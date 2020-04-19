 Skip to content
(WFLX West Palm Beach)   Little beach town coffee shop adds a bit of fun and joy with tropical mural during shutdowns. Suddenly HOA   (wflx.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Real estate, Property, tip jar, property management company, lot of downtime, Painting, Earthquake, owner of BunkHouse Coffee Bar  
Curmudgeonly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thank Baby Jesus for HOAs; without them, our homes and small businesses might be in danger of looking like there's some sort of personality or character within.
 
Abox
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The property management company said the owner of the building realizing they were in violation, reached out to them and asked that the mural be painted over.

The horror
 
zippyZRX
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Except this wasnt and HOA.
This is the building owner,
She needed to get permission per her lease.
She didnt.
She even admits she needed to and didnt.

Now she is trying to raise money to do it again.

Read your lease or you will not soon have one.
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark HOAs.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If you're going to have "rules" you have to enforce them with ZERO TOLERANCE and an IRON FIST!  Otherwise they're just "suggestions".
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shame no one will buy coffee there anymore. Then the rent doesn't get paid. Maybe they'll get a nice tattoo parlor.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And it was a fine piece of art.  If it had looked like my attempts, society would have applauded the demolition of it.  This was gorgeous, and the landlord is a putz.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Maybe the publicity can help them move to a better building. It must be a renters' market for small commercial real estate these days, and one less vacancy with a tenant who's willing to put some art on your building for free sounds pretty appealing.
 
Mukster
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I applaud her forth-rightness in owning up to her failure to comply.

SHE IS MORE OF AN ADULT THAN OUR POS potus...
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
lol on first glance i thought the chick in the picture was part of the mural.  I was all 'she really nailed that ladder'.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
HOA thread!
 
AngryDragon [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Except this wasnt and HOA.
This is the building owner,
She needed to get permission per her lease.
She didnt.
She even admits she needed to and didnt.

Now she is trying to raise money to do it again.

Read your lease or you will not soon have one.


If the building owner still says no, then you're right.

If the building owner discusses this with her and then allows it anyway, he/she is a total asshole for painting it over in the first place.  Nothing but a power flex.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: Shame no one will buy coffee there anymore. Then the rent doesn't get paid. Maybe they'll get a nice tattoo parlor.


As the shop owner, I'd be trying really hard to find ways to break my lease. Good luck finding a new renter in this market.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Little beach town coffee shop adds a bit of fun and joy with tropical mural during shutdowns. Suddenly HOA the owner.

Fixed for accuracy.
 
H31N0US [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Ah I see the problem.

She went to Home Depot, when she should have gone to Apartment Depot.

Honest mistake.
 
JuggleGeek
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A more accurate headline would be "Building owner paints over graffiti".
 
sirgrim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That's a really bad painting of a flamingo.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HOA is voluntary communism. Interesting that in a country which loudly disavows the idea of socialism in the face of all evidence there is a firm embrace of communism.

I've never suffered from their ploys. All the same my next home will not have HOA attached.
 
gulley
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sirgrim: That's a really bad painting of a flamingo.


You knew it was a flamingo, so it can't be all that bad of a painting of a flamingo.
 
B0redd
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sirgrim: That's a really bad painting of a flamingo.


But every day for 2 weeks was spent doing it.
 
6nome
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: HOA thread!


Do I tip my HOA with New York style or Chicago deep-dish?
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"It did nothing but bring happiness to the community..."

Did it? Did it really?  Granted, she has a bit more artistic ability than I have, but that's not saying much.   Hey, hopefully she enjoyed painting it.

That said, tan walls are kind of dreadful as well.
 
WilderKWight [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Except this wasnt and HOA.
This is the building owner,
She needed to get permission per her lease.
She didnt.
She even admits she needed to and didnt.

Now she is trying to raise money to do it again.

Read your lease or you will not soon have one.


The coffee shop is part of a homeowners association, and Adams admits she jumped the gun with her idea.
"We were supposed to get it approved by the association and we didn't take those steps. I didn't take those steps to submit it and get it approved first and that's totally my fault," said Adams.
The property management company said the owner of the building realizing they were in violation,


So it was because of the HOA.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zippyZRX: Except this wasnt and HOA.
This is the building owner,
She needed to get permission per her lease.
She didnt.
She even admits she needed to and didnt.
Now she is trying to raise money to do it again.

Read your lease or you will not soon have one

Except this wasnt and HOA.
This is the building ownerRead the article... Subby lies
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

casual disregard: HOA is voluntary communism. Interesting that in a country which loudly disavows the idea of socialism in the face of all evidence there is a firm embrace of communism.

I've never suffered from their ploys. All the same my next home will not have HOA attached.


You used the word voluntary in your sentence, yet you still are confused. You illustrated well the mental defects that permeate the minds of people who want to impose communism and other statist ideas on the world.
 
Invincible [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mikeyworld: zippyZRX: Except this wasnt and HOA.
This is the building owner,
She needed to get permission per her lease.
She didnt.
She even admits she needed to and didnt.
Now she is trying to raise money to do it again.

Read your lease or you will not soon have oneExcept this wasnt and HOA.
This is the building ownerRead the article... Subby lies


The building owner realized they were in violation of the HOA rules and rather than work with with all parties, preemptively painted over it. HOA may have been convinced to keep it but now well never know.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Benjimin_Dover: casual disregard: HOA is voluntary communism. Interesting that in a country which loudly disavows the idea of socialism in the face of all evidence there is a firm embrace of communism.

I've never suffered from their ploys. All the same my next home will not have HOA attached.

You used the word voluntary in your sentence, yet you still are confused. You illustrated well the mental defects that permeate the minds of people who want to impose communism and other statist ideas on the world.


Thank White Republican Jesus that you will never claim Social Security or Medicare. You're doing the good, honest work for the rest of us. I thank you sincerely.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They are renters. Who the hell paints a building they don't own without asking permission first?

/at least they admit their poor judgment.
 
