(Daily Mail) The vultures are circling
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Man do you smell that? Smells great!"
"Just watch for the guys with the coughs. Future pickings. I've got one of our IT guys doing food tracing for us."
"My brother is a vulture capitalist at Bain, he says it's gonna get even better soon."
"Yeah?"
"Yeah, he says they're going to make people go back into work soon."
"Nice!"
"Even better, there are guys with guns protesting in most of the major cities."
"Gun guys are the worst. My boy Telly almost got killed last year by one of those assholes."
"They'll be the next to die, they keep meeting to protest the stay at home orders and spread whatever is killing them."
"Humans are such dumbasses."
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, just because they are refrigerated doesn't mean they aren't decaying.

And too be fair, I'm sure this isn't the first time vultures have been seen in New York. I'd be willing to bet they are there every year.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real vultures are keeping track of the obituaries, trying to pick up precious real estate as people die off. You can't tell me people aren't keeping track.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cretinbob: And too be fair, I'm sure this isn't the first time vultures have been seen in New York. I'd be willing to bet they are there every year.


Yes; normally the American Landlord Association holds a yearly convention.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Could there indeed be this many vultures circling in NYC? Wondering whether such a thing couldn't just be photoshopped.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Could there indeed be this many vultures circling in NYC? Wondering whether such a thing couldn't just be photoshopped.


It looks like a few vultures in one part of the city from a few angles.
 
1funguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Could be turkey vultures. They circle like that.
Plus, with those two boats...they are prolly throwing a lot of edibles ( turkey vulture-wise) overboard. They are scavengers like you've never seen. The best scavengers.
 
Delawhat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I've started having coronavirus symptoms and have had buzzards circling my house in recent days, so I'm not getting a kick out of this.

/symptoms range from mild-moderate
//figuring out next steps
///three slashes for good luck
 
