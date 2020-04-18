 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Hold that line. Hold it tight. Come on people, fight, fight, fight
54
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
work work work senora work your body line
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I went out to the post office today to pick up some packages...for the first time in my life I saw food lines in Canada at the local grocery store.

Thankfully no lines outside the liquor store, so I got a few bottles of wine and scotch.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gopher321: I went out to the post office today to pick up some packages...for the first time in my life I saw food lines in Canada at the local grocery store.

Thankfully no lines outside the liquor store, so I got a few bottles of wine and scotch.


I was at my local weed store a few days ago and they were making people wait outside.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fusillade762: gopher321: I went out to the post office today to pick up some packages...for the first time in my life I saw food lines in Canada at the local grocery store.

Thankfully no lines outside the liquor store, so I got a few bottles of wine and scotch.

I was at my local weed store a few days ago and they were making people wait outside.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
gopher321 Thankfully no lines outside the liquor store, so I got a few bottles of wine and scotch.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoundOfOneHandWanking [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is the unforgiving math of epidemics for which I and my colleagues have dedicated our lives to understanding with great nuance,

Good luck with that, we don't do nuance.
 
otiosa [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just wanted to comment that the guy in the article looks almost identical to one of my coworkers. I'll have to let him know I found his doppelganger.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy is making too much sense for most people to understand
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Screw that crap. I'm still bone dry after using this umbrella during the first half of the storm. Clearly I don't need it any longer.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great, another expert. I've heard enough.  Shut up.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFC. MetropoleThat was a bug. Thank you for alerting us to this strange incident. We fixed it now!

Yeah, good luck. I tell myself that after every date.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: fusillade762: gopher321: I went out to the post office today to pick up some packages...for the first time in my life I saw food lines in Canada at the local grocery store.

Thankfully no lines outside the liquor store, so I got a few bottles of wine and scotch.

I was at my local weed store a few days ago and they were making people wait outside.

[Fark user image 500x566]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image image 296x300]


He definitely darks that tiger right?
 
TheotherMIguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass Effect - Captain Kirrahe's Speech / We Will Hold the Line (W/ Subtitles)
Youtube UXLVFnl3WcE
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ears, nose throat....infection has 3 ways....back to sofa
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 296x300]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
One one side, there are epidemiologists and other public health experts.

On the other side, there is an apparent organized campaign to manipulate crazy people to stage armed demonstrations against social distancing in states with democratic Governors.

Which group do you think will have the most impact on America? If you said epidemiologists, then I have a bridge to sell you, cheap....
 
henryhill [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yeah, well, I get all the CV advice I need from gun toting Nazis in Michigan.
 
mrparks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

otiosa: I just wanted to comment that the guy in the article looks almost identical to one of my coworkers. I'll have to let him know I found his doppelganger.


Don't do that. It's supposed to be a surprise.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Stay. The. Fark. Home. I can't emphasize this enough. Treat everything coming into your home as though it had been handled by sick people. Treat everyone coming into your home as though they're sick & asymptomatic.

If you don't live alone, ensure that you're dealing with risk as though you were the highest-risk member of your family - the health or life you save by doing so may not be your own. Every time you go out, your risk of infection leaps upward, and every time you return home, your risk of infecting your family members does likewise. If you have to go out, whether for essential supplies or because you're an essential worker, do your level best to not bring it home with you.

It sounds paranoid. It sounds like overkill. It sounds like panic. It's none of those things. You are doing your level best to break every possible transmission chain, forwards and backwards - you are where that buck stops, and you can do your part to stop it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bobobolinskii: WordsnCollision: [Fark user image 296x300]

[Fark user image 275x183]


I don't follow Calvin and Hobbs closely, but that storyline somehow included cocaine's helluva drug.
 
labman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Stay. The. Fark. Home. I can't emphasize this enough. Treat everything coming into your home as though it had been handled by sick people. Treat everyone coming into your home as though they're sick & asymptomatic.

If you don't live alone, ensure that you're dealing with risk as though you were the highest-risk member of your family - the health or life you save by doing so may not be your own. Every time you go out, your risk of infection leaps upward, and every time you return home, your risk of infecting your family members does likewise. If you have to go out, whether for essential supplies or because you're an essential worker, do your level best to not bring it home with you.

It sounds paranoid. It sounds like overkill. It sounds like panic. It's none of those things. You are doing your level best to break every possible transmission chain, forwards and backwards - you are where that buck stops, and you can do your part to stop it.


This.  Every word.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: One one side, there are epidemiologists and other public health experts.

On the other side, there is an apparent organized campaign to manipulate crazy people to stage armed demonstrations against social distancing in states with democratic Governors.

Which group do you think will have the most impact on America? If you said epidemiologists, then I have a bridge to sell you, cheap....


Knowing that it is only a matter of time until distancing fails and a wave of sickness and death breaks out in sparsely populated red states (where they have spent the last 2-3 weeks telling everyone that they are safe b/c they vote republican) it now becomes CRITICAL to damage the functioning lockdowns of the blue-voting population centers to cause a simultaneous second wave of infections and deaths there.  This will allow them to, again, keep spreading the narrative that this problem starts from and is caused by blue voters in the cities - but somehow this time it has spread out into the red parts of the country, which will flare up that partisan hatred that they need to harvest votes.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Screw that crap. I'm still bone dry after using this umbrella during the first half of the storm. Clearly I don't need it any longer.


"We should open the gates now."

"We've been through this, the Mongols are still outside."

"But I've got to harvest my turnips!"

"MONGOLS!"

"Ugh, but we've been in here for weeks!"

"That's how sieges work."

"But the Mongols have barely killed anyone in days."

"That's because of the walls!"

"Are you sure? Maybe the Mongols aren't that dangerous."

"..."

"I'm just saying, how bad can it be? They can't kill all of us."

"That is literally what they do!"

"But my turnips!"


/stolen from a reddit thread that stole it from twitter
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I guess I should count my blessings. My life was already pretty much this.
Don't have to work, don't have to see anyone socially, have no family in the area (other than my wife) and we can stay holed up for weeks at a time.
A lot of people are going to have it rough. I guess I can  at least stay the hell out of their way, and not get underfoot of the people who are helping.
Damn, this sucks.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Thank you, doctor.

Nobody who needs to will hear it, of course, but thank you.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: One one side, there are epidemiologists and other public health experts.

On the other side, there is an apparent organized campaign to manipulate crazy people to stage armed demonstrations against social distancing in states with democratic Governors.

Which group do you think will have the most impact on America? If you said epidemiologists, then I have a bridge to sell you, cheap....


I don't know if it's so much "organized" as "viral" (in the social media sense, obviously) - it's not much of a reach of an idea. Let's remember, a couple weeks ago it was all over the news that CV was blowing up and it was going to be a bad week. Then we were told the next week that it was really going to be terrible. And now here we are, nearly three full weeks into April, and the country has millions of people who still have had no contact whatsoever with the virus - they haven't had it and they aren't acquainted with anyone who has even been tested, or gotten sick, let alone hospitalized, let alone dead. So to a certain extent there's already weariness with the heightened state of panic and it's starting to feel to some a bit like the boy who cried wolf. And everyone is feeling the loss of income and inability to do things they want to do. So I can't be shocked that people are feeling this way. Maybe it will take more flareups in the suburbs before people really get the message. At this point I don't think the warnings are registering with some people any more because it's been too much for too long.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

pdieten: the boy who cried wolf


Remember how that story actually ended?
 
azxj
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I really don't get what people don't understand about this.  In New York alone there are over 800 people *A DAY* dying from the covid-19 virus.  That's like 3 plane crashes every day!  If that happened you'd better believe people would be in an uproar.  But because it's a virus it's all OMGWTFBBQ!! TEH FAKE NEWZ!!!

Sigh.
 
farknozzle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's the classic problem of epidemiology: do it right and it's not going to look like there was anything to make such a big fuss about.

The problem is that the idiots can't figure this out and want to run back out at the first sign of improvement. That and the internet social media echo chamber amplifies this idiotic assertion and the false equivalence with the flu or the common cold. It's maddening.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 668x374]


liberal:
need a fact?  ask an expert
need a consensus on what people want?  poll public opinion

conservative:
need a fact? poll public opinion
need a consensus on what people want?  ask an expert
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 668x374]


Humor aside, the Great Opinion Equalization has all but destroyed the ability to transfer knowledge. It's difficult to counter bad information with good because for every bit of good information there's dozens or hundreds of assholes touting bad information. It's even worse with social media, where an "expert" is not "someone with the most education, training, and experience" but "someone with the most likes or followers." So, we get Dr. Phil getting interviewed by Fox News while assholes chant "Fire Fauci!" at public gatherings in states which proscribe them for fear of having these assholes sicken or kill themselves with the very thing that they deny exists, or deny is a problem, or deny is enough of a problem to justify "stay-at-home" orders, or deny is a problem for anyone other than Boomers & Silents, or... well, you get the idea. Add exploitative & malicious agents into that mix, and you get what we have now.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I am looking forward to Trump rallies again in the next week or so.   Imagine thousands of Trumpers packed into an arena with the Don himself.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 668x374]

Humor aside, the Great Opinion Equalization has all but destroyed the ability to transfer knowledge. It's difficult to counter bad information with good because for every bit of good information there's dozens or hundreds of assholes touting bad information. It's even worse with social media, where an "expert" is not "someone with the most education, training, and experience" but "someone with the most likes or followers." So, we get Dr. Phil getting interviewed by Fox News while assholes chant "Fire Fauci!" at public gatherings in states which proscribe them for fear of having these assholes sicken or kill themselves with the very thing that they deny exists, or deny is a problem, or deny is enough of a problem to justify "stay-at-home" orders, or deny is a problem for anyone other than Boomers & Silents, or... well, you get the idea. Add exploitative & malicious agents into that mix, and you get what we have now.


its hardly surprising.  its the logical endpoint of having one party fighting a 25+ year war on education and the existence of experts in general.  if you tell people for long enough that all education is worthless, all knowledge is fake, and all experts are not to be trusted you get here.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

farknozzle: It's the classic problem of epidemiology: do it right and it's not going to look like there was anything to make such a big fuss about.

The problem is that the idiots can't figure this out and want to run back out at the first sign of improvement. That and the internet social media echo chamber amplifies this idiotic assertion and the false equivalence with the flu or the common cold. It's maddening.


Don't get mad - stay alive. It's all you can do.
You can lead a man to slaughter, but you can't make him think.
 
This text is now purple [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: pdieten: the boy who cried wolf

Remember how that story actually ended?


The village rid itself of a troublesome pain in the ass.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Exit Strategies:
step 1 find a clean country that beat that bug first.
step 2 be rich or phd holder to get allowed in.
step 3 i don't know i didn't even qualify for 2.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: jso2897: pdieten: the boy who cried wolf

Remember how that story actually ended?

The village rid itself of a troublesome pain in the ass.


Uh, no. They lost all their sheep - because there really WAS a wolf.
 
Isitoveryet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
We need to have that translated into a series of grunts, chest thumps, farts, burps and head scratches. Maybe have a chimpanzee act it out in front of a Trump flag, have the chimp open carry and dress him in traditional MAGA garb.

Everyone should read that or in other cases, have it read to them.

The idea being that they actually hear information that doesn't originate in the echo chamber or come from a tweeting mad man. Plant some doubt, get them to think for a second, at the very least about their own family.

Or not.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pdieten: WalkingSedgwick: One one side, there are epidemiologists and other public health experts.

On the other side, there is an apparent organized campaign to manipulate crazy people to stage armed demonstrations against social distancing in states with democratic Governors.

Which group do you think will have the most impact on America? If you said epidemiologists, then I have a bridge to sell you, cheap....

I don't know if it's so much "organized" as "viral" (in the social media sense, obviously) - it's not much of a reach of an idea. Let's remember, a couple weeks ago it was all over the news that CV was blowing up and it was going to be a bad week. Then we were told the next week that it was really going to be terrible. And now here we are, nearly three full weeks into April, and the country has millions of people who still have had no contact whatsoever with the virus - they haven't had it and they aren't acquainted with anyone who has even been tested, or gotten sick, let alone hospitalized, let alone dead. So to a certain extent there's already weariness with the heightened state of panic and it's starting to feel to some a bit like the boy who cried wolf. And everyone is feeling the loss of income and inability to do things they want to do. So I can't be shocked that people are feeling this way. Maybe it will take more flareups in the suburbs before people really get the message. At this point I don't think the warnings are registering with some people any more because it's been too much for too long.


There is big money behind them (PACs and whatnot) and someone else mentioned they are being spread out to gain the most media coverage. The MI one was DeVos and her ilk behind it.

I'm going with very well organized. They started in swing states only and have now spread like the covid itself. I figure a week of this, then it dies down for a bit as shiat opens then ramps up again.

They won't stop. Even if the covid spikes they will still be out there. They are stretching the stay at home from a few weeks/months to many months.

They are destroying what they think they are saving.
 
DocTravesty
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: jso2897: pdieten: the boy who cried wolf

Remember how that story actually ended?

The village rid itself of a troublesome pain in the ass.


"You all saw it. The wolf got him. Right?"
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I am looking forward to Trump rallies again in the next week or so.   Imagine thousands of Trumpers packed into an arena with the Don himself.


Don't get my hopes up.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: This text is now purple: jso2897: pdieten: the boy who cried wolf

Remember how that story actually ended?

The village rid itself of a troublesome pain in the ass.

Uh, no. They lost all their sheep - because there really WAS a wolf.


we use that story in one of our IT interview questions.
"they didnt listen" or "the kid lied a bunch before he was right about the wolf" are BOTH wrong answers

the ACTUAL problem is when they got the false alert the first 1 or 2 times on the mission critical device (sheep protection) they just started ignoring it instead of designing a better alert that was dependable.

Which is also the problem we have here with the medical supplies.  Trump says one thing - that there's unused capacity.  The governors say another thing - that they have no capacity and need more resources.  And the truth is we dont know b/c noone with any dependability or credibility is overseeing this shiat show at all at a management level.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DocTravesty: This text is now purple: jso2897: pdieten: the boy who cried wolf

Remember how that story actually ended?

The village rid itself of a troublesome pain in the ass.

"You all saw it. The wolf got him. Right?"


Like Trump quoting "Mutiny on the Bounty".
Didn't read to the part where Bligh lost his ship, and ended up adrift in a rowboat.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: Great, another expert. I've heard enough.  Shut up.


Ladies and gentlemen, the conservative mind at work.

We are so f*cking boned.
 
bloop287 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

labman: FormlessOne: Stay. The. Fark. Home. I can't emphasize this enough. Treat everything coming into your home as though it had been handled by sick people. Treat everyone coming into your home as though they're sick & asymptomatic.

If you don't live alone, ensure that you're dealing with risk as though you were the highest-risk member of your family - the health or life you save by doing so may not be your own. Every time you go out, your risk of infection leaps upward, and every time you return home, your risk of infecting your family members does likewise. If you have to go out, whether for essential supplies or because you're an essential worker, do your level best to not bring it home with you.

It sounds paranoid. It sounds like overkill. It sounds like panic. It's none of those things. You are doing your level best to break every possible transmission chain, forwards and backwards - you are where that buck stops, and you can do your part to stop it.

This.  Every word.


This again - my sisters in Florida are SO happy beaches are open ... I love them - they both are retired and susceptible and have no fear at all (yes both Trump voters).  I am wavering between horrified that they think it's all ok now and when they will pick it up and bring it home - what happens when your family passes now?
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What I've been hearing: social distancing is preventing God's plan from proceeding.

Mind, this is not followers of that hippy Jesus but the usual suspects touting Old Testament wrath and damnation, the folks who believe God made a covenant with the US and we are being smited like the Jews of old for mixing fabrics and stuff. But it only works if we aren't social distancing and the cities are wiped out.

A proud, home schooled Liberty University distance learning student was explaining all this at another table during our break at Wal-Mart today. He's talking about quitting on Monday since Wal-Mart is going to make us wear masks. It's against his religion now. I'm hoping he files a lawsuit over it, wastes money.
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheotherMIguy: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UXLVFnl3​WcE]


Babylon 5 The Minbari War : Battle of the Line speech
Youtube NzJaQtZty5M


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size


common sense is an oxymoron: Vtimlin: Great, another expert. I've heard enough.  Shut up.

Ladies and gentlemen, the conservative mind at work.

We are so f*cking boned.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
