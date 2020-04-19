 Skip to content
(CNN)   "Well, that's a look at the weather. And now for this awesome drum solo"   (cnn.com) divider line
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's the actual video without CNN's editing.

https://twitter.com/OwainWynEvans/stat​us/1250319769678409735
 
thisispete [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or rather here it is.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Two minutes of video including ad to show a hand full of stills?

thisispete: Here's the actual video


Thanks
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep.
BBC weatherman closes out forecast with amazing drum cover of outro music
Youtube D6B9kJPrD4k
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great weather for the coming week!  Go ahead and plan your camping trip cause there will be no rain in sight!

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, he's just adorable. How perky.
 
ohdontbeshy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too young to have influenced Talking Heads.
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next up, Anderson Cooper will discuss today's top stories while exercising on the stripper pole in his basement...
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was watching the last Muppets movie last night, so I'm getting a kick out of these replies.
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Well, he's just adorable. How perky.

"I want to be a dentist."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Just more proof that TV meteorologists are superfluous.

We need to embrace the Mexican model of meteorology.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yes, intended
//and distended
 
tasteme
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Thanks to Trump and Fark, whenever I see a weather map focused on the southern U.S. I think "sharpie."

So, this morning I made sure my wife woke up with a big smile on her face.

I'm not allowed Sharpies in the bedroom anymore.
 
12349876
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bughunter: Just more proof that TV meteorologists are superfluous.

We need to embrace the Mexican model of meteorology.

[Fark user image image 850x478]

/yes, intended
//and distended


No hobby! Only WORK!
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: Two minutes of video including ad to show a hand full of stills?

thisispete: Here's the actual video

Thanks


I too wish I had read the thread before the link.

Thanks, thisispete!
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: Next up, Anderson Cooper will discuss today's top stories while exercising on the stripper pole in his basement...


Go on....
 
