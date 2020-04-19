 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Smithsonian Magazine)   Aloha, bros - here is an article about the standard-issue uniform of Farkers, namely the Hawaiian shirt   (smithsonianmag.com) divider line
10
    More: Interesting, Great Depression, Hawaii, aloha shirt, Native Hawaiians, Mainland, Attack on Pearl Harbor, Bing Crosby, United States  
•       •       •

145 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 1:32 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ajmsnr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Aloha shirts are my standard non-work wear most of the year. Now that I am working from home it's my standard work and non-work wear, pants optional of course.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I only have about 35 tropical shirts. Obviously I need some more...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn I only have 1. I'm slacking
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have never worn anything like this and i never will.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I have many.

Only two types of guys wear Hawaiian shirts. Gay guys and big fat party animals.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
My Hawaiian Shirts got misrouted to another supply account.  It's on a shelf in a unit supply room, next to my Guinness bar towels.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I have several Hawaiian shirts, some for a decade or more. The most recent ones I bought in Hawaii, so they aren't called "Hawaiian shirts", but just "shirts" because... never mind.

No, I'm not fat.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I have many.

Only two types of guys wear Hawaiian shirts. Gay guys and big fat party animals.


When are you coming out?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Hawaiian shirts? With buttons? Way too much work. I go for the XXXL tie-dye t-shirt.

/Yes, pants optional.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Percise1: Rapmaster2000: I have many.

Only two types of guys wear Hawaiian shirts. Gay guys and big fat party animals.

When are you coming out?


Pfft. I wish I was gay. I could spend all my time with guys, but unfortunately I'm just a big fat party animal.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.