(UPI)   Wait, check that - it says H-E-P-L   (upi.com) divider line
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They found Elroy Jetson?
 
Noah_Tall [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No, it says SOL

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like the kayaker did exactly what he was supposed to do in that situation.
 
lymond01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noah_Tall: No, it says SOL

[i.imgur.com image 839x627]


Now that's a tale of a fateful trip I have not heard in a very long time.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lymond01: Noah_Tall: No, it says SOL

[i.imgur.com image 839x627]

Now that's a tale of a fateful trip I have not heard in a very long time.


Well, they were shiat outta luck
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Need Rum
Youtube TsmzxNm7fVA
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And what's a kayaker doing up here in the clouds?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Sounds like the kayaker did exactly what he was supposed to do in that situation.


Yeah, I was all ready to pile on the guy but he lost the kayak, looked to be well-clothed, and had enough kit to build a fire.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

morg: beezeltown: Sounds like the kayaker did exactly what he was supposed to do in that situation.

Yeah, I was all ready to pile on the guy but he lost the kayak, looked to be well-clothed, and had enough kit to build a fire.


It's fark, wait and someone is going to bust on him for not staying home
 
tasteme
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
morg:Yeah, I was all ready to pile on the guy but he lost the kayak, looked to be well-clothed, and had enough kit to build a fire.

I think I've seen this guy before. You're right, he has skills!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ftfa: kayaker was on a 'remote island in Queens'

that literally made me LOL..

/ his mom should fit'm with a GPS beacon dog collar
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I guess I have to get on Google maps or something, I am having a rough time wrapping my head around a "remote" island in Jamaica Bay.
 
ozarkmatt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nanim: ftfa: kayaker was on a 'remote island in Queens'

that literally made me LOL..

/ his mom should fit'm with a GPS beacon dog collar


Great minds think alike . . . .
 
