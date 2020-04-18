 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Not to be outdone by Florida, the beaches in California begin to reopen too
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yes, but there they flattened the curve, instead of loading it with meth and krokodil and racing it backwards through an Ocala Walmart.
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a public health benefit in permitting outdoor exercise, but the public needs to demonstrate that it's able to use the outdoors responsibly.

Think of it like this.

In most places beaches will close to protect human health and safety if conditions call for it: say, if there are too many toxic jellyfish, or if weather conditions are too dangerous, or if there are dangerous riptides.

We're just going to have to add "a bunch of dumbasses loitering about not social distancing" to the list of dangerous risk factors that would justify shutting down beaches, either locally or statewide.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If people behave sensibly (a big if, granted), then I'm totally in favor of this.  Took Naido Jr to a park a couple of weeks ago and we never got within 100 yards of anyone.  It's a beautiful day here and we want to go play tennis.  There are always plenty of empty courts in this area, but now we can't get near them because the parks are closed.  Kind of silly, really.  I'm almost always against surrendering rights or privileges because of what a few stupid people do with them
 
Mark Ratner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The stay at home orders have been working. Cases have stopped rising and even plateaued in certain areas.  Crowds had been getting smaller.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Social distancing aint martial law, stupid subby.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants to go into the ocean these days anyways? Do you really think about everything thats been added to the worlds biggest unfiltered portapotty in the last 20 years?
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Joke's on them. The radiation from Fukushima will get them first.

/ Or Illegals! it's always illegals some people say.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't this happen with SARS? They flattened the curve (or whatever they called it back then) and as soon as they resumed life as it was before the curve decided to pop a chubby.

I want to say it was in Toronto.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Northern Cali beaches = cold winds, sand blowing in your face, not populated by thousands.

Florida Beaches = beyond accessible, easily populated by thousands.

False equivalency is false.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let individual states or counties reopen.  But also let them bar anybody from out of state or out of county.  Why should CA stay closed when we flattenend the curve.  It has been almost two weeks in my county since a new case, yet the HHS person at the county issued a stay at home order a day or so ago.  Specifically mentioning a rise in cases, even though there had been no new cases in almost two weeks.

The only danger we have is from out of towners, and if we just close down the roads to and from and root out the out of towners that are in our midsts, we can be safe.  If Corona can't come in, and we have it under control with the in town population, how would it get worse?  Dark majicks?  Aliens?  Ghosts?  Will the virus gain sentientce and know that we have got our county under control and then use quantum tunnelling to warp over to us?

I don't allow people from hotzones in my home.  I have done a pretty good job at keeping out corona and ebola and the zombie virus.  I don't see how keeping out outsiders from my county wouldn't  be just the same, and all the while allowing the county to open back up, at least to the people who live here.

Now, don't use arguments like "the consitution" or "rights".  This is fark, we don't care about the constitution if it is inconvenient.  So I don't care if outsiders have the "right" to come to my county.  Keep the plauge carriers out.  For all of the rest of time if we have to.  I would be perfectly fine banning floridians and NYC people if it kept out the corona.  Floridians and the people of NYC have plenty of other places to go.  And if they want to ban me recipricolly , that would be just fine.  Hell, let us split up into different countries.  I don't want to pay for florida corona virus outbreak 2.  They know that it was a risk to open back up.  And when they get the disease again, I don't want to pay for it.  The experiment of a united country failed.  Let us split up.  Let us keep the outsiders out.  Let us be safe and open up to ourselves.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NC, too
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lifeslammer: Who wants to go into the ocean these days anyways? Do you really think about everything thats been added to the worlds biggest unfiltered portapotty in the last 20 years?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really see the brilliance in that considering it is right next to Santa Clara county, the NorCal hotspot, but hey, what do I know?

Were it my call, I'd ride it out until the end of the month. This is one of those cases where playing it safe can't hurt, for a little bit anyway.

We need time, isolation, testing and data. When we can make an informed decision, that's when we should decide how to proceed. We aren't there yet...
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: Didn't this happen with SARS? They flattened the curve (or whatever they called it back then) and as soon as they resumed life as it was before the curve decided to pop a chubby.

I want to say it was in Toronto.


No, SARS was almost entirely confined to hospitals here in Toronto. There weren't public lockdowns to lift anywhere near the scale of what's required for this virus.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Percise1: I don't really see the brilliance in that considering it is right next to Santa Clara county, the NorCal hotspot, but hey, what do I know?

Were it my call, I'd ride it out until the end of the month. This is one of those cases where playing it safe can't hurt, for a little bit anyway.

We need time, isolation, testing and data. When we can make an informed decision, that's when we should decide how to proceed. We aren't there yet...


I know. Before I read the article I figured Huntington Beach or some such near Orange County. Santa Cruz kinda took me by surprise. It's not like it is a conservative area.
 
Stone Meadow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Northern Cali beaches = cold winds, sand blowing in your face, not populated by thousands.

Florida Beaches = beyond accessible, easily populated by thousands.

False equivalency is false.


LOL...yep! You need your parka to enjoy the gentle breezes wafting in over that 47-degree water.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In general, Californians have been very good about social distancing.  I highly doubt we'll start seeing pictures of crowded beaches in Santa Cruz like we've been seeing in Florida.
 
Lusiphur
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
At this point, I give up. I hope we get the death toll we deserve, and my only regret is that innocent people who weren't complete morons will be a part of that death toll.

As a side note, I really wish we have taught the illiterate cretins about "flattening the curve", because now the seething, teeming morons think that's it's a goal you can hit that signals that everything is ok, as opposed to a process that you maintain until the pandemic is under control. The game doesn't end and you don't get the victory screen as soon as you "flatten the curve."
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Katzenburg was having a beach party.
 
anfrind
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

saturn badger: Percise1: I don't really see the brilliance in that considering it is right next to Santa Clara county, the NorCal hotspot, but hey, what do I know?

Were it my call, I'd ride it out until the end of the month. This is one of those cases where playing it safe can't hurt, for a little bit anyway.

We need time, isolation, testing and data. When we can make an informed decision, that's when we should decide how to proceed. We aren't there yet...

I know. Before I read the article I figured Huntington Beach or some such near Orange County. Santa Cruz kinda took me by surprise. It's not like it is a conservative area.


I don't know about Santa Cruz specifically, but in Santa Clara County, local officials have been very clear that the public parks will remain open through the quarantine as long as people follow the rules and maintain social distance.  And most people have been doing just that.

My local city park has been a nice refuge on multiple occasions, even though some of the facilities (e.g. the clubhouse) are shut down.
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yes, but there they flattened the curve, instead of loading it with meth and krokodil and racing it backwards through an Ocala Walmart.


Uh...yes, they flattened it by not doing shiat like this.
 
Saiga410
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They are all going to die
 
BlazeTrailer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Naido: If people behave sensibly (a big if, granted), then I'm totally in favor of this.  Took Naido Jr to a park a couple of weeks ago and we never got within 100 yards of anyone.  It's a beautiful day here and we want to go play tennis.  There are always plenty of empty courts in this area, but now we can't get near them because the parks are closed.  Kind of silly, really.  I'm almost always against surrendering rights or privileges because of what a few stupid people do with them


So, you think its shiat that they close parks and you can't use them because if they were open "stupid people " might otherwise go to the park?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

anfrind: saturn badger: Percise1: I don't really see the brilliance in that considering it is right next to Santa Clara county, the NorCal hotspot, but hey, what do I know?

Were it my call, I'd ride it out until the end of the month. This is one of those cases where playing it safe can't hurt, for a little bit anyway.

We need time, isolation, testing and data. When we can make an informed decision, that's when we should decide how to proceed. We aren't there yet...

I know. Before I read the article I figured Huntington Beach or some such near Orange County. Santa Cruz kinda took me by surprise. It's not like it is a conservative area.

I don't know about Santa Cruz specifically, but in Santa Clara County, local officials have been very clear that the public parks will remain open through the quarantine as long as people follow the rules and maintain social distance.  And most people have been doing just that.

My local city park has been a nice refuge on multiple occasions, even though some of the facilities (e.g. the clubhouse) are shut down.


Understood, and it certainly isn't the end of the world either, unlike Fleriduh beaches. It is also nothing critical, to go to the beach...
I reiterate my view: we just need to sit down and shut up for another couple of weeks, and that data alone will guide us. Testing would be nice though.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

cleek: NC, too


Still too cold in NC to bring out many people.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

anfrind: saturn badger: Percise1: I don't really see the brilliance in that considering it is right next to Santa Clara county, the NorCal hotspot, but hey, what do I know?

Were it my call, I'd ride it out until the end of the month. This is one of those cases where playing it safe can't hurt, for a little bit anyway.

We need time, isolation, testing and data. When we can make an informed decision, that's when we should decide how to proceed. We aren't there yet...

I know. Before I read the article I figured Huntington Beach or some such near Orange County. Santa Cruz kinda took me by surprise. It's not like it is a conservative area.

I don't know about Santa Cruz specifically, but in Santa Clara County, local officials have been very clear that the public parks will remain open through the quarantine as long as people follow the rules and maintain social distance.  And most people have been doing just that.

My local city park has been a nice refuge on multiple occasions, even though some of the facilities (e.g. the clubhouse) are shut down.


It could work if people followed the rules. Santa Cruz most likely will. They are taking this seriously unlike the Florida beaches.

I wander through a local cemetery for walks sometimes. Pretty much alone, it's a nice place and looking at the headstones of the old section is interesting in a historical way.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
...spaces where maintaining six feet of distance between people is difficult-including basketball courts, skate parks and playgrounds-are still closed.

If you can't maintain 6' of distance at a skatepark you shouldn't be at a damn skatepark in the first place.
 
Account Created To Respond To Your Idiocy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Woo Hoo! That means Pogonip is open. Going to go head out and hike with my dog. Here she is at SC main beach
Fark user imageView Full Size

Note the Social Distance
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They did this in California and in Florida.

It will be interesting to compare the infection statistics for both.

Three or four weeks should tell the tale.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: They did this in California and in Florida.

It will be interesting to compare the infection statistics for both.

Three or four weeks should tell the tale.


My thoughts too.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This could be interesting. It's like that demotivational poster.  It could be the main purpose of their existence is to serve as a warning to others.
 
alex10294
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Who wants to go into the ocean these days anyways? Do you really think about everything thats been added to the worlds biggest unfiltered portapotty in the last 20 years?


A lot less than used to be.  One the stuff from the 30-70s gets entombed in muck, oceans in the US will be much cleaner.
 
dryknife
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What about all the damn vampires?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: They did this in California and in Florida.

It will be interesting to compare the infection statistics for both.

Three or four weeks should tell the tale.


And Santa Cruz is a nice small insular population within California, so if it causes any problems, it would be limited to them. Given how few cases they've had, I'd expect it works out OK for them.
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

WhackingDay: cleek: NC, too

Still too cold in NC to bring out many people.


Plus NC's beaches aren't as touristy as the SC beaches.
 
middlewaytao [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Znuh: Northern Cali beaches = cold winds, sand blowing in your face, not populated by thousands.

Florida Beaches = beyond accessible, easily populated by thousands.

False equivalency is false.


California also closed down 3 WEEKS earlier than Florida too.

These derpy conservative "gotchas' are going to give me a god damned aneurysm.
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

middlewaytao: California also closed down 3 WEEKS earlier than Florida too.

These derpy conservative "gotchas' are going to give me a god damned aneurysm.


Nurgle approves. Dance for me monkeys.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Yes, but there they flattened the curve, instead of loading it with meth and krokodil and racing it backwards through an Ocala Walmart.


Can you please show me a graph showing California flattening the curve in new cases and deaths?

Because maybe I am not seeing that.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Znuh: Northern Cali beaches = cold winds, sand blowing in your face, not populated by thousands.

Florida Beaches = beyond accessible, easily populated by thousands.

False equivalency is false.


Santa Cruz beach is almost always busy.  I guess maybe you don't know what you are talking about...
 
