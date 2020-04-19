 Skip to content
(The Hill)   I'm not your buddy, friend. I'm not your friend, buddy   (thehill.com) divider line
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nice work, JT.  I have some newfound respect for his government, especially given the state of some other places right now.

Cough.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geebus, Trudeau has some Chrissy Tiegen-level cheekbones.   Look at this shiat.  And he only has one chin!

thehill.comView Full Size
 
LovesToSpooge [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't understand why anybody would to come to the United States other than to make a quick buck and leave.
 
Juc
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It makes sense to extend the closure, is not like the outbreaks are nearly gone or anything
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Every day I am thankful that we didn't elect farking Andrew Scheer.
 
sleze [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So, the border to Canada is staying closed until Memorial day, but Trump is saying that the country should return to normal a month earlier.
 
Snapper Carr [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I'm not your Buddy Guy
 
Biohazard Banana Suit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: I don't understand why anybody would to come to the United States other than to make a quick buck and leave.


With all that's going on with covid and companies being more amenable to remote work soon foreigners wont have to leave their homes to make a quick american buck!
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So are they going to take Detroit back too?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
GOOD. Hopefully, by keeping our border closed, the northern states will be deterred from starting up their economies, since we will be slowing their trade down. Our economy is shut down so your factories and shipping might as well remain closed.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LedLawless
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snapper Carr: [upload.wikimedia.org image 600x895]

I'm not your Buddy Guy


Came here to specifically make this joke. Thanks for saving me the work.
 
Tenga
‘’ less than a minute ago  
DJT actually makes me NOT want to fark Melanie.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ModernLuddite: Every day I am thankful that we didn't elect farking Andrew Scheer.


Artist's interpretation of our last federal election:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And amen to that.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.