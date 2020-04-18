 Skip to content
Covid-19 gets its own song
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSIrQ​B​GfUtw

He won't help with any of his dollars but he has the bestest words to throw at it
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Reminds me EBN

EBN - Get Down, Get Down (1993).
Youtube pmccg5X3B88


I once played their VHS compilation for stoned friend and it made him vomit.
 
invictus2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
and  on the eighth day God created the ugliest muppet
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I clicked, saw the thumbnail of a crazed cultist, and closed the tab.

I don't need that.
 
tasteme
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: I clicked, saw the thumbnail of a crazed cultist, and closed the tab.

I don't need that.


It's a remix of his rantings.  He would probably hate it.
 
Lyger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
A COVID-19 Admonition ***EXPLICIT
Youtube e0-2XxgHIXk


I don't know, I always thought this one was way better.

\stay the fark at home
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Goddammit I LOL'd hard.
 
keldaria
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
VŨ ĐIỆU RỬA TAY - GHEN CÔ VY | by Quang Đăng
Youtube ctF5aMV05kM
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fusillade762: Reminds me EBN

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/pmccg5X3​B88]

I once played their VHS compilation for stoned friend and it made him vomit.


Rocked By Rape
Youtube 4DX4nsobHW8


International smuggling pipeline: make it faster, better, cheaper!
Health risk, criminal, mashing up a meme, tough, diplomatic Hell on Earth!
 
adj_m [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sung by Weezer?
 
12349876
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Lyger: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/e0-2XxgH​IXk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I don't know, I always thought this one was way better.

\stay the fark at home


Two different beasts.

A guy making a funny song versus a guy trying to be serious getting remixed into silliness.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Lyger: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/e0-2XxgH​IXk?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

I don't know, I always thought this one was way better.

\stay the fark at home


I would rather go out with my AR-15 and whine on the state stair steps in order to help elect Trump again and Stignit to the libs.
 
BDR459 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ketkarsa: Goddammit I LOL'd hard.


So did I my friend who is easily amused or stoned like me.
 
