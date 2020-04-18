 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Wary of the disease-ridden peasants riding public transportation, Americans turn to bikes. Mumen Rider approves   (reuters.com) divider line
stultus [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not the worst idea in the world... I'm starting to miss my old late 1970's Schwinn ten-speed.  Used it to pedal 15m+ daily, to school and then work for 4+ years, rain or snow, when I was a teen.

What's a good but affordable ($2-300), non-competitive, amble around the neighborhood or to the local grocery store street bike for the 50+ age crowd?  Something upper-end from Wally-World... or do I go to the local CycleWorld and let all of the 20-somethings point and mock me in derision because they won't sell me a 8k+ eBike, lol?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

stultus: Not the worst idea in the world... I'm starting to miss my old late 1970's Schwinn ten-speed.  Used it to pedal 15m+ daily, to school and then work for 4+ years, rain or snow, when I was a teen.

What's a good but affordable ($2-300), non-competitive, amble around the neighborhood or to the local grocery store street bike for the 50+ age crowd?  Something upper-end from Wally-World... or do I go to the local CycleWorld and let all of the 20-somethings point and mock me in derision because they won't sell me a 8k+ eBike, lol?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wife and I just got bikes from Priority Bicycles- Classic Plus with a ton of accessories for about 1 of our stimulus checks!

https://www.prioritybicycles.com/prod​u​cts/priorityclassic2


Lightweight and low maintenance, highly recommended
 
isamudyson [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But cyclists can be a real hazard:
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're going to redesign your roads to encourage bicycle riding, adopt the system that Copenhagen uses: three separate grades for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians.  Cyclists and pedestrians get their own traffic signals at intersections.  Having traveled around Europe and rented a a few bicycles, it was the safest and easiest system I used.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stultus: Not the worst idea in the world... I'm starting to miss my old late 1970's Schwinn ten-speed.  Used it to pedal 15m+ daily, to school and then work for 4+ years, rain or snow, when I was a teen.

What's a good but affordable ($2-300), non-competitive, amble around the neighborhood or to the local grocery store street bike for the 50+ age crowd?  Something upper-end from Wally-World... or do I go to the local CycleWorld and let all of the 20-somethings point and mock me in derision because they won't sell me a 8k+ eBike, lol?


First choice I would recommend is craigslist. You'll pay half or less what a new bike will cost. Barring that, and you really need a new bicycle, go to a bike shop, but first shop around for a good bike shop. Not all of them are filled with elitist assholes.

Expect to pay at least $500 for a good quality entry level bicycle.

Get out and RIDE!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where I live these days is way too vertically oriented for me to ride a bicycle on
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

stultus: Not the worst idea in the world... I'm starting to miss my old late 1970's Schwinn ten-speed.  Used it to pedal 15m+ daily, to school and then work for 4+ years, rain or snow, when I was a teen.

What's a good but affordable ($2-300), non-competitive, amble around the neighborhood or to the local grocery store street bike for the 50+ age crowd?  Something upper-end from Wally-World... or do I go to the local CycleWorld and let all of the 20-somethings point and mock me in derision because they won't sell me a 8k+ eBike, lol?


And for what it's worth, I'm pushing 60 and still ride over seven miles (each way) over hilly terrain to work and back and am not an athlete, though riding every day certainly keeps me in shape.

Whatever you decide to ride, get something you like, fits you well, and is comfortable to ride. Start with short excursions of five miles or less and work your way up from there. It will build quicker than you think.

(:
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

isamudyson: But cyclists can be a real hazard


Agreed. We should ALL be driving motor vehicles instead. They're so much more safe to the operators and all those around them. Otherwise we might wind up unnecessarily killing upwards of 40,000 people a year like all these damn people riding bicycles are doing.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Wife and I just got bikes from Priority Bicycles- Classic Plus with a ton of accessories for about 1 of our stimulus checks!

https://www.prioritybicycles.com/produ​cts/priorityclassic2


Lightweight and low maintenance, highly recommended


That looks like a decent bicycle for the price. The steel frame will last a lifetime even if abused (left outdoors). And with the Shimano internal geared hub and Gates belt drive will be extremely low maintenance.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: stultus: Not the worst idea in the world... I'm starting to miss my old late 1970's Schwinn ten-speed.  Used it to pedal 15m+ daily, to school and then work for 4+ years, rain or snow, when I was a teen.

What's a good but affordable ($2-300), non-competitive, amble around the neighborhood or to the local grocery store street bike for the 50+ age crowd?  Something upper-end from Wally-World... or do I go to the local CycleWorld and let all of the 20-somethings point and mock me in derision because they won't sell me a 8k+ eBike, lol?

First choice I would recommend is craigslist. You'll pay half or less what a new bike will cost. Barring that, and you really need a new bicycle, go to a bike shop, but first shop around for a good bike shop. Not all of them are filled with elitist assholes.

Expect to pay at least $500 for a good quality entry level bicycle.

Get out and RIDE!


Wait, given who is saying it, do I want the shop with the elitist asshole or not?

;P
 
alex10294
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: If you're going to redesign your roads to encourage bicycle riding, adopt the system that Copenhagen uses: three separate grades for vehicles, bicycles, and pedestrians.  Cyclists and pedestrians get their own traffic signals at intersections.  Having traveled around Europe and rented a a few bicycles, it was the safest and easiest system I used.


[Fark user image image 600x463]

[Fark user image image 350x500]


Which would immediately snarl traffic in any American city it was implemented in.
 
tasteme
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
My dog kept chasing people on bicycles so I took his bike away
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

stultus: Not the worst idea in the world... I'm starting to miss my old late 1970's Schwinn ten-speed.  Used it to pedal 15m+ daily, to school and then work for 4+ years, rain or snow, when I was a teen.

What's a good but affordable ($2-300), non-competitive, amble around the neighborhood or to the local grocery store street bike for the 50+ age crowd?  Something upper-end from Wally-World... or do I go to the local CycleWorld and let all of the 20-somethings point and mock me in derision because they won't sell me a 8k+ eBike, lol?


Look for something called a fitness bike or a flatbar road bike with 32mm tires
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I did not know they use bicycles now. Maybe Cirque du Soleil made them up their game?

Mummenschanz on the Muppet Show (1976) 1 of 5
Youtube 3eazq_8jCOg
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Cool bike
The place I like to ride is on blm land and is open to use , tho the parking lot is closed.  That leaves only the wide spot in the road as parking and now everyone and their mom is going there
I've been four times but always during the week after work and it's still crowded but tomorrow being a nice day on Sunday , I feel like a fool for even thinking about trying
and cause it's a bike thread
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JonBuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
in flagrante [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Said it in a previous thread, but I'll repeat:  it's an amazing time to be a cyclist if you live in a city.

Getting a bit spoiled commuting to work in the morning.  Car traffic has been reduced to the point where birdsong is actually audible in places.

It's going to be sad to go back to belching exhaust, horns, and bad hip-hop spilling from car radios.
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also looking for a proper mtb for my kiddo but now everything is out of stock and all the used bikes sell fast
So if anyone has a hard tail trail bike in an XS just let me know
 
MBooda
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Sounds cool. You don't get any points for targets riding public transportation. Three points for pedestrians, five for bicyclists, more if they're older or disabled.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
There's a LOT of negatives to this whole shiatshow, but I'm also seeing some positives too.

People more interested in cycling, gardening, their local community, a mass move to work from home for many people that probably won't reverse in a hurry.

For those of us who are left at the end this might not end up the worst thing in the world.
 
zez
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Looks like you'll be running with that bike anyway
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I've actually been going for longer and longer rides lately, some 50+ miles simply to escape the apartment and get some exercise in a socially distanced fashion. Fewer cars on the road is a nice bonus. Still, all it takes is one to ruin your day. BTW, always wear a helmet! Trust me on this.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: TwowheelinTim: stultus: Not the worst idea in the world... I'm starting to miss my old late 1970's Schwinn ten-speed.  Used it to pedal 15m+ daily, to school and then work for 4+ years, rain or snow, when I was a teen.

What's a good but affordable ($2-300), non-competitive, amble around the neighborhood or to the local grocery store street bike for the 50+ age crowd?  Something upper-end from Wally-World... or do I go to the local CycleWorld and let all of the 20-somethings point and mock me in derision because they won't sell me a 8k+ eBike, lol?

First choice I would recommend is craigslist. You'll pay half or less what a new bike will cost. Barring that, and you really need a new bicycle, go to a bike shop, but first shop around for a good bike shop. Not all of them are filled with elitist assholes.

Expect to pay at least $500 for a good quality entry level bicycle.

Get out and RIDE!

Wait, given who is saying it, do I want the shop with the elitist asshole or not?

;P


I'm not sure how to respond to this. I've been to shops where I've felt uncomfortable with how those working there responded to me. If you feel uncomfortable in a shop, find another one. I do.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

MBooda: Sounds cool. You don't get any points for targets riding public transportation. Three points for pedestrians, five for bicyclists, more if they're older or disabled.


I'd like to offer to buy you a year's worth of bus passes. With such a cavalier attitude about killing people, you should not be operating a motor vehicle.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

inner ted: The place I like to ride is on blm land and is open to use , tho the parking lot is closed. That leaves only the wide spot in the road as parking and now everyone and their mom is going there


This is a good argument for living a short bike ride from fun trails. Leave the car at home.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

inner ted: question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Cool bike
The place I like to ride is on blm land and is open to use , tho the parking lot is closed.  That leaves only the wide spot in the road as parking and now everyone and their mom is going there
I've been four times but always during the week after work and it's still crowded but tomorrow being a nice day on Sunday , I feel like a fool for even thinking about trying
and cause it's a bike thread
[Fark user image 425x318]


Nice. In North Texas, all the trails are made of clay and they turn to ice when they're wet. So when they do open, they're gonna be filled with idiots.

Also BIKE THREAD

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

zez: question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Looks like you'll be running with that bike anyway


LOLOLOL

That's a good CX joke. And, there probably will be some running with it.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RoughTrickNamedJim: I've actually been going for longer and longer rides lately, some 50+ miles simply to escape the apartment and get some exercise in a socially distanced fashion. Fewer cars on the road is a nice bonus. Still, all it takes is one to ruin your day. BTW, always wear a helmet! Trust me on this.


Yeah, that's a no-shiatter. Not the first destroyed helmet. Not the last either.

The gap between the shell and the EPS did not exist until afterward.
This mishap left me with a minor concussion. Had I not been wearing the helmet the collision may well have killed me.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

question_dj: inner ted: question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Cool bike
The place I like to ride is on blm land and is open to use , tho the parking lot is closed.  That leaves only the wide spot in the road as parking and now everyone and their mom is going there
I've been four times but always during the week after work and it's still crowded but tomorrow being a nice day on Sunday , I feel like a fool for even thinking about trying
and cause it's a bike thread
[Fark user image 425x318]

Nice. In North Texas, all the trails are made of clay and they turn to ice when they're wet. So when they do open, they're gonna be filled with idiots.

Also BIKE THREAD

[Fark user image 605x604]


Bike porn.

Nice bike.

I gave away my SS almost ten years ago now. Gettin' too old for that shiat.

/I'll be in my bunk
 
zez
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

question_dj: zez: question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Looks like you'll be running with that bike anyway

LOLOLOL

That's a good CX joke. And, there probably will be some running with it.


I didn't even think about CX, I thought it was a gravel bike. I was referring to the lack of pedals
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Everyone's a cyclist if they're desperate enough.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: question_dj: inner ted: question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Cool bike
The place I like to ride is on blm land and is open to use , tho the parking lot is closed.  That leaves only the wide spot in the road as parking and now everyone and their mom is going there
I've been four times but always during the week after work and it's still crowded but tomorrow being a nice day on Sunday , I feel like a fool for even thinking about trying
and cause it's a bike thread
[Fark user image 425x318]

Nice. In North Texas, all the trails are made of clay and they turn to ice when they're wet. So when they do open, they're gonna be filled with idiots.

Also BIKE THREAD

[Fark user image 605x604]

Bike porn.

Nice bike.

I gave away my SS almost ten years ago now. Gettin' too old for that shiat.

/I'll be in my bunk


I am /seriously/ considering gears on it for that reason. But I want SRAM rainbow with out the AXS. I already have a single speed, two isn't really necessary. It doe score me mad trail cred tho.
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

zez: question_dj: zez: question_dj: I bought this, because reasons. Mainly because running sucks and the mountain bike trails are closed.

[Fark user image 425x318]

Looks like you'll be running with that bike anyway

LOLOLOL

That's a good CX joke. And, there probably will be some running with it.

I didn't even think about CX, I thought it was a gravel bike. I was referring to the lack of pedals


ohhhh. it's a gravel bike. I had the pedals put on today, and the bars re-wrapped. I rode it today for the first time. It was gooooooooooooood.
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Since this is now officially a bike thread, here's mine. Originally a 2011 Trek Madone 4.5. Many mods, updates, and upgrades later, it really isn't the same bike.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoughTrickNamedJim [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: RoughTrickNamedJim: I've actually been going for longer and longer rides lately, some 50+ miles simply to escape the apartment and get some exercise in a socially distanced fashion. Fewer cars on the road is a nice bonus. Still, all it takes is one to ruin your day. BTW, always wear a helmet! Trust me on this.

Yeah, that's a no-shiatter. Not the first destroyed helmet. Not the last either.

The gap between the shell and the EPS did not exist until afterward.
This mishap left me with a minor concussion. Had I not been wearing the helmet the collision may well have killed me.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Here's my helmet after a hit and run. Helmet clearly did it's job. Hard foam cracked in two places. Skin on the inside foam padding. Pretty sure I got a concussion and a TBI out of it (still have a difficult time recalling names) but it saved me from far worse injury.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Is there any advantage to a diamond vs step through frame? I do like being able to crossover and quick dismount.
 
mtrac
‘’ less than a minute ago  
As I said as I said in another thread, I was a year-round bicycle commuter until the pandemic. Haven't been on a bike in a month because I cannot risk getting injured. Also, I live in a high-rise and want to stay off the elevator.
 
