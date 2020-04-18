 Skip to content
(Cracked)   Some actually legitimate ways to spot fake news from a satirical website   (cracked.com)
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are people who don't know this?
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Yeah, they keep submitting DF links to fark. And then there are the mods that greenlight those links.

So yeah, there are not only people who don't know this, but their calls are coming from inside the house!
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's sad that having some degree of media literacy is promoted by a humor site, as opposed to our own Congress or Department of Education...
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: It's sad that having some degree of media literacy is promoted by a humor site, as opposed to our own Congress or Department of Education...


Media literacy inoculates the public against the firehose of propaganda created by the bipartisan 1996 Telecommunications Act.

They don't want the slaves to the economy reading and thinking, they might buy less or save money.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The two bikini stories at the top got a sensible chuckle from me.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'll let you in on a little secret.  They know.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: hubiestubert: It's sad that having some degree of media literacy is promoted by a humor site, as opposed to our own Congress or Department of Education...

Media literacy inoculates the public against the firehose of propaganda created by the bipartisan 1996 Telecommunications Act.

They don't want the slaves to the economy reading and thinking, they might buy less or save money.


Newt Gingrich was a very very bad person and we are still reaping the bitter fruits of his movement.
 
Befuddled [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I think the reason why more people now go to the Daily Mail than The New York Times is the NY Times stopped having their page 3 girls.
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The sad part is that I can't convince myself that the Daily Mail really wouldn't put those two headlines at the top side-by-side without a trace of irony.

Also, while we're piling on the Daily Fail:
Does it cause cancer or prevent it? Let's ask the Daily Mail!

The Daily Mail Song
Youtube Ue8GOry52xo
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised they didn't illustrate "Outrage Baiting" with a Fark screencap.
 
vestona22
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't Drew kinda cover most of this in his book?

(Unsolicited Plug: it's a good book.  You'll never look at "news" the same way again.)
 
Squik2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#21 - it's on a farking satirical website (The Onion, Beaverton, Borowitz, etc)

So many people will read+reshare shiat from The Onion thinking it's not satire. Link tag should be changed to FAIL for Cracked not including what should be the #1 indicator
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Number 15:  Farks business model the last month few months
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

It's not like the paper has a history of being utterly worthless

nationalvanguard.orgView Full Size
 
omg bbq [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Yeah our idiot mods who stop choking on their tongues long enough to approve submissions containing links to the Daily Fail.
 
I-K-Rumba
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
Is this true? I won't be able to sleep tonight.
 
keldaria
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I dunno... the article is written by Billy Bullshiat, their Head of Propaganda... sounds pretty legit to me.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Quite useless tips, unless you're an ignorant fark who only barely speaks Simple English and have only been exposed to the Interwebs for a few weeks.

In which case you won't know what those mean anyhow.
 
emonk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That headline makes me SO angry.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Don't worry, America has some robots.
Fark user imageView Full Size

They will help you.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All useful advice. Destined to be ignored. It's always been amazing to me, how eager people are to pass on horseshiat. And when you tell them it's horseshiat, they act like YOU'RE the asshole.
 
arcgear
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
killing time on imageboards/pic repositories, you'll often see fake crap that's been upvote to the main page.  i recall this one picture of a dog foster-mothering a kitten, and someone photoshopped teary eyes like a human with some addendum to the picture, reading: "after her puppies died this dog cries with happiness adopting these kittens"

i swear to god this had thousands of upvotes.  people make me angry that my property taxes go to fund schools that turn out people that fall for such tripe.

bottom line is people will buy into anything that directly appeals to their emotions, logic be damned.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: All useful advice. Destined to be ignored. It's always been amazing to me, how eager people are to pass on horseshiat. And when you tell them it's horseshiat, they act like YOU'RE the asshole.


Fark mods hate when you talk about number 13!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

vestona22: Didn't Drew kinda cover most of this in his book?

(Unsolicited Plug: it's a good book.  You'll never look at "news" the same way again.)


I agree. It's a good read and I am someone who doesn't read books. The price is cheap and you can order in the "store" tab. You will not look at news the same way after reading it. Seasonal recycled articles and top 10 list deliberated farked so you will engage with them because of something included or not included.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I miss the good old days.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jerryskid [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Simple rules: (1) anything republicans say or write is a lie (2) anything any christian says or write is a lie.
Although, they are the same thing, so it's not really two rules.
 
Mole Man
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Think starting last year they came back with the print edtion.  Wonder what Ed Anger would think about Trump.
 
MaelstromFL [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What?  It is not real news?  Now I have to go back to reading the National Inquirer!
 
WalkingSedgwick [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: It's sad that having some degree of media literacy is promoted by a humor site, as opposed to our own Congress or Department of Education...


Media literate people don't unthinkingly swallow right-wing propaganda. Do you think the GOP would stand for any initiative that would threaten their hold on the marching morons who comprise the GOP's support base?

Susceptibility to propaganda is a single-party problem in America, and the party which exploits this fact to make elections close enough to plausibly 'win' them using electoral fraud will never do anything to fix it.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Also missing any news seen on Facebook. I have 325 friends and about once a week or so I try it and find it very disappointing. I have better things to do like trim my toenails or take a nap. Tip: people do like to be informed they are sharing bogus twaddle.
 
Murkanen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
fusillade762:

There are people who don't know this?

Conservatives aren't very bright.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.