem. Next year we might see a drop in numbers of whatever also eats what those turtles eat and an increase of whatever eat those turtles. The year after might see a drop in number of whatever is also eaten by those now more numerous turtle eaters.

All speculation from my parts as I'm no ecologist, biologist or" life-ologist".
 
