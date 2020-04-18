 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mother Jones)   An ICE jail has become the epicenter of a Covid-19 outbreak   (motherjones.com) divider line
87
    More: Scary, Detention, Solitary confinement, Prison, level of anxiety, Hearing, Salomon Diego Alonzo, attorney Veronica Semino, Human rights  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 19 Apr 2020 at 6:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



87 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
The cruelty (and death) is the point.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
[obvious]

Welcome to The Hague.
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Abolish ICE.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The view from ICE jail

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But don't you dare compare them to concentration camps.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He also hopes to be deported as soon as possible. From there, he plans to immediately flee north again.


*Sigh* I really hate it when people live up to stereotypes.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.
 
Greymalkin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will start praising all the good work that coronavirus is doing to keep the borders strong any minute now.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shaggy_C:
*Sigh* I really hate it when people live up to stereotypes.
[Fark user image 850x617]

Whereas I hate when people are left to sicken and die because the for-profit prison you put them in would sooner that than either pay for healthcare or report honest numbers.

I guess we all have different standards of things to hate.

//you are being much more repulsive these days, are things okay at home?
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. Mother Jones is trying to revive the "open borders" argument during the COVID epidemic?  That's a bold move Cotton, let's see how it plays out.

FARK: Stay indoors and report violators to the police (see NY and SF)

Also FARK: Don't confine illegal immigrants.

Detention Centers by their very nature lack social distancing capabilities. Most jails and prisons are experiencing the very same issue. Some states are releasing prisoners in order to relieve crowding (to disastrous results).

Can't have it both ways.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.


Now do China, concern troll.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: [Fark user image image 850x669]


/roll eyes
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.


What of the nations that kill illegal immigrants on sight. Free pass for them?
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: Shaggy_C:
*Sigh* I really hate it when people live up to stereotypes.
[Fark user image 850x617]

Whereas I hate when people are left to sicken and die because the for-profit prison you put them in would sooner that than either pay for healthcare or report honest numbers.

I guess we all have different standards of things to hate.

//you are being much more repulsive these days, are things okay at home?


when things get bad for him, he'll claim he never posted such things, so screen shoot.
 
Keethera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

Now do China, concern troll.


+1 for you Papermonkey
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: FARK: Stay indoors and report violators to the police (see NY and SF)

Also FARK: Don't confine illegal immigrants.

Detention Centers by their very nature lack social distancing capabilities. Most jails and prisons are experiencing the very same issue. Some states are releasing prisoners in order to relieve crowding (to disastrous results).

Can't have it both ways.


No, I mean, you very literally can have it both ways. As you yourself point out, it's impossible for our prisons and concentration camps to create safe social distancing due to the conditions they inflict on their inhabitants, so the only practical solution is to reduce or suspend their sentences so they can distance themselves appropriately and avoid killing other people through disease transmission.

And then maybe later we reconsider why we have the worst incarceration rate in the world, and what it says about the condition of those prisons that they can turn into death camps at the drop of a hat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: He also hopes to be deported as soon as possible. From there, he plans to immediately flee north again.


*Sigh* I really hate it when people live up to stereotypes.
[Fark user image image 850x617]


Right? Why can't they just stay in their nation of origin and die, already?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.


It's called c19
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Wow. Mother Jones is trying to revive the "open borders" argument during the COVID epidemic?  That's a bold move Cotton, let's see how it plays out.

FARK: Stay indoors and report violators to the police (see NY and SF)

Also FARK: Don't confine illegal immigrants.

Detention Centers by their very nature lack social distancing capabilities. Most jails and prisons are experiencing the very same issue. Some states are releasing prisoners in order to relieve crowding (to disastrous results).

Can't have it both ways.


? Don't jail people?
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That'll teach them for doing jobs that US citizens don't want to do.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gaspode: Whereas I hate when people are left to sicken and die because the for-profit prison you put them in would sooner that than either pay for healthcare or report honest numbers.


The average time from apprehension to deportation since the outbreak started is down to 96 minutes. If this were about "cruelty" they would be shoving all of those additional illegal immigrants into the overcrowded cages like they were a year or two back. Instead, the government is trying to keep the ICE detention centres as empty as possible to prevent spread of the disease.

I indeed agree that anyone in the detention centre should be receiving proper medical care. But it's not clear that in this case medical care was withheld. Based on the reporting in TFA, he was mildly sick, so they immediately tested him, and pending his test results put him in solitary away from the other inmates. I'm interested to understand what additional medical care you would proscribe for someone with aches and exhaustion and no positive test result?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinko swimo: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

What of the nations that kill illegal immigrants on sight. Free pass for them?


Doe's any nation do that? Because you'd think people would not Rick that? Seriously? Everyone acts like there is an international law against it. Is there? Because you'd think it would save lives
 
LL316 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Wow. Mother Jones is trying to revive the "open borders" argument during the COVID epidemic?  That's a bold move Cotton, let's see how it plays out.

FARK: Stay indoors and report violators to the police (see NY and SF)

Also FARK: Don't confine illegal immigrants.

Detention Centers by their very nature lack social distancing capabilities. Most jails and prisons are experiencing the very same issue. Some states are releasing prisoners in order to relieve crowding (to disastrous results).

Can't have it both ways.


How about never, under any circumstance, provide monetary incentive to put people in jail.

Never ever ever.  And I can't stress this enough - never.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

LL316: That'll teach them for doing jobs that US citizens don't want to do.


Cheap scumbag CEOs, entrepreneurs, and bosses not wanting to pay a living, and people not wanting to do said job are not the same thing! WTF
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Right? Why can't they just stay in their nation of origin and die, already?


So, if you get denied asylum by a country, you think the proper thing to do is to break into the country a second time illegally?

Honest question: do you believe borders should even exist?
 
lilplatinum [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.


Unlikely.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How could one of our notoriously unsanitary concentration camps possibly become a breeding ground for a ridiculously contagious illness? This is beyond science!
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

Now do China, concern troll.


China is one of the worst jailers in the world. It infamously sentences people to absurd crimes and labour camps for minor offences, and throws entire ethnic minority populations into re-education camps. Its prison population per 100,000 is 118, putting it in the top ten per capita and top two for total numbers.

America's prison population per 100,000 is 716, with mandatory and generally uncompensated  labour. It is the worst jailer in the world both per capita and in terms of total number of prisoners, and has one of the worst recidivism rates as well.

China is much worse than the US when it comes to applying the death penalty, with tens to hundreds of times more executions per capita. It's fortunate that most states have banned that particular barbaric practice; hopefully the rest will join the civilised world soon.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: waxbeans: Right? Why can't they just stay in their nation of origin and die, already?

So, if you get denied asylum by a country, you think the proper thing to do is to break into the country a second time illegally?

Honest question: do you believe borders should even exist?


Considering people act like the English and Spanish didn't violate any law, maybe you have no place to talk?. You do not have a leg to stand on. No on respected the borders of any of the nations of native American tribes.  Might makes right and all that manifest destination. Let's renege on one treaty after another. Let's steal Mexico from Mexico. (Texas)
The Louisiana purchase was purchase of stolen property.
So yeah, you can need to sit over in that corner and shut it.
Humans have an imperative to live.
They cannot physically stay and die wherever you'd prefer them to die.
Saw off with that buddy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: How could one of our notoriously unsanitary concentration camps possibly become a breeding ground for a ridiculously contagious illness? This is beyond science!


And tear gas doesn't start fires, will not purposely, no matter how many times it  has happened we're still surprised every single time it happens ..... WTF
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: gaspode: Whereas I hate when people are left to sicken and die because the for-profit prison you put them in would sooner that than either pay for healthcare or report honest numbers.

The average time from apprehension to deportation since the outbreak started is down to 96 minutes. If this were about "cruelty" they would be shoving all of those additional illegal immigrants into the overcrowded cages like they were a year or two back. Instead, the government is trying to keep the ICE detention centres as empty as possible to prevent spread of the disease.

I indeed agree that anyone in the detention centre should be receiving proper medical care. But it's not clear that in this case medical care was withheld. Based on the reporting in TFA, he was mildly sick, so they immediately tested him, and pending his test results put him in solitary away from the other inmates. I'm interested to understand what additional medical care you would proscribe for someone with aches and exhaustion and no positive test result?


"Look libs, if this was about cruelty we'd be following due process, but now to be nice we're engaging in summary deportations without even the fig leaf of a show trial. I mean, what are we going to do, *not* raid people's homes to break up their families and lives and workforces in the middle of a pandemic - slash - demand - shock economic crisis?"
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: They cannot physically stay and die wherever you'd prefer them to die.


Okay, so you don't think that borders should exist and that people can stay wherever they want. How many immigrants will you allow to move into your house, then?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: waxbeans: They cannot physically stay and die wherever you'd prefer them to die.

Okay, so you don't think that borders should exist and that people can stay wherever they want. How many immigrants will you allow to move into your house, then?


Never mind that "look it's either open borders or concentration camps and summary deportations" is a hell of a false dichotomy.

You may be surprised to know that the concept of private property existed in the United States for over a hundred years before the first immigration restrictions were implemented.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

pkjun: Shaggy_C: gaspode: Whereas I hate when people are left to sicken and die because the for-profit prison you put them in would sooner that than either pay for healthcare or report honest numbers.

The average time from apprehension to deportation since the outbreak started is down to 96 minutes. If this were about "cruelty" they would be shoving all of those additional illegal immigrants into the overcrowded cages like they were a year or two back. Instead, the government is trying to keep the ICE detention centres as empty as possible to prevent spread of the disease.

I indeed agree that anyone in the detention centre should be receiving proper medical care. But it's not clear that in this case medical care was withheld. Based on the reporting in TFA, he was mildly sick, so they immediately tested him, and pending his test results put him in solitary away from the other inmates. I'm interested to understand what additional medical care you would proscribe for someone with aches and exhaustion and no positive test result?

"Look libs, if this was about cruelty we'd be following due process, but now to be nice we're engaging in summary deportations without even the fig leaf of a show trial. I mean, what are we going to do, *not* raid people's homes to break up their families and lives and workforces in the middle of a pandemic - slash - demand - shock economic crisis?"


Oh what ever.
Just, actually jail a person in an actual prison for using illegals and this would no longer be an issue.
Till then saw off.
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

Now do China, concern troll.


China has an extremely horrible record stretching back decades. I have nothing positive to say about China and human rights.

I think America should shoot higher than 'China did it so we can too'
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

What of the nations that kill illegal immigrants on sight. Free pass for them?


This ICE center is not in those countries, if they exist. If they do then the world should repudiate them and sanction them extremely harshly yes.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

gaspode: PapermonkeyExpress: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

Now do China, concern troll.

China has an extremely horrible record stretching back decades. I have nothing positive to say about China and human rights.

I think America should shoot higher than 'China did it so we can too'


America is the greatest country in the world, as evidenced by the fact that if you apply some creative extrapolations and selective cherry-picking to an infamously bad country, we can come up with a pretty good argument that that country is still worse than we are.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

pkjun: Look libs, if this was about cruelty we'd be following due process


So "kids in cages" has transformed from an affront to human dignity to the very erudite-sounding "due process"? Orwell would be proud.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: waxbeans: They cannot physically stay and die wherever you'd prefer them to die.

Okay, so you don't think that borders should exist and that people can stay wherever they want. How many immigrants will you allow to move into your house, then?


I didn't say that. I said no one in history cares about borders.
Hell, you care so much go to the border and try killing people as they come across. Start an international glass of spelt milk or get killed by Narcos or get jailed by the state and or Fed. Be my guest. Otherwise, do you even care?

Meh. I don't have a dog in this fight.
All I know is when the say illegal, I know who that means could change over night.
See Six Flags over Texas. People went from being Mexican, to Texan, to being American IN A LIFE TIME. So only an idiot would fuss over any of it. Because at the drop of the hat you too could be in an oven or me for that matter. But you do you; keep carrying water for the rich and powerful and the people able to make teams of people invested in their own self-interest
you keep fighting for them and siding with them
and letting everyone else suffer
that's what you should do carry water for the powerful who have their own reasons to incorporate.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: pkjun: Look libs, if this was about cruelty we'd be following due process

So "kids in cages" has transformed from an affront to human dignity to the very erudite-sounding "due process"? Orwell would be proud.


I think your reading comprehension falls off a cliff when you get in these moods. Might be best to give the internets a rest.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Just, actually jail a person in an actual prison for using illegals and this would no longer be an issue.


Aside from all of the illegal immigrants already in the USA would be forced to choose between starvation and a life of crime when they can't find work anywhere. That's kind of an issue!

You need to have a combination of amnesty, enforcement, and, yes, accountability for businesses. You can't just go after one of the pillars without addressing the others.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gaspode: PapermonkeyExpress: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

Now do China, concern troll.

China has an extremely horrible record stretching back decades. I have nothing positive to say about China and human rights.

I think America should shoot higher than 'China did it so we can too'


According to China when one of their products kill you that is because it was in the blueprints and up to spec not their problem but the problem of who hired them to make it in that fashion

Lead ? The CEO wanted lead because reasons AKA cost
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: I'm interested to understand what additional medical care you would proscribe for someone with aches and exhaustion and no positive test result


Send them to a hospital?
 
gaspode [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gaspode: PapermonkeyExpress: gaspode: There will be a reckoning for your mass human rights abuses one day America. There farking will.

Now do China, concern troll.

China has an extremely horrible record stretching back decades. I have nothing positive to say about China and human rights.

I think America should shoot higher than 'China did it so we can too'

According to China when one of their products kill you that is because it was in the blueprints and up to spec not their problem but the problem of who hired them to make it in that fashion

Lead ? The CEO wanted lead because reasons AKA cost


And this has what to do with ICE maltreating those they have taken responsibility for?
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Send them to a hospital?


The CDC says that people with mild coronavirus symptoms aren't supposed to go to a hospital.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: JerryHeisenberg: Send them to a hospital?

The CDC says that people with mild coronavirus symptoms aren't supposed to go to a hospital.


Body aches and exhaustion, especially when accompanied by a fever, are not necessarily mild symptoms.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: waxbeans: Just, actually jail a person in an actual prison for using illegals and this would no longer be an issue.

Aside from all of the illegal immigrants already in the USA would be forced to choose between starvation and a life of crime when they can't find work anywhere. That's kind of an issue!

You need to have a combination of amnesty, enforcement, and, yes, accountability for businesses. You can't just go after one of the pillars without addressing the others.


Actually, cut the illegals a check and have them sign a contract that marks personally persona non grata and unhireable in the United States for life.
Done. 20K, each and never again does a stupid American have to see Paco or his prodigy ever again.
Hell, it make their home nations better and makes people understand that the days of coming to this shiat hole for work are over. And the first one that comes back? Jail for life and make that ass make videos to be aired back home saying don't come, their not playing.
While on this side don't just jail users of illegals; asset forfeiture everything they owned land money everything.
And second offence? Death.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Shaggy_C: I'm interested to understand what additional medical care you would proscribe for someone with aches and exhaustion and no positive test result

Send them to a hospital?


It's depressing that it has to be pointed out
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

JerryHeisenberg: Body aches and exhaustion, especially when accompanied by a fever, are not necessarily mild symptoms.


The CDC says you should seek medical attention with the following "emergency warning signs":

*Trouble breathing
*Persistent pain or pressure in the chest
*New confusion or inability to arouse
*Bluish lips or face

I note that later in the article it does talk about some of the other detainees who did indeed go to hospital because they met these criteria.

Being in jail is always a shiatty situation, and doubly so during a pandemic like this. But you get the feeling that they're trying to do the right thing medically, even if they're a bit lackadaisical in their approach.
 
Displayed 50 of 87 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$5 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.