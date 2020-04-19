 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   This 96-year-old WWII veteran donned a mohawk to intimidate the Germans. He's doing it again to spread joy during the pandemic   (fox43.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, World War II, Guy Whidden, Hairstyle, Paratrooper, 20-year-old Whidden, 96-year-old WWII vet, D-Day, York County  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can he play punk rock, too?
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I was thinking, "Seems like a waste of a haircut, wouldn't his helmet cover it?"

But then I realized that from a practical standpoint it would make more sense for WWII paratroopers to wear their helmets over their balls.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That hasn't been an option for me since I was maybe 22.  Damn male pattern baldness.

I can rock a pretty good reversed Mohawk though.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Here is a little video about the guy.

https://www.history.com/topics/world-​w​ar-ii/guy-whidden-paratrooper-video
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If anyone says ANYTHING to him along the lines of "cultural appropriation" they deserve a punch.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Send him over to Michigan or Ohio or wherever the master race was cosplaying protesting earlier this week.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you wear a book or diploma on your head you'll intimidate the modern day Nazi's, aka Trump supporters
 
GungFu
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size

The guy's a bit of a badass. Salute!
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Can he play punk rock, too?


Punk died in the 80s. Metal forever.

Stolen Babies - Tablescrap (With Lyrics)
Youtube y1_5ul4Nr_A


This is Stolen Babies. My favorite female-lead who plays accordion.

/you're welcome
 
Snargi
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wanted find out more about this old coot.
He was 502nd, 101st. A Screaming Eagle.

Here's his facebook page.
Friends of Guy Whidden

Action figure anyone?
https://www.bigbadtoystore.com/Produc​t​/VariationDetails/75412
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Zee Germans?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

brap: I was thinking, "Seems like a waste of a haircut, wouldn't his helmet cover it?"

But then I realized that from a practical standpoint it would make more sense for WWII paratroopers to wear their helmets over their balls.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: If anyone says ANYTHING to him along the lines of "cultural appropriation" they deserve a punch.


film-grab.comView Full Size


/i know the difference between Apache and Mohawk, I just wanted to use this image
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

casual disregard: kdawg7736: Can he play punk rock, too?

Punk died in the 80s. Metal forever.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y1_5ul4N​r_A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This is Stolen Babies. My favorite female-lead who plays accordion.

/you're welcome


More alternative, Rasputina-meets-pre-Sweet Dreams Marilyn Manson creepy vibe.
 
Jesterling
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brap: I was thinking, "Seems like a waste of a haircut, wouldn't his helmet cover it?"

But then I realized that from a practical standpoint it would make more sense for WWII paratroopers to wear their helmets over their balls.


Apocalypse Now - How come all you guys sit on your helmets?
Youtube 3rAFMC2O9dQ
 
casual disregard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: casual disregard: kdawg7736: Can he play punk rock, too?

Punk died in the 80s. Metal forever.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/y1_5ul4N​r_A?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

This is Stolen Babies. My favorite female-lead who plays accordion.

/you're welcome

More alternative, Rasputina-meets-pre-Sweet Dreams Marilyn Manson creepy vibe.


More? You want more?

Grayceon - 03 - We Can
Youtube 47LmusWUGvg


Different lady. Similar vibe to me. Much love and respect to all.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: If anyone says ANYTHING to him along the lines of "cultural appropriation" they deserve a punch.


Well nobody did.
We punch Nazis, not straw men.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 1 minute ago  

JohnAnnArbor: If anyone says ANYTHING to him along the lines of "cultural appropriation" they deserve a punch.


I'm sure he's already been Cancelled. No more Retweets or Likes for him, lets see what he thinks of THAT!
 
