 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   At least Jack Torrence had bar service at the Overlook Hotel   (nypost.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Snow, Grocery store, Ghost, ghost town, Brent Underwood, Safeway Inc., Spirit, care of its full-time live  
•       •       •

777 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Apr 2020 at 8:20 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A TV show called "Ghost Adventures" once investigated the town and found that it was haunted by the ghosts of two children who died after being trapped in a closet.

ic.pics.livejournal.comView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He doesn't really say why he bought the town to begin with.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fusillade762: A TV show called "Ghost Adventures" once investigated the town and found that it was haunted by the ghosts of two children who died after being trapped in a closet.

[ic.pics.livejournal.com image 850x477]


Oh no; were those children young girls?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"I stay in the room with the child ghosts," says Underwood, "but I have yet to see them."

That's because "Ghost Hunters" are full of shiat... Whether ghosts are real or not is one thing, but I sure ain't gonna trust those motherfarkers to "detect" them. Especially after watching one of those shows search for ghosts in a place where I can tell you that all of their "Satanic" graffiti came from; bored, drunk teenagers.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: He doesn't really say why he bought the town to begin with.


Because he could? Fark, if I could buy a ghost town, I sure would. Of course, I also wouldn't visit without
A: Checking the weather forecast
B: Staying up on the weather while I'm there
C: Making sure that there was some kind of food beyond tuna and rice
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Don't worry, the plague zombies will be there soon enough.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That was a thing. I hate to admit I read it but I felt compelled to play out a hunch.

Yes, it is 110% contrived.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A man with the name "Brent Underwood" has a destiny, and that destiny is definitely to be stranded alone for weeks in a ghost town with a gruesome past. During a worldwide pandemic. When the government has fallen o Nazis. FFS with the name "Brent Underwood" and he is in a ghost town... THIS IS HIS TIMELINE. We are stuck in this one guys timeline. I figured it out, guys. He's the main character.

Okay, so he is now in the news, which means the plot is about to pick up.
 
pdieten [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Mugato: He doesn't really say why he bought the town to begin with.


He did an AMA on Reddit awhile back (he has satellite internet)

Long story short the idea is to turn it into a resort / tourist attraction. He and his company have been fixing up the buildings and was intending to soft open this spring, until CV farked up those plans.
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ms_lara_croft [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrparks: That was a thing. I hate to admit I read it but I felt compelled to play out a hunch.

Yes, it is 110% contrived.


It is a brilliant piece of promotional advertising that didn't cost the owner of the near-future "Ghost Town of Murdered Children" a single penny of marketing money. Seriously, the guy's gonna make a bundle renting out hotel rooms to tourists and ghost hunters.
 
Harlee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: A man with the name "Brent Underwood" has a destiny, and that destiny is definitely to be stranded alone for weeks in a ghost town with a gruesome past. During a worldwide pandemic. When the government has fallen o Nazis. FFS with the name "Brent Underwood" and he is in a ghost town... THIS IS HIS TIMELINE. We are stuck in this one guys timeline. I figured it out, guys. He's the main character.

Okay, so he is now in the news, which means the plot is about to pick up.


So what's next? A damsel gets captured by some guy in black body armor?
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: A man with the name "Brent Underwood" has a destiny, and that destiny is definitely to be stranded alone for weeks in a ghost town with a gruesome past. During a worldwide pandemic. When the government has fallen o Nazis. FFS with the name "Brent Underwood" and he is in a ghost town... THIS IS HIS TIMELINE. We are stuck in this one guys timeline. I figured it out, guys. He's the main character.

Okay, so he is now in the news, which means the plot is about to pick up.


Are u gize liek Sliders mavens or something??
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think you loop your belts together then kinda lasso the keys and pull them towards. It works pretty much every time.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.