(CNN)   If you lose something in your car, remember to look under the seat. Especially if it's a baby   (cnn.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Who uses a baby as a car seat?
 
Victoly
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gives a whole new dimension to "knocked my socks off"
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about the whole "gave birth while crashing" thing. Are we talking crowning-to-full-delivery at the instant of impact, or was it nearly complete and inertia took it the rest of the way?
 
Russ1642 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Hmm. Wonder what caused the crash in the first place.
 
khatores [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Hmm. Wonder what caused the crash in the first place.

It was dark and the roads were wet. When the driver tried to make a turn, her vehicle hydroplaned across the roadway then hit a curb and power pole before slamming into a brick wall, police said.

 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

khatores: Russ1642: Hmm. Wonder what caused the crash in the first place.

It was dark and the roads were wet. When the driver tried to make a turn, her vehicle hydroplaned across the roadway then hit a curb and power pole before slamming into a brick wall, police said.


Plus a distracted driver because his passenger was actively giving birth at the same time.
 
