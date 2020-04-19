 Skip to content
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made it into the Fark NotNewletter a couple times - but that's more like 15 microseconds of dame.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well, fame, but you knew that...
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Long ago and far away, the company I worked for decided we needed to do a video tutorial about how to do a bit of science. I wasn't very enthusiastic about the effort. Others sat for an interview and were photographed. It was packaged into a presentation. I read for the audio but refused to be videoed. Those in charge put up a picture of a frog for my audio. (Back then I was well know within my field)

It was an interesting time. Powerful people in the company wanted to fire my ass. Others wanted to keep me. I quit within about a year. Nevertheless, there are some small format CDs out there doing a bit of "how to" science tutorials with my voice with a frog icon. I've had other moments, but somehow that strikes me. Ribbit.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I keep giving mine away to friends.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You can see me for a split second in the crowd in this video:


Teenage Fanclub - The Concept
Youtube Er_JOsnwzcI
 
