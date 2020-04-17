 Skip to content
(CNN)   Old news: We need ventilators for COVID-19 patients. New horror: We need dialysis machines for COVID-19 patients   (cnn.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well there goes remdesivir
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Donnie has the answer. You take the GM-built respirators and flip the shifter lever, and bam! they draw toxins instead of pushing air.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
They couldn't get the ventilators they needed.  What makes anyone think they're going to get extra dialysis equipment?  Trump's administration doesn't give a rat's ass if anyone lives or dies, and that goes double for New York.
 
nitefallz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Well there goes remdesivir


I don't think this would be a problem if the Gov just siezed control of Gilead and started mass production of this to treat people immediately after being admitted to the hospital.

/a guy can wish
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well then. It sounds like the corona virus mutated. We are all gonna die.
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

nitefallz: cretinbob: Well there goes remdesivir

I don't think this would be a problem if the Gov just siezed control of Gilead and started mass production of this to treat people immediately after being admitted to the hospital.

/a guy can wish


Because we definitely need to use unproven treatments. That's definitely the thing that we need to do.....
 
AurizenDarkstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are we sure this isn't Andromeda?
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
FINALLY the USA's media is paying attention to the kidney damage done by  COVID.

From what Italy and China said, the kidney damage is permanent.

Think about that when people say they want to end the lockdown early. It's really the fault of journalists for making the risk seem like either death or full recovery.
 
GrogSmash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Ah, the joys of a new virus.

As soon as you get past the first thing thats killing everyone, something new pops up.

Once we get past the clotting issue, we'll see what the next stage is.
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

iheartscotch: nitefallz: cretinbob: Well there goes remdesivir

I don't think this would be a problem if the Gov just siezed control of Gilead and started mass production of this to treat people immediately after being admitted to the hospital.

/a guy can wish

Because we definitely need to use unproven treatments. That's definitely the thing that we need to do.....


It always works on prime time TV.
 
