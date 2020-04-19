 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Well, there's one other way to keep Southerners from flocking to the beaches during a pandemic   (cnn.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Southern United States, Tornado, Wind, Tropical cyclone, threat of severe storms, severe weather, United States, Southern states  
•       •       •

1060 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Apr 2020 at 11:51 AM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
looks like the beaches are the 'safest' areas
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Stay safe my New Mexican friends!
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, our dog is "sheltering in place" in his thundershirt with my wife.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARK's favorite state looks relatively unaffected.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

lycanth: FARK's favorite state looks relatively unaffected.
[Fark user image 425x239]


drunkenness?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I personally have nothing against Southerners, as a group.
God, on the other hand, seems to have other ideas.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So are they going to protest the weather now?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
For the most part, it isn't "southerners" only who flock to the beaches. Especially in FL and SC.

Play a game one day: Go down to Myrtle and count the NJ, NY, PA, and OH plates.
 
cefm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Put fresh vegetables on it?
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"But Lord, during my most troubling times, the coronavirus, there was only one set of footprints on the beach"
"Yeah, I was off sending a tornado you blow your ass off the beach.  What the hell were you thinking, dumbass?"
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Unfort for people in California they are still hitting the beach pretty hard.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

lycanth: FARK's favorite state looks relatively unaffected.
[Fark user image 425x239]


Not so fast

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Islands of climate change jellyfish, covering the ocean?  Another red sea?  A blanket of stinky seaweed everywhere?
Oh just some more climate change storms.

Huh, it's almost like there's something to that climate change nonsense.

/but it's not our problem because we're exceptional.....denial.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Leave science textbooks scattered around?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

JAGChem82: For the most part, it isn't "southerners" only who flock to the beaches. Especially in FL and SC.

Play a game one day: Go down to Myrtle and count the NJ, NY, PA, and OH plates.


Indeed, those are the only people that seem willing to deal with the crowds at Myrtle Beach.

PSA:  if you are from up north, there are NO other beaches south of DC until you reach Florida. None. They don't exist.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

gar1013: JAGChem82: For the most part, it isn't "southerners" only who flock to the beaches. Especially in FL and SC.

Play a game one day: Go down to Myrtle and count the NJ, NY, PA, and OH plates.

Indeed, those are the only people that seem willing to deal with the crowds at Myrtle Beach.

PSA:  if you are from up north, there are NO other beaches south of DC until you reach Florida. None. They don't exist.


psst, don't tell them about Far Rockaway....
 
JAYoung
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There's never a sharknado around when you need one.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
chellbellcraft.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


MWA-HAHAHAHA! :P
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.