(Some Guy)   In 1918, people in San Francisco refused to obey a mandatory mask order and turned out for mass protests against it. Guess what happened next   (influenzaarchive.org) divider line
12
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They fixed the cable cars?
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
No mas?
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'm just glad that we can confirm that people have always been this stupid. Sure it means we aren't getting any smarter but at least we aren't getting dumber, just the same dumb shiat that has always existed.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Anenu: I'm just glad that we can confirm that people have always been this stupid. Sure it means we aren't getting any smarter but at least we aren't getting dumber, just the same dumb shiat that has always existed.


Small comfort.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Since I have more time on my hands than usual, I've been perusing old issues of my town's newspaper online, specifically 1918.

I found it interesting that back then, over 100 years ago, churches were one of the first places to close.  Schools remained open, though.  The rationale, according to the paper, was that teachers could check students for symptoms and have them immediately quarantined so they would not transmit to others.

As I've told several people at work.  We are living in historical times, but we are not living through unprecedented times.  We'll get through this.
 
thehellisthis [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: I found it interesting that back then, over 100 years ago, churches were one of the first places to close.


The brimstone, hellfire, & meek-shall-inherit-the-earth churches were the first to close this time, too.  I think the last services at the ones around me were the end of February.  They're pretty quick to line up for some of that meek inheriting.

Some of them have been around long enough to have closed in 1918.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Anenu: I'm just glad that we can confirm that AMERICANS have always been this stupid. Sure it means we aren't getting any smarter but at least we aren't getting dumber, just the same dumb shiat that has always existed.


FTFY
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The gays took over?
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like we got a reader here...
 
rogue49
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
SSDD
 
phishrace
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That was a long time ago. The big test will be Monday (4-20) when an epic stoner party is traditionally held in Golden Gate park. The warnings have gone out. The party is cancelled. I suspect very few people will show up and there won't be many incidents. We're a hell of a lot smarter than we were back then. Most of us anyway.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sentiment was so strong against the mask that several influential San Franciscans, including a few physicians as well as a member of the Board of Supervisors, formed "The Anti-Mask League" which held at least one public meeting to denounce the ordinance and to discuss ways to put an end to it. Over 2,000 people attended the event.30
On February 1 mask detractors got their wish. Mayor Rolph once again proclaimed the mask ordinance rescinded following a meeting of the Board of health, which determined that the epidemic situation had improved enough that the measure was no longer necessary.31 Without fanfare but relieved to be rid of the masks as well as the epidemic, San Franciscans removed their gauze coverings and went about their business as families, organizations, institutions, and the city slowly pieced back together life as it existed before the plague.

According to the article...nothing? They rescinded the mask order and life went back to normal. Are you trolling us, Subby?
 
