(Toronto Star)   Pity the poor criminal lawyers. With no business coming in how will they ever survive? Y'all need to go out an commit some crimes to keep them going   (thestar.com) divider line
34
•       •       •

Another Government Employee [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Has anyone see the...oh, here it is under the post-it notes...violin.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uh subs, that also means that court cases are being delayed.  So if you're locked up for a crime you didn't commit, guess where you get to spend your time while this pandemic runs its course?
 
flucto [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe they could start up the LWF.

"The Petty Thief Protector is swinging the Murderer Manifestor around the ring by the tie... Wait, here comes the Drunk Driving Defender ... he's going to hit him with the chair, wait no he just hands him his briefs."
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

pueblonative: Uh subs, that also means that court cases are being delayed.  So if you're locked up for a crime you didn't commit, guess where you get to spend your time while this pandemic runs its course?


Tahiti?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Investigate trump and his family. There's enough crime there to keep the entire legal profession gainfully employed until the sun explodes.
 
maxx2112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are always jobs at Cinnabon.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried to learn how to code?
 
Flarn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just you wait...
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: So if you're locked up for a crime you didn't commit, guess where you get to spend your time while this pandemic runs its course?


A place where the chances are good they might run past the speedy trial deadline and have to let you go?
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the wording of the linked headline: Pandemic leaves criminal lawyers out of work

Leaving out the word "defense" make its it seem like these piece of sh*t criminals shouldn't be lawyers anyway.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

maxx2112: There are always jobs at Cinnabon.


Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm
 
macadamnut
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I can only condone victimless crimes, like killing lawyers.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
No crime?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Maybe now when people are accused of crimes, their public defenders won't be juggling 20 other cases that same morning!
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Laugh it up, until you or one of your shiatty family members needs one, asswipe.
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I know this is a Canadian article but I'm still waiting for criminal charges for Burr and Whitmer.
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

towatchoverme: I know this is a Canadian article but I'm still waiting for criminal charges for Burr and Whitmer.


Loeffler. Brain fart.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Uh subs, that also means that court cases are being delayed.  So if you're locked up for a crime you didn't commit, guess where you get to spend your time while this pandemic runs its course?


Hey now, logic and reason has no place on Fark. Its all "Orange man bad!" and "Republicans are murderers" talk.

/Seriously
//Really
///Nothing has changed
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
See, and here it is once again one of the basic tenets of the our supposed "GREATEST SYSTEM IN THE WORLD MURICAH!" The right to due process and to be represented etc..aaaannnnd you hate that too.
So keep digging that shiathole. At least we'll always have the 2nd Amendment to protect white people from the coloreds. ('cause seriously protecting from tyranny my ass, Americans  love to have a f*cking boot up their ass)
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good legal advice is worth every penny
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The other lawyer in my suite does crim defense.

His regular flow of petty drug bust, bar brawler and petty thieving cases are all stopped. But he know gets dpeeding cases where folks face jail for doing >100 on city streets. Stupid games, stupid prizes.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm sure there is a way to fashion purposely trying to effect a wider pandemic by violating public health laws and common sense into a crime of attempted manslaughter.

There's probably a white collar crime in paying for that sabotage of the last ditch effort to control a new unknown virus.  Perhaps the arson laws could help.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
One of my neighbors is a district attorney.  She's extra chatty these days.  She told me she's drinking a lot more. Probably bored.
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: pueblonative: Uh subs, that also means that court cases are being delayed.  So if you're locked up for a crime you didn't commit, guess where you get to spend your time while this pandemic runs its course?

Hey now, logic and reason has no place on Fark. Its all "Orange man bad!" and "Republicans are murderers" talk.

/Seriously
//Really
///Nothing has changed


Says the account with the long history stretching all the way back to (checks profile) ... 2019.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bslim: See, and here it is once again one of the basic tenets of the our supposed "GREATEST SYSTEM IN THE WORLD MURICAH!" The right to due process and to be represented etc..aaaannnnd you hate that too.
So keep digging that shiathole. At least we'll always have the 2nd Amendment to protect white people from the coloreds. ('cause seriously protecting from tyranny my ass, Americans  love to have a f*cking boot up their ass)


It's so bad here that millions of people around the world risk everything in trying to get here while malcontents talk about leaving.
 
towatchoverme [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Orange Man Bad" is a funny right-wing talking point.

It doesn't actually take issue with the truth of the statement, just how often it gets heard.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Bslim: Laugh it up, until you or one of your shiatty family members needs one, asswipe.


Criminal Lawyers is the name of my criminal lawyers black metal cover band.

Yes, there are many professions which are bluntly necessary. For instance I actually like my dentist a lot because he's a decent person. We ran into each other by chance at the hospital once when my mother was there and I took them up to see her. The next day I went out of my way and got a product from them for free for her to use.

The real measure of a person I think is not merely how much he or she may contribute professionally but how endearing the relationship can be. Kindness is its own reward.
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Bslim: See, and here it is once again one of the basic tenets of the our supposed "GREATEST SYSTEM IN THE WORLD MURICAH!" The right to due process and to be represented etc..aaaannnnd you hate that too.
So keep digging that shiathole. At least we'll always have the 2nd Amendment to protect white people from the coloreds. ('cause seriously protecting from tyranny my ass, Americans  love to have a f*cking boot up their ass)


Lololol. RIGHT! Preach it, brother! I didn't read the article too.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
awww, but I don't wanna
 
Tex570
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: pueblonative: So if you're locked up for a crime you didn't commit, guess where you get to spend your time while this pandemic runs its course?

A place where the chances are good they might run past the speedy trial deadline and have to let you go?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
MOOMIN CRIME
Youtube UYNpIn4fJrA
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Can't believe the Weeners wasn't:
Here hold my beer

So
Here
Hold my beer
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tex570: [Fark user image 320x240] [View Full Size image _x_]


It happens if the prosecutor isn't watching the calendar, or royally farks up and forgets about something.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Maybe they should ask some of their former clients for help?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
