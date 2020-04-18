 Skip to content
(Tallahassee Democrat)   Man protesting prison conditions encases himself in drums of concrete outside governor's mansion, becomes hardened criminal in the process   (tallahassee.com) divider line
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
While I am sympathetic to the message, thats a dumb thing to do right now.

Also, bravo subby.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida man
Florida man
Does the dumbest shiat that he can
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did he poop his pants like Loomer?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's what SHE said!
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
As the scene unfolded, with firefighters trying to extricate him, First Lady Casey DeSantis could be seen behind the fence pushing her children on a swing.

What the actual fark.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: While I am sympathetic to the message, thats a dumb thing to do right now.

Also, bravo subby.


That sounds like proper social distancing to me.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Later Friday, Bradshaw said another person with Mazurek - Karen Smith, 45 - fled when Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents approached to investigate. She also was charged with misdemeanor resisting without violence.

Always love it when someone gets arrested and the only charge is "resisting arrest".
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

propasaurus: As the scene unfolded, with firefighters trying to extricate him, First Lady Casey DeSantis could be seen behind the fence pushing her children on a swing.

What the actual fark.


She had a baby on March 30th.  The newbie's name is Mamie for those who care.
/my challenge for him to keep his family going on $275 a week stands
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rusty Trommbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
protest, and all, need attention. leave it for few days, better story
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police knew that Mazurek could remove his arms, however, because he had been spotted adjusting his mask.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm glad I'm not a politician/dictator, because if some did something like that, or the superglue thing or locking chains around themselves, I'd announce that I support them, and go sit with them, and take selfies, and have breakfast and lunch and dinner, and most importantly, bathroom breaks.

This protest that people don't care about something is only possible because protestors believe that the people in charge care and will get them out.

Even if I was worried about the optics and negative press, and have my people take their time freeing the person.

/AND I would be doing my best for the people, I just don't handle idiots that well
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
And as others have said upthread, the danger to the prison population is real.

I've suggested some things in another thread, and posted a question that I realize now I didn't check on, I'm not receiving Fark's notifications.

/maybe need to check the junk folder
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

propasaurus: As the scene unfolded, with firefighters trying to extricate him, First Lady Casey DeSantis could be seen behind the fence pushing her children on a swing.

What the actual fark.


So? What is she supposed to do when someone does some dumbass shiat out front? Go wipe his brow, feed him cookies, and give him tender kisses? He wanted to protest, she's letting him protest. She's playing with her kids for fark's sake. Not having some elaborate dinner party with the wealthy elite while ignoring the suffering of starving street orphans. I fail to see how spending some time with her children is a bad thing.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fat Manson :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
> They discovered that he had attached his arms inside using carabiner clips to "prevent his arms from being forcibly removed, but he could unclip himself if he chose," Bradshaw said.

... kind of undermines most of the comments in this thread.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: I'm glad I'm not a politician/dictator, because if some did something like that, or the superglue thing or locking chains around themselves, I'd announce that I support them, and go sit with them, and take selfies, and have breakfast and lunch and dinner


If I were a dictator I'd gauge whether or not this protester was a threat to me, and if he was, I'd make him disappear.

Absolutely though, if he turned out to be on my side, I'd totally do the breakfast thing...or whatever.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [Fark user image image 265x190]


Kleenex is a name brand of something
Xerox is a too too
Liquid Paper
Yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada yada
Shark shark shark shark
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone remember the guy that got his head stuck in a microwave. LOL
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Fat Manson :

[Fark user image 180x204]


Why is this guy protesting, anyway? I mean, looking like that, it's doubtful he has a job.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Carpenter (roughly), not a mason or concrete worker. Iirc, when concrete sets, it heats up. Regardless of that, amazingly stupid.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Fat Manson :

[Fark user image 180x204]

Why is this guy protesting, anyway?  It's doubtful he has a job.



You answered your own question.
 
