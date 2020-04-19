 Skip to content
(AP News)   Seeing as the Olympics won't be needing it this year, Tokyo's homeless ask to use Athletes Village complex to ride out COVID-19   (apnews.com) divider line
5
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Buhahahahaha!

Nope!

All those wonderful new shiny buildings and event areas are going to stay closed...

If the Olympics happen next next, they will be used.

Otherwise, Japan is about to eat $5B for absolutely no reason.
 
6nome
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Looking for a home
Olympic Stadium, no
Now, harakiri
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
surprised to see the statistic for single adult with children below poverty at 51%. right up there with 'murica. i thought the usa led the numbers for sadness. don't know why i thought Japanese dads would stick around and take care of their responsibilities more well.
 
aagrajag [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Excellent idea; I hope it happens.

The homeless here will probably leave it cleaner than when they moved in, and make various improvements and beautifications to boot.
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GrogSmash: Buhahahahaha!

Nope!

All those wonderful new shiny buildings and event areas are going to stay closed...

If the Olympics happen next next, they will be used.

Otherwise, Japan is about to eat $5B for absolutely no reason.


It will never be that big of a loss. After the Olympics they were going to turn into housing anyway.
 
