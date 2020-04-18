 Skip to content
(Good News Network)   It's all fun and sidewalk art until the HOA finds out   (goodnewsnetwork.org) divider line
    The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, The Wizard of Oz, Drawing, Sidewalk  
Gordon Bennett
3 hours ago  
Never mind the HOA. When Disney's lawyers see this story she'll be toast.
 
chucknasty
3 hours ago  
I like the art.
 
WTFDYW
3 hours ago  

chucknasty: I like the art.


Ya. It's really good.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
3 hours ago  
Yay, my first green!

Thanks for the month of TF 'I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That'
 
ruudbob
2 hours ago  

chucknasty: I like the art.


Me too Mr Nasty. Our HOA held a contest, mostly for the kids but the top 3 winners were adults and got free coupons for Amazon crap. I loved the kids stuff the best.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That
2 hours ago  

Nobody in Peculiar: Yay, my first green!

Thanks for the month of TF 'I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That'


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ruudbob
2 hours ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: Nobody in Peculiar: Yay, my first green!

Thanks for the month of TF 'I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That'

[Fark user image 368x263] [View Full Size image _x_]


I got free one for this month also. Very nice green lit post BTW. Little things like that have a big impact.
 
fusillade762
2 hours ago  

ruudbob: I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: Nobody in Peculiar: Yay, my first green!

Thanks for the month of TF 'I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That'

[Fark user image 368x263] [View Full Size image _x_]

I got free one for this month also. Very nice green lit post BTW. Little things like that have a big impact.


Same!
 
Al Roker's Forecast
1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moniker o' Shame
42 minutes ago  
Nobody has added crude chalk drawings of penises yet, so that is nice.
 
Somaticasual
42 minutes ago  
Neither Valor nor Discretion is the better half of an HOA...
 
GrogSmash
38 minutes ago  
Cute, and to the point.  And some serious skill.

But ya, Disney is going to lose it's nut over that, considering how badly they have farked with copyright laws.
 
fragMasterFlash
37 minutes ago  
Slayer - 09 - Sex.Murder.Art (live 1995)
Youtube oWs4cpPHmNw
 
chuggernaught
33 minutes ago  
HOA thread!
 
whatsupchuck
32 minutes ago  
I wish it would rain here, my neighborhood is all chalked up with religious propaganda left over from Easter. Zombie Jesus creeps me out.
 
Peter von Nostrand
23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ not mine
 
GrogSmash
20 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 425x318]

/ not mine


Err..  that bee/wasp ould have me heading the other direction ASAP
 
Isitoveryet
20 minutes ago  
Very nice. Chalk on cement isn't the easiest medium to work with. Those were clean and defined.
Heck, chalk is downright tricky.
Most people just eat it.
 
bobobolinskii
20 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: I wish it would rain here, my neighborhood is all chalked up with religious propaganda left over from Easter. Zombie Jesus creeps me out.


One day youl'll undsterand, and then it'll be too late.
Praise Jebusis!!
 
Isitoveryet
18 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: [Fark user image image 425x318]

/ not mine


I really like those.
 
stu1-1
6 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: I wish it would rain here, my neighborhood is all chalked up with religious propaganda left over from Easter. Zombie Jesus creeps me out.


...nothing a bucket of water can't fix.
 
Rootus
2 minutes ago  
She's an excellent artist, but the attitude is crap.
 
