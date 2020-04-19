 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   A 425-pound tiger living in an apartment? Just another day in New York City   (nytimes.com) divider line
973 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 12:34 PM



flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And I thought I had problems finding enough kitty litter.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let's see Archer play with THAT kitty.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tiger King memes incoming!
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Do they buy cat food by the pallet?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Archie Goodwin: Do they buy cat food by the pallet?


Did you ever notice that certain neighborhoods never have many homeless people?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
that's like, 50 normal cats
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

some_beer_drinker: that's like, 50 normal cats


And none of them go in a litter box.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Somebody call Buck Owens.
 
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exluddite: Somebody call Buck Owens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The East Harlem Alligator Sewer is laughing at all of us as it rides a fatberg to freedom.

https://www.citymetric.com/yes-they-r​e​ally-have-found-alligators-new-york-se​wer-system-102
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop it with the paywalled sites already.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

flucto: And I thought I had problems finding enough kitty litter.


I came into this thread wondering what they do with the poop
 
groverpm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it's probably Rona+
 
kevljo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the Tampa investigation into Carol Baskins' husband's disappearance took them to NYC?
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Stop it with the paywalled sites already.


Stop demanding people give you stuff for free.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiger King was not a how-to video.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*my cat sends this link to the vet*
"Who's 'husky' now, Michelle?"
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Stop it with the paywalled sites already.


https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fire​f​ox/addon/forget_me_not/

Also available for Chrome.
 
sharbear
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Stop it with the paywalled sites already.


I agree. Especially that rag.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
In 2001, Mr. Yates, then a 31-year-old construction worker, brought the 8-week-old cub to his sprawling home in a Harlem housing project.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Russ1642: Stop it with the paywalled sites already.

Stop demanding people give you stuff for free.


Oh yeah like Facebook is free.
Nothing is free.
No additional charge isn't free.
Your mom doesn't do that thing your dad likes for free.
Nothing is free.
And hearing a stupid song isn't stealing and lending my DVD to someone isn't a crime. WTF?
Let me come take all the stuff in your house do you can know what is stealing . Okay sorry for the rant
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

morg: *my cat sends this link to the vet*
"Who's 'husky' now, Michelle?"


Meow
 
GungFu
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA: He said he bought Ming - the name came from Mr. Yates's interest in the Chinese dynasty - from an exotic animal breeder for "a couple thousand."

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MasterPython
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Did the cop pull that gun out of the evidence locker? You would think they would keep a shotgun or two around because AR-15 are considered too anemic to hunt anything bigger than a coyote in most states.
 
khitsicker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MasterPython: Did the cop pull that gun out of the evidence locker? You would think they would keep a shotgun or two around because AR-15 are considered too anemic to hunt anything bigger than a coyote in most states.


i hear they are good for 30 to 50 feral hogs though.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'd like a little pussy
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GungFu: FTFA: He said he bought Ming - the name came from Mr. Yates's interest in the Chinese dynasty - from an exotic animal breeder for "a couple thousand."

[Fark user image 316x309][Fark user image 307x307]


If my husband did that, there might be another $3000 missing from the account for a hitman. ...just sayin'.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh lawd he comin'!
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

flucto: And I thought I had problems finding enough kitty litter.


My research found you can train a tiger to pee in a bowl.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Bluemoons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: GungFu: FTFA: He said he bought Ming - the name came from Mr. Yates's interest in the Chinese dynasty - from an exotic animal breeder for "a couple thousand."

[Fark user image 316x309][Fark user image 307x307]

If my husband did that, there might be another $3000 missing from the account for a hitman. ...just sayin'.


Yup. I just sent that to my wife. Her response? "Yeah, that would be the start of a divorce".
 
EL EM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He couldn't afford a townhouse.
 
GungFu
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: GungFu: FTFA: He said he bought Ming - the name came from Mr. Yates's interest in the Chinese dynasty - from an exotic animal breeder for "a couple thousand."

[Fark user image 316x309][Fark user image 307x307]

If my husband did that, there might be another $3000 missing from the account for a hitman. ...just sayin'.



Fark user imageView Full Size

"Why pay $3000 for a hitman when you can get a tiger for $2000?" - Carole Farkin' Baskin
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2003. People are really having trouble finding things to write about.

C'mon, Florida man, we're counting on you!
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bslim: In 2001, Mr. Yates, then a 31-year-old construction worker, brought the 8-week-old cub to his sprawling home in a Harlem housing project.

[i.imgur.com image 248x189]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Huh. New York apartment. I'd have guessed cougar.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

bughunter: Russ1642: Stop it with the paywalled sites already.

https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firef​ox/addon/forget_me_not/

Also available for Chrome.


Or even better, Subby could submit free links to the subject:

NYPost

Wikipedia

There are others.  Google "Ming Harlem"
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Russ1642: Stop it with the paywalled sites already.

Stop demanding people give you stuff for free.


He's got TF and B markers -- he already pays for stuff.
 
Mangoose
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And between that and the stupid tiger king was Nate Bargatze.

Your stupid tiger missed me
...No he didn't. He's right behind you and he's super pissed.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
425 lb. person - not a story.


Unless a piano crate is involved.
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Man, I can't remember the last time I clicked on a NY Times article that wasn't free corona virus coverage.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Russ1642: Stop it with the paywalled sites already.

Stop demanding people give you stuff for free.


Look, NYTimes doesn't want me to look at their stuff unless I'm logged in so they can track me.  It's not even strictly a paywall problem.  I don't like their attitude.

I subscribe to The Guardian because I respect their journalism and they don't resort to the slightest extortion to get me to pay.  I subscribe to the Washington Post, but kind of grudgingly because I mostly respect their journalism and they gave me a good deal - I don't really like that they want me logged in.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cowgirl toffee: flucto: And I thought I had problems finding enough kitty litter.

My research found you can train a tiger to pee in a bowl.

[media.giphy.com image 400x294] [View Full Size image _x_]


The good news is you don't have to teach them to gnaw on your neck.  That comes naturally.
 
