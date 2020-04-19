 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Thanks to the coronavirus, many couples about to get married are concluding that they don't need to have a wedding after all   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There will never be a shortage of couples who have to "put on a show" to impress relatives or appease in-laws. This is just making it easier on the couples who actually want to get married and understand it's still legal even if you don't have the nine-tier never-ending shrimp explosion while no fewer than three former members of 98 Degrees do barbershop versions of your favorite 90s TV theme songs at a world heritage site you bulldozed for a better view of the river.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
After being quarantined, my wife and I have decided we do not want to have children. Tonight at dinner, we are going to tell them.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, it might save them some money down the line.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We only wanted 30 to 40 family and friends for a self cooked dinner and a brief ceremony but we canceled even that much.

I filmed weddings for 10 years, DJ'ed for 20 so I know a lot of the vendors in my area and belonged to some national groups.  Its armageddon for them.  Lots of cancellations and demands for deposit refunds.  It'll be interesting to see if many have to refund because they asked for too much and a judge says they cant keep it but they already spent it.

They've all got an 'Act of God' clause that the couples might realize protects them as well.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
After the 3rd or 4th, they start to become real money.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My niece and nephew got married last night in my brothers front yard, with just the bridal party and bride and grooms family present. Not the wedding they originally planned, but a couple hundred  or so of us got to watch over zoom and Facebook, and it was really a nice night.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS for the average wedding?

What the hell?

I don't think my wedding cost thirty-three dollars, and that's including the dress!

Holy crap! I had no idea people were spending that kind of money on something so pointless.

When hubby and I got married in 1981, we first bought the only home we could (barely) afford at the time, a mobile home in a nice park, and then we got married (housing is more important than a party). Wedding day, we went to the court house with just our parents, had a quick ceremony with the judge, then back to my mom's apartment and had a delicious lunch of all my favorite foods: Chicken Columbisol (think 40-garlic-clove chicken, it's similar) and Boston Creme Pie, all home made. This was on a Wednesday, April 1. I had started a new job only a few months before, so I had no vacation days to take a honeymoon. We had to put that off for another few months.

That was the wedding day, with my mom's own home-cooked food, borrowed shoes, and a 20-buck dress (I hate dresses of all kinds and refuse to wear them as an adult - except the dress I got married in and the one I wore to my mother's funeral a few years later).

The following Sunday, we had the wedding reception at my mom's apartment, with all our friends and family and co-workers, etc. It was entirely pot-luck. We had a friend running a lumpia production line in the kitchen and we must have gone through a thousand lumpia that day, along with all the other food. Our wedding cake was made by my mother's boss, who was taking cake-decorating classes. My dad bought the booze (naturally, ugh). We partied all day and all night. We ended up with a money tree (which we used for our Disneyland honeymoon when we could take it) and a ton of presents. It was a fun, though exhausting, celebration.

Didn't cost hubby and I a dime. Cost other people the price of a typical pot-luck dish and a present. Cost my mom the price of my dress, re-purposed wedding rings from her own marriage, and some food.

Probably my father spent the most money out of everyone buying the 12 cases of champagne.

My marriage has lasted 39 years, so far.

I think we got our money's worth, but the point is that no one needs to spend a fortune like that to have a good time and to have a life-long loving relationship.
 
silvervial [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, the boss who made the cake also took all the photographs, and there were exactly zero flowers except for the four-rose bouquet I held during the actual marriage ceremony, which my father had plucked from his garden on the way to the wedding.

No:

Wedding planner
Caterer
Flower arrangements
Photographer
Venue

Nothing of the apparent trappings of a typical wedding. We didn't set out to "downsize" our wedding. We're just average people who can't afford that kind of crap and know that it's not necessary anyway. Our kid got married the same way and she's at 17 years and counting.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: After being quarantined, my wife and I have decided we do not want to have children. Tonight at dinner, we are going to tell them.


Here's a guide: https://youtu.be/2YwC4Vsm5h0
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you say the word "wedding" to anybody running a business they will charge you 5000% more than what they would normally charge.

True story. A relative of mine saved a ton of money by having a "family convention" than a "wedding reception."

/justice of the peace is even cheaper
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: I know a lot of the vendors in my area and belonged to some national groups.  Its armageddon for them.  Lots of cancellations and demands for deposit refunds.  It'll be interesting to see if many have to refund because they asked for too much and a judge says they cant keep it but they already spent it.

They've all got an 'Act of God' clause that the couples might realize protects them as well.


Force majeure. Neither party has to fulfill performance of the contract. The vendors get to keep what they have been paid, and don't have to deliver; the wedding parties also don't have to pay any remaining balance due.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.


Tax reasons:  nope, they are a reason not to get married
hospital visitation:  you can do that with a simple piece of paper
inheritance?  got nothing to say about that

my gal's and my best reason for not getting married is that she doesn't have to give up the Social Security she gets from the ex.

With proper pre-planning there is virtually nothing good about married except that possibly it makes it harder to quit on the one you don't love any more.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I remember our wedding in October in a quaint park with about 50 people. We were married on an old stone bridge. Only expenses were the dress, photographer, and celebration dinner / cake.

Cost around $4000
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I propose we relax marriage laws and whichever adult you decide to file a joint tax return with is your de-facto spouse for the year.

If you don't have a will upon death, it goes to whoever wins the thumb wars.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

b0rscht: phrawgh: After being quarantined, my wife and I have decided we do not want to have children. Tonight at dinner, we are going to tell them.

Here's a guide: https://youtu.be/2YwC4Vsm5h0


thank you for that one, it was awesome
 
Gooch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This plague is really eliminating a lot of the cost intensive unnecessary bullshiat that has burdened society
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"According to The Knot's 2019 Real Wedding Study, the average national cost of a wedding last year was $33,900, compared to $31,213 in 2014."

That simply cannot be true. AVERAGE?! Who did you poll? Did you just ask around at all the nearby country clubs what their average senior member spent on their daughter's princess destination wedding?
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: There will never be a shortage of couples who have to "put on a show" to impress relatives or appease in-laws. This is just making it easier on the couples who actually want to get married and understand it's still legal even if you don't have the nine-tier never-ending shrimp explosion while no fewer than three former members of 98 Degrees do barbershop versions of your favorite 90s TV theme songs at a world heritage site you bulldozed for a better view of the river.


Look Uncle Frank, if you are going to be pissy about having to connect in Toledo to attend our destination wedding in Cabo, you could have just politely RSVP "No"

/still expecting you to buy something from our registry though!
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 1 hour ago  

silvervial: THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS for the average wedding?

What the hell?

I don't think my wedding cost thirty-three dollars, and that's including the dress!

Holy crap! I had no idea people were spending that kind of money on something so pointless.

When hubby and I got married in 1981, we first bought the only home we could (barely) afford at the time, a mobile home in a nice park, and then we got married (housing is more important than a party). Wedding day, we went to the court house with just our parents, had a quick ceremony with the judge, then back to my mom's apartment and had a delicious lunch of all my favorite foods: Chicken Columbisol (think 40-garlic-clove chicken, it's similar) and Boston Creme Pie, all home made. This was on a Wednesday, April 1. I had started a new job only a few months before, so I had no vacation days to take a honeymoon. We had to put that off for another few months.

That was the wedding day, with my mom's own home-cooked food, borrowed shoes, and a 20-buck dress (I hate dresses of all kinds and refuse to wear them as an adult - except the dress I got married in and the one I wore to my mother's funeral a few years later).

The following Sunday, we had the wedding reception at my mom's apartment, with all our friends and family and co-workers, etc. It was entirely pot-luck. We had a friend running a lumpia production line in the kitchen and we must have gone through a thousand lumpia that day, along with all the other food. Our wedding cake was made by my mother's boss, who was taking cake-decorating classes. My dad bought the booze (naturally, ugh). We partied all day and all night. We ended up with a money tree (which we used for our Disneyland honeymoon when we could take it) and a ton of presents. It was a fun, though exhausting, celebration.

Didn't cost hubby and I a dime. Cost other people the price of a typical pot-luck dish and a present. Cost my mom the price of my dress, re-purposed wedding rings from her own marriage, and some food.

Probably my father spent the most money out of everyone buying the 12 cases of champagne.

My marriage has lasted 39 years, so far.

I think we got our money's worth, but the point is that no one needs to spend a fortune like that to have a good time and to have a life-long loving relationship.


You think your wedding cost less than $33 and you had 12 cares of champagne? Can I get your liquor store's number?
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.


They aren't saying don't get married.  Don't have a (big expensive) wedding.  You can get married without a wedding.  I did.
 
soporific [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: hospital visitation:  you can do that with a simple piece of paper


Maybe for straight couples. But there were many gay partners who had that "piece of paper" but were still denied visitation and other rights. There's a reason people fought for gay marriage rights, and it wasn't just for a moral victory.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: With proper pre-planning there is virtually nothing good about married except that possibly it makes it harder to quit on the one you don't love any more.


One exception: If you are leaving for boot camp, and in love; marry before you go in. Base pay for junior enlisted is crap. With dependents, your check gets a nice bump.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: SpectroBoy: Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.

Tax reasons:  nope, they are a reason not to get married
hospital visitation:  you can do that with a simple piece of paper
inheritance?  got nothing to say about that

my gal's and my best reason for not getting married is that she doesn't have to give up the Social Security she gets from the ex.

With proper pre-planning there is virtually nothing good about married except that possibly it makes it harder to quit on the one you don't love any more.


so the best reason for you two to NOT get married is a benefit she is receiving FROM being married?

not exactly making a strong case there; sounds like you are benefiting from the institution of marriage.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: SpectroBoy: Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.

They aren't saying don't get married.  Don't have a (big expensive) wedding.  You can get married without a wedding.  I did.


Wifey and I eloped locally, had two witnesses. Entire ceremony lasted about a half hour. Whatever it cost to rent the hall was the main cost, the dude who married us did it for free (we donated money on his behalf to a charitable organization).

No ragrets at all, twenty-odd years later.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

soporific: Porkbelly: hospital visitation:  you can do that with a simple piece of paper

Maybe for straight couples. But there were many gay partners who had that "piece of paper" but were still denied visitation and other rights. There's a reason people fought for gay marriage rights, and it wasn't just for a moral victory.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Well, it might save them some money down the line.

[Fark user image image 600x674]


I have a friend who is stuck in isolation with her soon to be ex-husband. Divorce proceedings halted after New Yorks pause order was implemented.

After hearing about her situation, living
alone at a time like this seems less bad.
 
dwrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I've been declining to attend the nonsense that weddings have become for about 15 years now.  When I remarried we did the $500 package at Niagara Falls and had a big party at our expense 2 months later a told everyone no gifts.

We've been doing these parties every 5 years now.  A marriage that lasts is to be celebrated.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: weddingsinger: I know a lot of the vendors in my area and belonged to some national groups.  Its armageddon for them.  Lots of cancellations and demands for deposit refunds.  It'll be interesting to see if many have to refund because they asked for too much and a judge says they cant keep it but they already spent it.

They've all got an 'Act of God' clause that the couples might realize protects them as well.

Force majeure. Neither party has to fulfill performance of the contract. The vendors get to keep what they have been paid, and don't have to deliver; the wedding parties also don't have to pay any remaining balance due.


Except that a deposit is not automatically non-refundable, regardless of what a vendor claims.

Lawyer retainers are a good example: refundable until work performed.

Wedding vending is a bit different, so there are three elements of the deposit, I think:

1) the retainer against future work
2) payment for work performed, which more than 2 months out for photogs, video, DJs, isnt much (well photogs will have done an engagement session)
3) and liquidated damages, the value assigned to the date because it's unlikely the DJ can get other work if cancelled on.

#3 is the part I'm most curious about.  Some of these high end vendors are getting 50% of $8k to $16k up front.  A video guy Ray Roman does 10 weddings at an average of $16k a year all over the world.  Will he be able to successfully argue in court that he should keep $8k when a pandemic means not only is the client able to cancel without penalty but the date has no value because there is no other work.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
For some, the delay means finding out "I probably shouldn't get married to this person".
 
jayfurr
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am a Vermont Justice of the Peace. If anyone local wants to have their ceremony presided over for free let me know I'll be happy to do it.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gunsmack: Porkbelly: With proper pre-planning there is virtually nothing good about married except that possibly it makes it harder to quit on the one you don't love any more.

One exception: If you are leaving for boot camp, and in love; marry before you go in. Base pay for junior enlisted is crap. With dependents, your check gets a nice bump.


Business marriages for military members is a thing. Don't need love, just need to make sure you each get a little something. And keep a side eye on your "spouse" to make sure they don't kill you for the enhanced benefit package.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

silvervial: THIRTY-THREE THOUSAND DOLLARS for the average wedding?

What the hell?

I don't think my wedding cost thirty-three dollars, and that's including the dress!

Holy crap! I had no idea people were spending that kind of money on something so pointless.

When hubby and I got married in 1981, we first bought the only home we could (barely) afford at the time, a mobile home in a nice park, and then we got married (housing is more important than a party). Wedding day, we went to the court house with just our parents, had a quick ceremony with the judge, then back to my mom's apartment and had a delicious lunch of all my favorite foods: Chicken Columbisol (think 40-garlic-clove chicken, it's similar) and Boston Creme Pie, all home made. This was on a Wednesday, April 1. I had started a new job only a few months before, so I had no vacation days to take a honeymoon. We had to put that off for another few months.

That was the wedding day, with my mom's own home-cooked food, borrowed shoes, and a 20-buck dress (I hate dresses of all kinds and refuse to wear them as an adult - except the dress I got married in and the one I wore to my mother's funeral a few years later).

The following Sunday, we had the wedding reception at my mom's apartment, with all our friends and family and co-workers, etc. It was entirely pot-luck. We had a friend running a lumpia production line in the kitchen and we must have gone through a thousand lumpia that day, along with all the other food. Our wedding cake was made by my mother's boss, who was taking cake-decorating classes. My dad bought the booze (naturally, ugh). We partied all day and all night. We ended up with a money tree (which we used for our Disneyland honeymoon when we could take it) and a ton of presents. It was a fun, though exhausting, celebration.

Didn't cost hubby and I a dime. Cost other people the price of a typical pot-luck dish and a present. Cost my mom the price of my dress, re-purposed wedding rings from her own marriage, and some food.

Probably my father spent the most money out of everyone buying the 12 cases of champagne.

My marriage has lasted 39 years, so far.

I think we got our money's worth, but the point is that no one needs to spend a fortune like that to have a good time and to have a life-long loving relationship.


The $33k "average" is a bullshiat number dragged higher by how much the rich spend.  Its one $150,00 wedding making 9 much less expensive weddings sound worse.  Its why the average in NY is twice that of Ohio.

The *typical* wedding in America?  I seem to recall it broke down roughly like:
25% spend $5k or less
25% spend $5k to $15k
25% spend $15k to $30k
25% spend at least $30k

It's been a while since I've seen the breakdown though.
 
CokeBear
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What would it mean for the economy if the whole wedding "industry" went away? Would these people need to find actual useful jobs? I'm seeing the other side of this being whole industries disappearing as people realize they were completely unnecessary. What does society look like at that point? What does the economy look like? I have no idea, but it will be a fascinating turning point in human history...
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.


The LGBT community fought hard for marriage equality because they wanted to be treated as equals, not to file their taxes.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

phrawgh: After being quarantined, my wife and I have decided we do not want to have children. Tonight at dinner, we are going to tell them.


Joke of the pandemic.

Holy crap that is Wuhan lab level 4 strength there.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My manager is contemplating cancelling her wedding for October. It is supposed to be quite the spectacle. Duelling pianos, DJ, different types of food stations and some other stuff that I can't remember. I think it's a bit excessive, especially for a third marriage.
 
scanman61
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ltnor: My manager is contemplating cancelling her wedding for October. It is supposed to be quite the spectacle. Duelling pianos, DJ, different types of food stations and some other stuff that I can't remember. I think it's a bit excessive, especially for a third marriage.


"Spectacle" is the perfect word choice.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

scanman61: ltnor: My manager is contemplating cancelling her wedding for October. It is supposed to be quite the spectacle. Duelling pianos, DJ, different types of food stations and some other stuff that I can't remember. I think it's a bit excessive, especially for a third marriage.

"Spectacle" is the perfect word choice.


She is also planning to have pizza delivered later in the evening. I was at a loss for words when she was telling me this.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

CokeBear: What would it mean for the economy if the whole wedding "industry" went away? Would these people need to find actual useful jobs? I'm seeing the other side of this being whole industries disappearing as people realize they were completely unnecessary. What does society look like at that point? What does the economy look like? I have no idea, but it will be a fascinating turning point in human history...


When I was in college, I worked for a florist.  There was a small downturn in the economy and my boss was completely cool.  She felt that as long as people were marrying and burying, she had a job.  Delivery to homes and hospitals took up too much time and expenses, but weddings and funerals could be scheduled around.  I got away from that job asap.  It never dawned on her that her entire business was expendable.  Same situation now.  There will be people that like doing something, but realize the instability if the something and have a back up plan, but the incurious and ignorant will never see reality.  They will be the ones we read about here, as they wail and lament their lost dream.
 
OMGpizza
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wifey and I got married two years ago at NYC city hall. I rented a tux, which was probably the most expensive part of the day. Had her mom join as a witness, and my sister took photos of us around the city at our favorite places. Set us back a hard $30 for the city hall ceremony. Best decision we ever made.

I hope this awful situation DOES get more people thinking twice about what getting married is really about.
 
Z-clipped
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Porkbelly: SpectroBoy: Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.

Tax reasons:  nope, they are a reason not to get married
hospital visitation:  you can do that with a simple piece of paper
inheritance?  got nothing to say about that

my gal's and my best reason for not getting married is that she doesn't have to give up the Social Security she gets from the ex.

With proper pre-planning there is virtually nothing good about married except that possibly it makes it harder to quit on the one you don't love any more.

so the best reason for you two to NOT get married is a benefit she is receiving FROM being married?

not exactly making a strong case there; sounds like you are benefiting from the institution of marriage.


I think they are just saying that it's not always beneficial, not that it's never beneficial.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: 3) and liquidated damages, the value assigned to the date because it's unlikely the DJ can get other work if cancelled on.

#3 is the part I'm most curious about.  Some of these high end vendors are getting 50% of $8k to $16k up front.  A video guy Ray Roman does 10 weddings at an average of $16k a year all over the world.  Will he be able to successfully argue in court that he should keep $8k when a pandemic means not only is the client able to cancel without penalty but the date has no value because there is no other work.


Interesting thought.

Cancel something far enough in advance and maybe the DJ, photographer, cake maker, etc. can slot something else in. If so, they can refund a deposit as "a nice thing to do" (probably not required to do it) because they've got other work to fill the slot. Cancel a week before and yeah, they're not giving the deposit back.

But you raise a good point. If the deposit is because of the risk they can't secure other work, how does that matter if THERE IS NO WORK TO BE HAD, PERIOD?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Gooch: This plague is really eliminating a lot of the cost intensive unnecessary bullshiat that has burdened society


From teeming crowds at a display of  to a chance to "really spend quality time with the people you're closest to in your life "  I don't see a terrible downside to this.  For the people who would be spending the money anyway.  And now you can stream the ceremony over the Internet.

If it must recover with the easing of pandemic let it be as a "lavish dream honeymoon" custom or something
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phrawgh: After being quarantined, my wife and I have decided we do not want to have children. Tonight at dinner, we are going to tell them.



If there's a baby boom in 9 months, it'll consist entirely of first-born children.

- Winston Chang (@winston_chang) March 24, 2020
 
fernt [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: There will never be a shortage of couples

women who have to "put on a show" to impress relatives or appease in-laws.

FTFY
 
badcommand
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Getting married is a legal contract and there are many reasons to do it instead of just living together. Tax reasons, hospital visitation, inheritance, etc.

Do what you want, but there are MANY good reasons teh gheys fought so hard for marriage equality.


Taxes are a reason to NOT get married. We have the marriage tax penalty here in the US.
It's one of the many reasons I'm not married.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This will be hell on the shopping for a wedding gown "reality TV" shows. Aww
 
37dragonfly [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
After being together for the better part of nine years, we finally got married in March just before everything shut down. We wanted to get married for years, but life let getting in the way. This time, we both just realized that if anything happens to either of us, this is the main thing we would have regretted not doing. I was psyched because it was just what I wanted: us, our kids, 1 friend each to take pictures and video, and the JP at a nearby forest waterfall. It was exactly how it should have been. Maybe when we can throw a party again, we'll have a food truck or pig roast, but it'll be for fun without the pressure of other people's expectations.
I too hope this cultural shift sticks.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You get the paperwork at the courthouse and sign it and you're married. A wedding is just an overpriced party.
 
