ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So we're seeing wild goats taking over a town in Wales

i.insider.comView Full Size


coyotes in San Francisco

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


monkeys in Thailand

i.insider.comView Full Size


A puma in Chile

i.insider.comView Full Size


And my favorite, deer in Japan.

i.insider.comView Full Size


I just imagine that guy yelling at the deer "We're closed! And you guys are less than two meters apart!" and where are your masks?" The deer in Nara, Japan extremely tame and are usually fed by tourists. They're just trying to figure out what's up and if they can get takeaway. I don't know if they eat pot noodle, but I'm sure someone, likely American, has probably tried to feed it to them and now that they can't find deer pellets they're probably looking for whatever they can get.

Anyway, we're getting a ton of wildlife in my neck of the woods. We have our own deer, but they don't like people much and run away when I go outside and try to talk to them. Turkeys will come by every now and again, but they're not very friendly, either. The fox keeps his distance, too. The possum and the armadillo both don't mind people, but they're not good conversationalists. The squirrels will jabber away at you and throw things at you if you stand under the tree they're in.

So take the quiz and come back and tell us how you did and how the local animals are treating you. See anything in your yard or street that you don't normally?

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
Cardinal Ximenez [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Thanks for doing these. Did yard work all day, drinking & cooking on the grill now & have my worst scores ever.  Apparently I haven't been paying enough attention to Fark digital learning this week.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Thanks for doing these. Did yard work all day, drinking & cooking on the grill now & have my worst scores ever.  Apparently I haven't been paying enough attention to Fark digital learning this week.


I did some grill time yesterday, too - that's why this week's is a bit late.

Smoked a 5 lb. pork shoulder. BBQ sandwiches FTW.
 
xrayspx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I guess the bright side of never leaving the house for any reason is that my Fark Quiz scores are going to be better.  Thanks for keeping these up.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I am a super genius.

And April snow plus shutdown means no need to shovel.

I am a lazy super genius.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I got a 404, which seems fitting, since I made a few errors.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
It looks like the Easy Quiz answer for Phoenix, Oregon links to the wrong thread. I was able to look it up myself, but I won't post it here and give it away.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

cyberspacedout: It looks like the Easy Quiz answer for Phoenix, Oregon links to the wrong thread. I was able to look it up myself, but I won't post it here and give it away.


Fixed. Thanks!
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Holy crap, I got everything correct on the hard version.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Myk-House of El: Holy crap, I got everything correct on the hard version.


Awesome!
 
seelorq [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
aced the hard one! woohoo!
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

seelorq: aced the hard one! woohoo!


Groovy!
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I spend way to much time on fark to suck at these as much as I do.
 
GratefullyAlive [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i am still on top on the EASY version.
 
