(Fox5 DC)   Woman receives a "Sorry we called the cops on you" cake from neighbor after playing Pokemon Go   (fox5dc.com)
28
•       •       •

genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This cake is too awesome to be a lie.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only acceptable outdoor behavior in Minnesota is lutefisk delivery and putting TruCoat on your automobile.
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the neighbor stood 10 feet back when delivering the cake, but what about when she was making the cake? Unless it was store bought.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are afraid of everything
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My Pokémon....let me show them to you:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 1 hour ago  
.....and I'm stupid. Purchased at Walmart. But did the bakery department take precautions?
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One problem:  The app itself reminds you (in the opening screen, in capitalized letters) Not To Play While Driving - its meant to be a walking game to get Japanese kids, and other people obvs, outside & walking.

/ why yes, it is an app on my phone...
 
Spartapuss [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

genner: This cake is too awesome to be a lie.


I find it a bit farfetch'd.
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is how we Pokemon in the South........But don't you dare tell them they can't go to the beach!

Mayor asks Niantic to have park place off limits
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some other thoughts...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything


The comment below yours is why.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

7th Son of a 7th Son: .....and I'm stupid. Purchased at Walmart. But did the bakery department take precautions?


...I'm sure they baked the cake according to pre-existing health regulations, yes.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: This is how we Pokemon in the South........But don't you dare tell them they can't go to the beach!

Mayor asks Niantic to have park place off limits


JFC. Lighten up, Francis.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

tpmchris: Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything

The comment below yours is why.


It's my Rapidash, isn't it? He's pretty beefy. If I want to troll the small children playing Pokémon Go, I'll defeat their Pokémon and leave Rapidash at their gym.

/ his longest run of a gym was 12 days.
 
6nome
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: tpmchris: Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything

The comment below yours is why.

It's my Rapidash, isn't it? He's pretty beefy. If I want to troll the small children playing Pokémon Go, I'll defeat their Pokémon and leave Rapidash at their gym.

/ his longest run of a gym was 12 days.


I thought it was 26 minutes?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: tpmchris: Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything

The comment below yours is why.

It's my Rapidash, isn't it? He's pretty beefy. If I want to troll the small children playing Pokémon Go, I'll defeat their Pokémon and leave Rapidash at their gym.

/ his longest run of a gym was 12 days.


I once inadvertently left my shiny Dragonite in a gym for 2 weeks. I was traveling and didn't realize no one plays at that gym, apparently.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

6nome: iheartscotch: tpmchris: Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything

The comment below yours is why.

It's my Rapidash, isn't it? He's pretty beefy. If I want to troll the small children playing Pokémon Go, I'll defeat their Pokémon and leave Rapidash at their gym.

/ his longest run of a gym was 12 days.

I thought it was 26 minutes?


That was Guacamole.

/ I have twin Kadabras named Avocado and Guacamole.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: iheartscotch: tpmchris: Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything

The comment below yours is why.

It's my Rapidash, isn't it? He's pretty beefy. If I want to troll the small children playing Pokémon Go, I'll defeat their Pokémon and leave Rapidash at their gym.

/ his longest run of a gym was 12 days.

I once inadvertently left my shiny Dragonite in a gym for 2 weeks. I was traveling and didn't realize no one plays at that gym, apparently.


Honestly? Once they get the max amount of coins, I stop giving them berries. Eventually, they come back.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

6nome: iheartscotch: tpmchris: Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything

The comment below yours is why.

It's my Rapidash, isn't it? He's pretty beefy. If I want to troll the small children playing Pokémon Go, I'll defeat their Pokémon and leave Rapidash at their gym.

/ his longest run of a gym was 12 days.

I thought it was 26 minutes?


That's the time to get there.
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They should release Pokemon Stay.
It would be very popular right now
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

genner: This cake is too awesome to be a lie.


But it is cursed. (That's bad)
 
Turbo Cojones [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: They should release Pokemon Stay.
It would be very popular right now


Good point, but Niantic already made enough changes to allow the entire game to be played from home.  My mind broke when I started thinking about what a job that must have been.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything


It's not a matter of being afraid, it's about keeping your neighborhood safe and crime free. Some car slowly driving down the street and stopping every 50 or 100 yards isn't normal activity. Could be some mom and her daughter playing a stupid game, or it could be porch pirates looking to score.
 
TheCableGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
People still play that?

/ never played it.
 
Dragonblink
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: They should release Pokemon Stay.
It would be very popular right now


They literally did. They changed several aspects of the game, including the spawning mechanics, to ensure people could still play without leaving their homes.
 
haywatchthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Turbo Cojones: People are afraid of everything

It's not a matter of being afraid, it's about keeping your neighborhood safe and crime free. Some car slowly driving down the street and stopping every 50 or 100 yards isn't normal activity. Could be some mom and her daughter playing a stupid game, or it could be porch pirates looking to score.


What you're describing is irrational fear.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

